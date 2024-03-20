Bracket Breakdown: Nebraska’s Odds in the NCAA Tournament

By now you’ve surely read our Michigan State preview, clicked through our Northwestern ramblings, and endured our look at whether Illinois can make the Final Four.

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

We’ll talk more about who else can make a deep run in March Madness, but it feels like the mission is pretty simple for the 2023-24 Nebraska Cornhuskers: win a game.

The eighth-seeded Huskers, with #1 seed Houston looming, have some obstacles to get through, but first let’s break down their seed and matchups:

1. How do you feel about this seed? Too high? Too low?

AlmaOtter: Yeah, this feels pretty fair. Maybe a bit lower than I had hoped for Nebby, but they had one of the more bizarre resumes in the tourney. And unfortunately, they don’t play tournament games in Lincoln. What still seems like a total fuck you is the women’s and men’s squads both playing TAMU immediately after the Nebraska AD fled the state for other pastures. Seems overly pointed by someone in the narrative department.

BU89: Seed line is fine. Nebrasketball didn't have the noncon or road wins to be any higher.

MNW: Yep. When it initially came out I had a moment of “well, no, they should be a 9,” but perhaps that’s the benefit of not losing to Chicago State at home. Also, it just doesn’t matter, 8 or 9. Solid recognition of an excellent, if flawed, season.

2. Breaking down the matchup:

[8] Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. [9] Texas A&M Aggies

South Region | FedEx Forum (Memphis) | Friday, 4:50pm CT | TNT | UNL -1.5 | O/U 146.5

AlmaOtter: I haven’t watched a second of A&M this year, but KenPom tells me that this should be a fun one. Aggies have an equally proficient offense and they crash the offensive boards better than anyone in the country. They don’t shoot all too well, but they get second chance points and they are incredibly efficient. We know what Nebraska does: bomb threes with Keisei the Blade and the 2.1 meters tall Dutchman Rienk Mast and play fast as hell.

BU89: The last time I watched A&M they were in a battle with Ohio State. They were (are?) an upperclassmen heavy team that have been incredibly inconsistent all season. The Aggies can't hit the ocean from a cruise ship, but rebound most of their misses, a potential issue for Nebrasketball who doesn't have much rebounding chops. I know Nebraska fans want their first win (and I'd like to see it), but more important is that college basketball neutrals get to watch Tominaga loving basketball.

MNW: IT’S OUR BUDDY THE SWEATY POTATO! (I’m really just here for the Buzz Williams discourse.)

Outside that, I just want to contextualize BU89’s cruise ship comment: Texas A&M shoots 28.4% from three. That is 10th worst in the country. Biblically bad. But they are the best offensive rebounding team in the country and get to the line a ton—could be an interesting test for the Huskers’ two-big interior.

But, of course, we’re all here to see Keisei Tominaga. A&M low-key allows a ton of three-point attempts and doesn’t defend them all that well, so strap in and let’s get weird.

3. How far do they go?

AlmaOtter: I think they take down Trev’s new employer. But Houston is excellent, last week’s Iowa State spanking notwithstanding. They’ve lived in the Peach Basket metric for 3 years running. If Nebrasketball makes the second weekend, it’ll be behind an absurd shooting night from Tominaga. I’m hoping for it, but I wouldn't put American currency on it.

BU89: Houston is a tad thin in depth (which explains why they got blown out in game 3 of a back to back to back), but are a tremendously talented roster. Nebraska has not seen the amount of ball pressure Houston applies all year and I don't think they are ready for it. That's puts a firm ceiling on Nebraska for me, but like AlmaOtter I have Nebraska getting that first win this year.

MNW: Beyond that, I’m just rooting for Nebraska to get the win. Perhaps it’s me being benevolent now that my team has made the NCAA Tournament and I don’t have to withhold my love out of spite, but it’d be good to check that box off.

After that, they’ll need to be inch-perfect against the Coogs, but unless you’ve got that Big XII familiarity with Kelvin Sampson’s club, I wish you all the best.

Just get win #1, Huskers.