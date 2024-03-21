How We’re Picking Our Brackets

First, let’s talk methods. How do you pick your bracket? Any “Mascot Fight” or “All Red Teams” strategies that have worked in the past?

Buffkomodo: Absolutely none of the weird strategies. While fine and fun for some, not for me.

Honestly, I just pick games mostly randomly and by seed. I know enough about how seasons have gone to pick upsets and will occasionally get a 15/14/13 upset correct. Always picking 5/12 upsets mostly. Other than that, just looking at the bracket and identifying teams fading and teams exploding is the way to do it.

Jesse: The most annoying way I’ve ever picked a bracket was via dice. High seed gets first roll, low seed gets second and high roll moves on. That took FOREVER and I am fairly certain that bracket was trash. Generally speaking, I do go by advanced metrics and for coin-flips, I usually just kinda pick the team I hate the least so there’s reason to hope that things keep going forward.

AlmaOtter: I do a combo of the Peach Basket metric, plus my gut knowledge, plus pure dumb luck. But I do make brackets for my cat and dog, and they have a complex methodology with treats.

BoilerUp89: I spend weeks watching low- and mid-major basketball and then make decisions based on my gut. On average I do know better than anyone picking randomly.

OK. So. Let’s take it to the 2024 Bracket Challenge (join here!). Any big upsets you’re predicting?

Buffkomodo: Here’s my games to really watch for upsets:

Yale/Auburn - Ivy league usually gets someone they shouldn’t

New Mexico/Clemson - Just got a feeling

JMU over Wisconsin and JMU to the Sweet 16

Samford/Kansas.

As far as bracket busting upsets, nobody should feel good about Kentucky or Tennessee right about now.

Jesse: Nebraska winning it all isn’t big enough for you? (I should probably join this bracket challenge...)

AO: This is more of a heart pick, but I really like NC State this year (and their 275 point center DJ Burns Jr). Also could see St. Mary’s taking down a weak UNC.

BU89: MSU over UNC. Duquesne over BYU. Samford over Kansas.

Which Big Ten team goes farthest?

Buffkomodo: Purdue - Champion (says history); Illinois - Elite 8.

Jesse: I think Illinois most likely.

AO: I’m sorry, boilerbots. I’ve got Purdue to win it all.

BU89: You can't make me jinx it.

More excitingly, any Big Ten teams who fall flat on their face?

Buffkomodo: Wisconsin. I really think Illinois and Purdue are fantastic, and it’s really hard to fall on your face if there is no expectation, Northwestern/Michigan State/Nebraska fans.

Jesse: Dear God, please do not let it be Nebraska. I am genuinely worried about the Keisei hype right now. But honestly, I like our team so I am—ahem—confident... Um, actually? Probably Purdue. I think it’s FF or bust for them, which means they have the most to lose here.

MaximumSam: I’m not sold on Illinois’ defense. That kind of thing gets you got if Shannon isn’t transcendent.

AO: I suppose it’s an expectations game, so anything but a F4 for Purdue would be embarrassing. But I could see Michigan State lose in the first round to the other MSU.

Who do you have winning the whole thing?

Buffkomodo: Purdue wins and BU89 and the boilerbot army get absolutely wasted.

Jesse: I haven’t made my bracket picks yet, but I am probably going to end up with like, UConn or something. I don’t love that though.

MaximumSam: Purdue. It’s their year. Just like last year.

AO: Purdue.

BU89: Really didn't want to pick UConn to win back to back but after I had them get through their regional, I didn't like any of my other F4 teams pulling an upset.

Plans for watching the NCAA Tournament? Do you take the day off? Get a vasectomy every year? Take us through your plans.

Buffkomodo: When Mrs. Komodo is done having kids, bet your ass I’m getting a vasectomy on March Madness week. Usually I take the afternoons off to start and it devolves into me taking Friday off entirely due to excessive hangovers. This weekend we’ll be doing the latter PLUS going to Ohio Boys State Tournament games.

Jesse: I will watch all the games. I used to take the days off but then I realized you could just vaguely have them on so that’s also fun. We’ll see how things go...

MaximumSam: I’m taking my three girls on a road trip through Kentucky. The vasectomy was clearly not scheduled soon enough.

AO: I’ve made it a point to take the first two days for a few years now. It’s a nice excuse to get away from the office in the holiday dead zone between Presidents’ Day and Memorial Day. And it’s way more fun than pretending to work while watching the games. So it’ll be me, as many industrial-proof double IPAs that I can find at my local beer shop, plus my father in law and my dog.

BU89: Taking Thursday and Friday off work. Will get together with my dad to drink beers and eat wings on Thursday as is tradition. Will be just me and a bottle of whiskey Friday evening. I'm not someone that enjoys watching Purdue tournament games with other people and since our tradition is to get together Thursday that's not an issue this season.