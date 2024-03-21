2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

The NCAA wrestling tournament starts today and runs through Saturday night. The viewing options are easy to remember:

Morning sessions on ESPNU

Thursday—11:00 am (CDT): Opening Round

Friday—11:00 am (CDT): Quarters and consolation matches

Saturday—10:00 am (CDT): Medal round, 3rd, 5th, 7th place

Evening sessions on ESPN

Thursday—6:00 pm (CDT): Round of 16 and consolation matches

Friday—7:00 pm (CDT): Semis and blood round

Saturday—6:00 (CDT): Championships

A B1G-centric weight-by-weight preview follows below, but first, let’s get a quick overview from resident Hawkeye fan @atinat:

Atinat: I think the consensus is that Iowa wrestlers were slightly under-seeded, but have favorable draws. I think the biggest offense is having Glazier at the 7, but I think even he has a pretty good path to the quarterfinals. I do think Iowa’s finalist streak is at risk, but I’m sure one of Ayala, Woods, Caliendo, or even Glazier can punch through. That said, this will be the worst team finish in a long while, and Penn State is gonna run away with things. Blech.

Okay, on that optimistic note, let’s start with 125 (and my pick for Iowa’s best weight).

Overall, a lot of good wrestlers with really tough second round matchups if they win their first. Davis surged to the 1-seed after winning the B1G title, and a potential semifinal against Ramos is tantalizing. Ayala is opposite 2-seed Luke Stanich, freshman sensation from Lehigh. Arizona State’s Richie Figueroa will be a tough second-round matchup for McKee, and could challenge Davis in the quarters. Barnett’s path to All-American status will require knocking off 7-seed Jakob Camacho (NC State) in the second round, or doing work in the consolations.

Any of the top three B1G guys can win it. Ramos’ B1G tournament loss to Peterson was a stunner, but if feels like the smart money is still on him. That said, I’m going with Ayala, who looked pretty comfortable wrestling close matches down the stretch, and wouldn’t meet nemesis DeAugustino until the semis.

133: B1G Wrestlers—#4 Dylan Shawver (RUT), #5 Dylan Ragusin (MICH), #10 Aaron Nagao (PSU), #14 Jacob Van Dee (NEB), #15 Brody Teske (IOWA), #16 Nic Bouzakis (OSU), #17 Braxton Brown (Maryland), #20 Tyler Wells (MINN), #32 Cayden Rooks (Indiana)

A rare weight where none of the major storylines—Can Daton Fix (Okla State) finally win a title? Is Ryan Crookham (Lehigh) really just better than Vito Arujau Cornell)?—feature B1G wrestlers. And, honestly, it would be stunning if anybody above brings home the title. A lot of good wrestlers, but Shawver has a couple of curious losses, and Ragusin didn’t just lose to Shawver at B1G, he got TF’d. Hard to know what to expect, but Fix, Arujau, and Crookham look to be on a different level.

Shawver, Ragusin, and Nagao all have solid draws for making the quarters—Ragusin and Shawver would meet there—and Van Dee, Teske, and Bouzakis all could do some work in the consolation bracket. Multiple All-Americans seems likely, but maybe no more than two. As for a champion, I’m sticking with Arujau, and will gladly eat crow if Crookham beats him a third time.

141: B1G Wrestlers—#1 Jesse Mendez (OSU), #2 Beau Bartlett (PSU), #3 Real Woods (IOWA), #8 Sergio Lemley (MICH), #9 Brock Hardy (NEB), #15 Mitch Moore (RUT), #23 Danny Fongaro (IND), #25 Danny Pucino (Illinois), #27 Vance Vombaur (MINN), #28 Jordan Hamdan (MSU), #29 Greyson Clark (PUR), #32 Kal Miller (MD)

Twelve B1G Wrestlers! But half are expected to lose their first match. I think the top five guys listed all will be All-Americans. Lemley and Hardy were both in better form down the stretch, and the top 3 are, well, the the top 3 nationally. Ryan Jack (NC State) or Anthony Echemendia (Iowa State) could crash the party—and Bartlett better look our for Cole Matthews (Pitt) in the second round—but I’m betting on Bartlett get revenge on Mendez in the title match with Woods finishing third.

149: B1G Wrestlers—#1 Ridge Lovett (NEB), #6 Austin Gomez (MICH), #7 Tyler Kasak (PSU), #12 Ethen Miller (MD), #13 Caleb Rathjen (IOWA), #14 Dylan D’Emilio (OSU), #17 Graham Rooks (IND), #19 Joseph Zargo (WIS), #23 Drew Roberts (MINN), #33 Michael Cetta (RUT)

Lovett and Arizona State’s Kyle Parco are set up to rematch in the finals, but #4 Caleb Henson (VT) has a win over Parco, and #3 Jackson Arrington (NC State) beat Henson to win the ACC crown, so the bracket could blow up pretty easily.

I think Lovett is on a mission and will win the title. Gomez and Kasak look like All-Americans. Of Miller, Rathjen, and D’Emilio, one of them could find their way to the podium, too, but they all might have to do some work in wrestlebacks. Miller and Rathjen could run into each other. And Kasak could easily end up meeting one of them in the blood round. That said, Jaden Abas (Stanford) is not your typical 26-seed, so Kasak had better be ready to go right away.

157: B1G Wrestlers: #1 Levi Haines (PSU), #8 Peyton Robb (NEB), #9 Will Lewan (MICH), #10 Jared Franek (IOWA), #11 Brayton Lee (IND), #13 Michael Blockhus (MINN), #23 Joey Blaze (PUR), #24 Chase Saldate (MSU), #25 Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern), #32 Isaac Wilcox (OSU)

Three B1G on B1G opening-round battles and a Robb/Lewan second-rounder with the winner set to face Haines. Yikes. The top six B1G guys all have All-American potential. But Blockhus slid after a poor B1G championships performance and now is looking at Ed Scott (NC State) in the second round, which ups the degree of difficulty. Similarly, Lee has a tough second round matchup against Daniel Cardenas (Stanford). However, Franek is actually the favorite over #7 Peyton Keller (Ohio) and could give #2 Jacori Teemer (Arizona State) a real battle in the quarters.

I actually like the B1G to rack up four All-Americans—Haines, Robb, Lewan, and Franek, but I have been touting Cornell super-frosh Meyer Shapiro all year, and I’m not backing down now. I think Shapiro upsets Haines in the title match.

165: B1G Wrestlers—#2 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU), #5 Dean Hamiti (WIS), #6 Mikey Caliendo (IOWA), #8 Antrell Taylor (NEB), #10 Cameron Amine (MICH), #17 Tyler Lillard (IND), #21 Caleb Fish (MSU), #24 Stoney Buell (PUR), #27 Blaine Brenner (MINN), #28 Chris Moore (ILL), #31 Maxx Mayfield (NW)

Mesenbrink’s wild 13-11 win over Hamiti in the B1G title match did wonders for his seed. If Hamiti wins, Hamiti is probably #4 and Mesenbrink #5, they meet in the quarters, and the winner has to deal with defending champ Keegan O’Toole (Mizzou) in the semis. But with the win, Mesenbrink jumps to #2, and David Carr (Iowa State), Hamiti, and O’Toole are all in the other half of the bracket. #3 Julian Ramirez (Cornell) is no joke—he beat Carr early this year—but Mesenbrink has as good of a path to the finals as you could hope for.

As thinks shook out, Caliendo also has a nice draw. He can beat Ramirez if they meet in the quarters. Hamiti is the big loser as I just don’t see him being able to beat Carr, and he could have to deal with nemesis Amine in the blood round.

I like Mesenbrink to take second, but this is O’Toole’s weight until proven otherwise. Caliendo and Hamiti (or Amine) look like All-Americans too, and Taylor has a 50/50 shot too. But just enjoy this weight. It’s the deepest, and most fun, one you’ll find this year.

174: B1G Wrestlers— #3 Edmond Ruth (ILL), #4 Shane Griffith (MICH), #6 Rocco Welsh (OSU), #9 Carter Starocci (PSU), #12 Patrick Kennedy (IOWA), #16 Jackson Turley (RUT), #17 Max Maylor (WIS), #24 Andrew Sparks (MINN), #32 Brody Baumann (PUR)

Obviously the big story is Starocci. If he is somehow ready to go, then it’s his crown until he’s beaten. But, boy, it just doesn’t seem good when you forfeit the entire B1G tournament. If he can’t go, you have to like Mekhi Lewis’s (VT) chances. He hasn’t lost a match in regular time since November 30, 2018. Unbelievable but true. His seven losses since are all injury (2), SV (2) or TB (3). He is one of three champions (Starocci and Griffith) in the bracket, and all are either injured or have a history of injuries, so it could potentially turn into a wide open weight.

To that end, see HWAHSQB’s preview below. Ruth does have a great draw. I think he needs to keep an eye on Rocco Welsh, too, who took Ruth to SV at the B1G tournament and then beat Kennedy in the consolation bracket to finish third. But I’d agree that most of the thumpers are on the top half. Kennedy at #12 is a joke. I think he’s a clear favorite to beat #5 Philip Congiliaro (Harvard) in the second round. A rematch with Shane Griffith in the quarters should be dynamite.

As for me, I’m saying Lewis over Welsh, who will make a surprising run in the bottom half.

HWAHSQB: Edmond Ruth Jr. got the three seed. Can he win this weight? Yes, it’s certainly possible. Ruth has the ability to keep matches tight with anyone in the country outside of a healthy Starocci. His loss to Kennedy turned out to be very fortunate in hindsight. No one wanted the four seed because it put you across from the nearly unstoppable force from PSU. BUT, when Carter got hurt that opened a path to the B1G finals for Ruth where Shane Griffith was also hurt and that “earned” Ruth the 3. So, back to the question at hand. Can he win it? I’d say the four guys that scare me the most for Ruth are all on the other side of the bracket. Lewis from Virginia Tech, Griffith and Starocci if they are healthy, and Kennedy are the guys that I want Ruth to avoid the most and they are 1, 4, 9, and 12 so all on the opposite side. Early in the year, Ruth was opening up his offense and trying to score. Lately, he’s been content to take 1-1 matches to SV. I don’t like his chances of winning five matches that tight in a row, but I am looking forward to finding out if he can.

184: B1G Wrestlers—#2 Isaiah Salazar, MINN, #5 Lenny Pinto (NEB), #6 Bernie Truax (PSU), #12 Jaden Bullock (MICH), #18 Ryder Rogotzke (OSU), #21 Brian Soldano (RUT), #23 Layne Malczewski (MSU), #24 Shane Liegel (WIS)

This is Parker Keckeisen’s (Northern Iowa) weight to lose. Since Covid, he is 0-3 against Aaron Brooks (now at 197) and 95-2 against everybody else. One of the other two losses was to Trent Hidlay (NC State) (but with two wins), who is also at 197. The other loss was to Truax (they’ve split two meetings).

Truax will have to get by #2 Dustin Plott (Okla State) in the quarters and then, likely, Salazar to get a chance at a rematch. If you look below, you’ll see that @WSR is not fully sold on Salazar, but unless Ryder Rogotzke catches him with some dynamic move, Salzar’s draw looks manageable until the semis. Lenny Pinto looks destined to battle Trey Munoz (Oregon State) in the quarters with a chance to face Keckeisen in the semis. Barring injury, Salazar, Pinto, and Truax all seem like strong All-American bets, but I’m not taking anybody to beat Keckeisen.

WSR: I think Salazar can pull it off, but I’m not convinced he also couldn’t find a way to do something to lose a close match that he’s been sneaking through recently.

197: B1G Wrestlers—#1 Aaron Brooks (PSU), #7 Zach Glazier (IOWA), #10 Silas Allred (NEB), #11 Jaxon Smith (MD), #14 John Poznanski (RUT), #22 Garrett Joles (MINN), #23 Luke Geog (OSU), #33 Evan Bates (NW)

This sounds funny to say, but Aaron Brooks is basically flying under the radar. On course to become Penn State’s first four-time champion, we’re too busy talking about Starocci’s injury and the rise of Davis and Mesenbrink to fully appreciate Brooks. He’s 84-3 career and has scored bonus points in 16 of 17 matches this year (congrats Zach Glazier...but then you got TF’d at the B1G tournament). #2 Trent Hidaly has finishes of 2nd, 3rd, and 5th...but is 0-3 vs. Brooks all-time.

Brooks is basically inevitable. #8 Stephen Buchanan (Oklahoma) has a third place finish a couple of years ago, but...no. #5 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) and #4 Michael Beard (Lehigh) are both worthy opponents, but whoever makes the semis will be a big underdog. It’s Brooks’ world.

A Glazier/Allred second round showdown is basically for the easier track to All-American status. The loser is likely looking at the Beard/Cardenas loser in the blood round. Jaxon Smith also has a reasonable shot at making All-American. So. let’s put the O/U for B1G A-A’s here at 2.5. But don’t forget to enjoy Brooks’ dominance.

285: B1G Wrestlers—#1 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU), #9 Nick Feldman (OSU), #10 Lucas Davison (MICH), #25 Bradley Hill (IOWA), #29 Nash Hutmacher (NEB), #30 Seth Nevills (MD), #31 Bennett Tabor (MINN), #32 Nick Willham (IND)

Kerkvliet is your favorite. Still chasing his first title, there’s a sense of urgency, especially with Gable Steveson, Mason Parris, and Anthony Cassioppi (nine of Kerkvliet’s ten career losses) nowhere to be found in the bracket. The tenth loss was to Cohlton Schutz, who may be waiting in the semis. On the other half, Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) and Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force) seem on a collision course to meet in the semis. Bastida got the better in the Big 12 title match, Hendrickson’s only defeat on the year.

After those four, it really opens up. #8 Owen Trephan (NC State) is a tough second-round matchup for Feldman, but both Feldman and Davison look like All-Americans to me. After that, it thins out quickly in terms of B1G advancement hopes

I’ll predict Kerkvliet to beat Hendrickson for the title and for the B1G to post three All-Americans.