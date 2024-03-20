Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Recaps

Ohio State Buckeyes 88, Cornell Big Red 83

MaximumSam: The first game of the official Jon Jake Diebler era gave everyone a lot of heartburn. The Bucks were having all sorts of issues guarding the Big Red, who were shooting and cutting with the best of them. Luckily, the Bucks attacked the glass, getting 22 offensive rebounds. Not luckily, sounds like Bruce Thornton sprained his ankle and may not play in their next game, which as far as I can tell is against Virginia Tech.

MaximumSam: Powered by Payton Sandford with 30 and the Crocodile Hunter with 24, and the Hawkeyes led the whole way. The Tang gang could never figure out the Hawkeye attack. Don’t feel bad guys, neither can anyone here. Looks like Iowa plays Utah Saturday.

Minnesota Golden Gophers 73, Butler Bulldogs 72

MaximumSam: Minny caps off a perfect 3-0 night for the B1G. Dawson Garcia went for 25 with 8 rebounds to keep the Gophs in a fun, back and forth game. Two free throws from Elijah Hawkins with 5 seconds left were the capper, sending Thad Matta back to his basement. They get the winner of Indiana State/SMU, who play tonight.

Colorado State Rams 67, Virginia Cavaliers 42

MaximumSam: Good Lord, Virginia.

BU89: Virginia became the first national champion to not win a tournament game in the 5 seasons after winning it all. Thanks to a poor decision by the committee, basketball fans were subjected to their brand of offense which including not scoring for 50 minutes. The Cavaliers become our 67th team in the countdown.

Wagner Seahawks 71, Howard Bison 68

MaximumSam: Howard was down 13 with less than four minutes left, so credit to them for cutting that to one point. But they didn’t have quite enough to get a date with North Carolina. Instead, Wagner, playing basically a 6 man rotation, gets the Tar Heels. Old Friend Seth Towns did get 16 for the Bison.

BU89: Team 68 this season is Howard who to their credit did not give up when down big late. Unfortunately for the Bison they missed three good 3 point looks at the end of the game and walk away with the loss. Howard moves to 0-4 in the NCAA tournament.

Previews

#16 Grambling Tigers v. #16 Montana State Bobcats (-4.5), 5:40 pm, truTV

MaximumSam: Purdue fans are watching this one intently. Nothing keeps them up at night like a potential date with a team they’ve never heard of. Torvik says they get weak in the knees for Montana State, 65-68.

BU89: A high percentage of Gramblings points come at the free throw line as they are generally ineffective at making field goals in their half court offense. The Tigers will also have to avoid turnovers (a major issue for them) against a Montana State team that looks to generate them on defense. For the Bobcats, their shooting numbers are respectable but due to middling turnovers and abysmal offensive rebounding they don't also get enough possessions for their shooting numbers to show out.

#10 Colorado Buffalos (-2.5) v. #10 Boise State Broncos, 8:10 pm, truTV

MaximumSam: Let’s hope the 10 seed play in is better than whatever that was we saw last night from Virginia. Seriously, we sent Indiana State to the NIT so we could get that? We didn’t see either of these teams, though Boise did beat Northwestern State, so I guess that is worth something. Torvik goes Colorado, 73-71.

BU89: Strength vs strength. Colorado is the 5th best 3 point shooting team in the country. Boise State has a top 25 three point defense. Both teams are excellent rebounding squads. I'm excited to see these teams go at each other. Keep an eye of KJ Simpson for Colorado and Chibuzo Agbo for Boise State. Expect the ball in their hands down the stretch.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball. Behave yourselves.