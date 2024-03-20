By now you’ve surely read our Michigan State preview, clicked through our Northwestern ramblings, and endured our look at whether Illinois can make the Final Four.

And now? Everyone’s favorite 12-over-5 upset to manifest, the Wisconsin Badgers.

1. How do you feel about this seed? Too high? Too low?

BU89: Another seed then committee got right. Wisconsin may be better than Kansas but the Badgers also lost most of February.

MNW: The late run got them back to a 5 over a 6 in my book, sure, but right into that sweet spot of “Drew a pretty good 12-seed.” Here’s hoping.

AlmaOtter: Yep, seems fine. If they hadn’t gone 2-6 in February, maybe this would have been higher. Definitely saved themselves with their BTT run.

2. Breaking down the matchup:

[5] wisconsin badgers vs. [12] James Madison Dukes

South Region | Barclays Center (Brooklyn) | Friday, 4:50pm CT | CBS | wisc -5.5 | O/U 145.5

BU89: As something that was advocating for JMU to make the tournament as an at-large if they needed it, I'm glad they won their tournament. That doesn't mean I think they can beat Wisconsin. I mean sure, if Wisconsin has a three point shooting night below 10% the Dukes could pull off the win. But it feels like they used that card earlier in the season.

MNW: Just one thing I want to note first is that JMU coach Mark Byington took the job after a decent-but-never-actually-won-anything rebuild at Georgia Southern. Quite a rise for the Dukes after their switch to the Sun Belt.

I was a little skeptical when the talking heads all instantly said “well there’s your 12-over-5 upset!”, but looking into JMU you can understand why: the have the 5th-best three-point defense in the country, take care of their defensive glass, and shoot the ball incredibly well (30th-best from 2, 47th-best from 3).

But still, I think wisconsin wins this one. TJ Bickerstaff might be a little undermanned inside against the badgers, who I think are more flexible in Year Whateverthisis of the Greg Gard Era and can match the Dukes at what they do best. It’s devil magic season. Buckle up.

AO: Assuming the Badgers get healthy by Friday afternoon, I think Wisconsin takes a close win. JMU’s upset of MSU waaaaay back in November was fun as hell and they deserve all of the credit for a phenomenal season. JMU lost twice to App State and once to Andre Curbelo’s (tear, I miss you) Southern Miss squad, but ripped through the rest of the season. They bomb threes and defend the 3 well, but Wisconsin is a top-tier offense coming on at the right time.

3. How far do they go?

BU89: If the bracket breaks just right, Wisconsin could make the Final Four. I've gone back and forth on them or Duke and think Houston is doable. Kentucky though... Wisconsin can't keep pace with Kentucky. If they somehow made the Elite 8, the Badgers would need someone else from that side of the bracket to advance.

MNW: I took them to the Elite Eight. I hate it, but there’s no one in that wisconsin draw that should scare them—they can grind it out with the Coogs (and god, I can already hear the whistles from that free throw-shooting contest), and then if it’s Marquette on the other side? God, I’m not strong enough to stomach a badger Final Four. I’m really not.

AO: I have them losing to Peach Basket team Duke. Nothing personal, Badgers, but I have to follow the stats.

Fun fact: did you know that Wisconsin once had a live badger mascot, but it was deemed too aggressive and retired to a local zoo?

MaximumSam: I just don’t see them beating Houston. Feels like a game where Wiscy would score 38 points.

