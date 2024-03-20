Off Towel Empire: Women’s Swimming National Championships Preview

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

So there’s a lot of collegiate sports going on this week. Something about madness in the third month of the year. I think we’ve been covering some of that here.

But also: we’re running back our swim coverage to bring you Off Towel Empire, a daily preview/review of the women’s national championship swim meet, hosted by the University of Georgia in scenic Athens, GA. If the meet is half as entertaining as the Big Ten championship, it’ll be a barnburner. Remember: you’re definitely going to see some of these swimmers in Paris this summer, so let’s get acquainted and get to the preview.

Rankings:

The current rankings have Virginia, Florida, and Texas as the top three squads, with Indiana and Ohio State in the top 10 and Michigan at 13. The B1G probably isn’t going to win the title, but all three, plus Wisconsin in 18th, can definitely make some noise if a few things break their way.

Same format as the B1G meet: two relays on Wednesday night, followed by qualifying heats in the morning and finals in the evening for each of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Tonight, we have the 200 Medley relay and the 800 Free relay at 6:00pm ET. Ohio State claims the top relay seed, ahead of reigning champ Virginia!

How to Watch:

Looks like ESPN+ is your best bet. There should be a free livestream on the NCAA site, but it hasn’t populated just yet. I’ll update when the links go live.

Reigning Big Ten Champions Indiana:

IU has 9 individual swimmers in the psych sheet, led by phenom Anna Peplowski in the middle-distance events, Anna Paegle in the sprints, and a potential champ in the distance free in Ching Hwee Gan. They’ll definitely be present in relay finals as well.

Michigan:

UM actually qualified more individual swimmers than Indiana, oddly enough. 11 Water Wolverines, with freshmen Hannah Bellard and Stephanie Balduccini, sophomores Katelyn Crom and Kendal Brady, and junior Lindsay Flynn all swimming multiple events.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes missed out on their 5th straight Big Ten title by the closest of margins possible: a goddamn half point. Brutal, but they will have plenty to say at the nationals this year with 13 swimmers qualifying individually. Josie Panitz, KitKat Zenick, and Amy Fulmer lead the charge for Ohio State. And OSU could potentially podium or win in the 200 medley relay after smashing their own record last month.

Minnesota:

The Golden Gophers qualified three swimmers, led by B1G champ Megan van Berkom in the IM and Fly events. Good showing for Minnesota. With a little luck, van Berkom can make the top heat in the 400 IM, which would be a massive result for Minnesota.

Nebraska:

Genevieve Jorgenson is off to Georgia solo, with two events at nationals, both in the distance free.

Wisconsin:

Lastly, the Badgers and their squad of 11 swimmers, lead by Big Ten Champ Phoebe Bacon in the back and IM events. Bacon could potential make the final heat in 3 indiviudal events! I hope they brought those silly cowboy hats to this meet for the podiums.

Lets go BEE ONE GEE!