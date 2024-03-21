NCAA 2024 Men’s Basketball Tournament - Round of 64 Day 1

Welcome to day 1 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Round of 64. I hope that like me (BoilerUp89), you are enjoying your day off work or at least working from home today. Hopefully there are many great games, upsets, and buzzer beaters that make today one of the greatest days of the year.
Use this as your game thread for Thursday’s games. All game times are central time. Usual rules apply: no illegal streams, don’t be [too big of] a jackass, etc.
Come hang with us! We're trying something new, so no guarantees. Blame the Illinois history grad involved here. THUMP GOES LIVE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-50O-Bb4goQ
First Four Recaps
Grambling State Tigers 88 - Montana State Bobcats 81 (OT)
Grambling came back from a 14 point deficit and won in overtime. A large reason why was previously underutilized Jimel Cofer scoring 19 points off the bench. The loss moves Montana State to 0-6 all time in the NCAA tournament and makes them team #66 in the countdown to a champion.
Colorado Buffaloes 60 - Boise State Broncos 53
Team #65 Boise State picked a terrible time to have their worst shooting night of the season. Colorado wasn't much better for most of the night but we're able to string together just enough shots in the second half to build a small margin. Tristan da Silva had 20 points Tristan to led the Buffaloes. With the loss, Boise drops to 0-10 in NCAA tournament games, the worst in D1 if we don't count Iona who won a game that was later vacated by the NCAA.
Round of 64 - Thursday March 21
9 Michigan State Spartans v 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Big Ten at-large (19-14) - Southeastern at-large (21-13)
11:15 am, Charlotte, CBS
Michigan State -1, O/U 130.5
Take a look at our earlier preview of Michigan State's game here:
Poll
Who is winning: MSU or MSU?
This poll is closed
-
60%
Sparty
-
40%
Bulldogs
11 Duquesne Dukes v 6 Brigham Young Cougars
Atlantic 10 auto (24-11) - Big 12 at-large (23-10)
11:40 am, Omaha, truTV
BYU -9.5, O/U 142
BoilerUp89: Duquesne makes their long awaited return to the NCAA tournament under head coach Keith Dambrot. Earlier this week Dambrot, whose father Sid played on the #1 ranked Duquesne teams from 1952-54, announced he will be retiring at the end of the tournament.
BYU was the committee's top 5 seed but due to special BYU bracketing rules where they don't get assigned to a bracket or region with Friday/Sunday games, this matchup was moved to the 6/11 line.
MNW: Worth noting that Duquesne also should in no way be an 11-seed—the Dukes’ profile is similar to every 13-seed in the Dance, but hey, Sunday championship game with most things already decided.
BoilerUp89: They were considered a 12 seed by the committee who moved the entire matchup between BYU-Duquesne to the 6/11 line rather than punish an actual 11 seed.
Poll
Who is winning: Duquense or BYU?
This poll is closed
-
28%
Dukes
-
71%
Cougars
14 Akron Zips v 3 Creighton Bluejays
Mid-American auto (24-10) - Big East at-large (23-9)
12:30 pm, Pittsburgh, TNT
Creighton -12.5, O/U 141
BoilerUp89: Interesting that Akron gets a game so close to home. John Groce returns to the tournament. Creighton has been very inconsistent this year. They have all the pieces of a team that can make a deep run though.
Poll
Who is winning: Akron or Creighton?
This poll is closed
-
5%
Zips
-
94%
Bluejays
15 Long Beach State Beach v 2 Arizona Wildcats
Big West auto (21-14) - Pacific 12 at-large (25-8)
1:00 pm, Salt Lake City, TBS
Arizona -20.5, O/U 163.5
BoilerUp89: Long Beach told their coach Dan Monson he would be fired at the end of the season. The Beach then won the Big West tournament. How much longer can this run continue? Arizona will look to redeem themselves after last season's 2nd biggest tournament upset.
MNW: Long live Dan Monson. Gopher legend.
Poll
Who is winning: Long Beach State or Arizona?
This poll is closed
-
0%
Fired Beach coach Dan Monson
-
100%
Wildcats
16 Wagner Seahawks v 1 North Carolina Tarheels
Northeast auto (17-15) - Atlantic Coast at-large (27-7)
1:45 pm, Charlotte, CBS
UNC-25, O/U 133.5
BU89: Wagner is still short handed and I didn't see anything in their game against Howard that makes me think they can beat UNC. Then again, the NEC hasn't actually lost a Round of 64 game since 2019.
Poll
Wagner or UNC?
This poll is closed
-
14%
Yes! That's how it feels!
-
85%
UNC
14 Morehead State Eagles v 3 Illinois Fighting Illini
Ohio Valley auto (26-8) - Big Ten auto (26-8)
2:10 pm, Omaha, truTV
Illinois-11.5, O/U 147
See our preview.
MNW: I just want to see Morehead bomb threes for a couple hours, and who cares how it goes. Right? Let’s have some damn fun.
MaximumSam: Morehead lost to Purdue by 30 and Penn State by 23. They are due for a win.
Poll
Who is winning: Morehead State or Illinois?
This poll is closed
-
20%
Morehead claims another B1G body
-
79%
Illini
11 Oregon Ducks v 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
Pacific 12 auto (23-11) - Southeastern at-large (26-7)
3:00 pm, Pittsburgh, TNT
SC -1, O/U 133
BU89: Oregon is 7-0 in the first round under Dana Altman. They also play in the same session as Creighton, Altman's old school where he is still very respected.
South Carolina has a great record but most advanced metrics hate them. Probably because a lot of their wins were close while they were blown out by 30+ in some of their losses.
MaximumSam: Am I rooting for Oregon because they are B1G inbound? Or South Carolina because Lamont Paris is from Ohio? Or against South Carolina because Paris coached at Wisconsin?
Poll
Who is winning: Oregon or South Carolina?
-
65%
B-1-G! B-1-G! quack-quack
-
34%
Gamecocks
10 Nevada Wolf Pack v 7 Dayton Flyers
Mountain West at-large (26-7) - Atlantic 10 at-large (24-7)
3:30 pm, Salt Lake City, TBS
Nevada -1, O/U 136.5
BU89: Nevada excels at getting to the free throw and beloved former Iowa head coach Steve Alford has them back in the tournament again. Dayton is third nationally in three point percentage (40.2%) and are led by star DaRon Holmes and sharpshooter Koby Brea (91 of 185 from three this season).
MNW: Dayton lost to Northwestern. So how much do you trust them here?
Poll
Who is winning: Nevada or Dayton?
-
68%
howls at moon
-
31%
flies overhead
——————————-END OF AFTERNOON SESSION——————————-
10 Colorado State Rams v 7 Texas Longhorns
Mountain West at-large (25-10) - Big 12 at-large (20-12)
5:50 pm, Charlotte, TNT
Texas -2.5, O/U 144
BU89: Colorado State's defense locked up Virginia in Tuesday night's First Four massacre. How much of that was on Virginia though? Texas has been a little worse than expected this season. Despite playing a loaded Big 12 they have just 3 wins over tournament teams. With 5 seniors in the rotation, can they turn it on now that it's win or go home time?
MaximumSam: Michiganders watching this game. Niko could be their next head coach, and while I hate all things Michigan, nothing wrong with hiring someone named Niko.
14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies v 3 Kentucky Wildcats
Horizon League auto (23-11) - Southeastern at-large (23-9)
6:10 pm, Pittsburgh, CBS
UK -13.5, O/U 163
BU89: Greg Kampe is a one of my favorite low major coaches and I'm glad to see him back in the tournament. Kentucky is a tough matchup though. The Wildcats are going to score a lot of points. They play fast and are filled with athletic scorers. The downside for Kentucky is they don't play a lick of defense. But does Oakland have the horses to outscore Kentucky?
MaximumSam: I’m not religious, but if I were, my church would be dedicated to praying that Kentucky loses.
Poll
Who is winning: Oakland or Kentucky?
-
39%
Let’s send Greg Kampe into retirement in style
-
60%
Coach Cal staves off being fired
12 McNeese Cowboys v 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Southland auto (30-3) - West Coast at-large (25-7)
6:25 pm, Salt Lake City, TBS
Zaga -6.5, O/U 149.5
BU89: Remember that this is really a 6 v 11 matchup that got moved because of BYU. McNeese dominated the Southland and beat VCU, UAB, and Michigan this season (all by double digits). The Cowboys can shoot and defend with the best of them but haven't played a game against quality competition since December.
Gonzaga appeared to have figured something out late in the season winning at Kentucky and at St. Mary's. The Zags have made 8 consecutive Sweet 16s.
MaximumSam: I want Will Wade to win and pass out Ben Franklins after the game.
Poll
Who is winning: McNeese or Gonzaga?
-
39%
strong ass offers
-
60%
actually a 6 seed Gonzaga
15 South Dakota State Jackrabbits v 2 Iowa State Cyclones
Summit auto (22-12) - Big 12 auto (27-7)
6:35 pm, Omaha, truTV
ISU -16, O/U 135.5
BU89: Iowa State's pressure defense is designed to get steals and turnovers and they are excellent at doing so. SDSU will have to find a way to take care of the ball or they will be in trouble. If the Jackrabbits can avoid the turnovers (perhaps Iowa State is still tired from winning the Big 12 tournament), they are a better shooting team that ISU.
Poll
Who is winning: South Dakota State or Iowa State?
-
8%
Rabbit season
-
91%
Tornado season
15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks v 2 Tennessee Volunteers
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference auto (19-13) - Southeastern at-large (24-8)
8:20 pm, Charlotte, TNT
Tennessee -21.5, O/U 130
BU89: For those that say the committee puts together a bracket based on storylines, you are correct. St. Peters lands as the 15 seed in Purdues region playing a SEC team in the first round again. Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler will also face his younger brother in St. Peters forward Armoni Zeigler.
MaximumSam: I just love Dalton Knecht. He started his career in junior college, then went to Northern Colorado, then to Tennessee this past season. All he has done this year is win SEC Player of the Year and is penciled in as a top ten draft pick in the NBA. People knock the transfer portal, but if there were ever a walking advertisement for its benefits, it is Knecht. Hope he drops 50.
Poll
Who is winning: Saint Peter’s or Tennessee?
-
18%
15 seeded Saint Peter’s always beats the 2 seeded SEC team
-
40%
Volunteers > Kentucky
-
40%
Not Purdue fans. Either 2 seed survives or Saint Peter’s survives
11 North Carolina State Wolfpack v 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Atlantic Coast auto (22-14) - Big 12 at-large (23-10)
8:40 pm, Pittsburgh, CBS
Tech -5, O/U 145.5
BU89: NC State played their way in by winning 5 ACC tournament games in 5 days. DJ Burns is tough to defend in the paint when he throws his weight around. Texas Tech has two starters dealing with injuries in Darrion Williams and Warren Washington. Williams is expected to play after missing the Big 12 semifinal while 7'0" Washington is a game time decision after missing the last month.
Poll
Who is winning: NC State or Texas Tech?
-
50%
Wolfpack keeps winning streak alive
-
50%
Grant McCasland gets first NCAA tournament win since 2021
13 Samford Bulldogs v 4 Kansas Jayhawks
Southern auto (29-5) - Big 12 at-large (22-10)
8:55 pm, Salt Lake City
KU -7, O/U 153.5
BU89: Kansas announced that star Kevin McCullar will be missing the tournament due to injury. Hunter Dickinson is also dealing with an injury but expected to play. Without McCullar, KU could struggle to score. Without both...
Samford plays extremely fast and a high pressure defense system nicknamed Buckyball after their head coach Bucky McMillan. The Bulldogs can light it up from outside and all five starters are shooting above 36% from three. Samford will go deep into their bench due to their defensive style and will try to tire out a shallow Kansas team.
Poll
Who is winning: Samford or Kansas?
-
60%
Bucky Ball
-
40%
Bill Self is still the greatest active head coach
10 Drake Bulldogs v 7 Washington State Cougars
Missouri Valley auto (28-6) - Pacific 12 auto (24-9)
9:05 pm, Omaha, truTV
Drake -1.5, O/U 138
BU89: I'm curious if the Iowa State fans will stick around to root for Drake or if they would rather not face their instate neighbors in the Round of 32. Both Wazzu and Drake have excellent coaches and have capable offenses but Washington State has a little more defensive stopping ability. Drake has more outside shooting options though and should be familiar with the big stage after making the tournament last season.
Poll
Who is winning: Drake or Washington State?
-
50%
Dogs
-
4%
Cats
-
45%
Not Iowa fans getting to watch a Drake/Iowa State matchup
