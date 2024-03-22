Use this as your game thread for Friday’s games. All game times are central time. Usual rules apply: no illegal streams, don’t be [too big of] a jackass, etc.

Round of 64 - Friday March 22

9 Northwestern Wildcats v 8 Florida Atlantic Owls

Big Ten at-large (21-11) - American at-large (25-8)

11:15 am, Brooklyn, CBS

FAU -3.5, O/U 142.5

Check out our Northwestern preview:

BU89: Our Wildcat writer has convinced me that Northwestern is too injured. Can Boo Buie carry Northwestern to a tournament win? NU has never lost a Round of 64 game.

MNW: Northwestern is very injured. Boo Buie can carry Northwestern to a tournament win. But I really wish the ‘Cats had someone to deal with the Owls’ Russian giant in the middle.

I plan to be very intoxicated by approximately noon Central Time. Also it snowed last night, which I am taking as a good sign that Northwestern will win and make me happy.

Poll Northwestern or FAU? This poll is closed 55% This is the year! (5 votes)

44% Hoot hoot (4 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

14 Colgate Raiders v 3 Baylor Bears

Patriot League auto (25-9) - Big 12 at-large (23-10)

11:40 am, Memphis, truTV

Baylor -13.5, O/U 138.5

BoilerUp89: There are two men’s Division 1 basketball players with 175+ rebounds, 175+ assists, and 50+ steals this season. One is Purdue’s Braden Smith. The other is Colgate’s Braeden Smith. Baylor’s athleticism and outside shooting combination could be a real problem for Colgate but the Bears are vulnerable to turning the ball over and aren’t a formidable defense.

MNW: I’m sorry—wait. How have we not talked about this Bra(e)den Smith nonsense?

Poll Colgate or Baylor? This poll is closed 36% Toothpaste (4 votes)

63% Bears (7 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

12 Alabama Birmingham Blazers v 5 San Diego State Aztecs

American auto (23-11) - Mountain West at-large (24-10)

12:30 pm, Spokane, TNT

SDSU -7.5, O/U 139.5

BoilerUp89: Last season’s national runner-up San Diego State will try to repeat last year’s heroics. Six players from their rotation were on last season’s team. The Aztecs don’t have very good outside shooting this season, but can lean on their defense and their 6’9” center Jaedon LeDee who is extremely effective and gets fed the ball early and often.

UAB was a surprise winner in the American tournament, but they did beat Maryland earlier this season. The Blazers will look to attack the rim and get to the free throw and extend possessions on the offensive glass. Perhaps they can even get LeDee in foul trouble.

MaximumSam: Just your friendly reminder that Jaedon LeDee once played for Ohio State. Like a dozen years ago.

Poll UAB or San Diego State? This poll is closed 34% there be dragons (8 votes)

65% Aztecs (15 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

15 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers v 2 Marquette Golden Eagles

Conference USA auto (22-11) - Big East at-large (25-9)

1:00 pm, Indianapolis, TBS

Marquette -14.5, O/U 158.5

BoilerUp89: How injured is Tyler Kolek? Does it matter? Marquette looked more than solid without him in the Big East tournament.

Any Purdue fans that bought tickets for both sessions in Indianapolis will surely be rooting for WKU in this game. Former Boilermaker assistant Steve Lutz is the Hilltoppers head coach and former Boilermaker player Brandon Newman plays for WKU. Western Kentucky is the fastest paced team in the country - the anti-Virginia if you will. That can be a problem when it comes to turnovers and that’s something Marquette likes to feast on.

Poll WKU or Marquette? This poll is closed 8% Hilltoppers (2 votes)

91% Eagles (21 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

16 Stetson Hatters v 1 Connecticut Huskies

Atlantic Sun auto (22-12) - Big East auto (31-3)

1:45 pm, Brooklyn, CBS

UConn -26.5, O/U 145.5

BoilerUp89: Stetson gets their first trip to the Big Dance and meets UConn. Stetson has a bottom 20 defense in the country. This could get ugly early. On Stetson’s side, they shoot the ball well. Jalen Blackmon (brother of the former Hoosier player) dropped 44 in the ASUN championship game and Alec Oglesby is shooting the ball over 40% from three.

MNW: Yeah I’m just waiting for a “MonStars in the first half” kind of performance here. Have we been hyping UConn too much, or are the Huskies just that good? I honestly can’t say I have my finger on it anymore, but I tend toward the latter.

Poll Stetson or UConn? This poll is closed 7% Mad Hatters (2 votes)

92% Defending champs (25 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

11 New Mexico Lobos v 6 Clemson Tigers

Mountain West auto (26-9) - Atlantic Coast at-large (21-11)

2:10 pm, Memphis, truTV

NM -2.5, O/U 151.5

BoilerUp89: Why is Clemson a 6 seed? This is your reminder they finished two games behind Virginia in the ACC regular season. New Mexico will try to speed the game up, creating turnovers and getting out on fast breaks to avoid their half court offense. Clemson does have Joseph Girard who shot 42.5% from three on 226 attempts.

MNW: I am still surprised the Lobos rate out as well as they do in metrics like Kenpom—watching enough of their games in the Mountain West regular season, they just never look entirely in control of anything. Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. are electric, but if the Lobos scuffle early, can Richard Pitino scowl life back into his club?

Poll New Mexico or Clemson? This poll is closed 73% Former Gophers HC Richard Pitino (19 votes)

26% Brad Brownell? (7 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

13 Yale Bulldogs v 4 Auburn Tigers

Ivy League auto (22-9) - Southeastern auto (27-7)

3:00 pm, Spokane, TNT

Auburn -12.5, O/U 140.5

BoilerUp89: Yale plays fundamental basketball avoiding turnovers, securing defensive rebounds, and working for the open shot. The Bulldogs play slow and deliberate. That’s great for the Ivy league, but Auburn’s defense is going to attempt to smother them and speed up the game. The entire OTE staff would love to see Bruce Pearl lose in the first round but... this isn’t a great matchup for Yale.

MNW: Thump and I discussed this on the stream last night—I just don’t see it with this year’s Ivy champs. I think they’re the fun, quirky story that mainstreet America loves—though it feels like there are some other implications with that we should talk about at some point. But I think BoilerUp has nailed it here—Auburn’s length and physicality is not a good matchup for Yale.

More importantly, as my friend texted me during the Ivy League championship last weekend:

Two sons of Chicagoland lead the line for the Bulldogs: seven-footer Danny Wolf of Glencoe and hot-shooting guard John Poulakidas of Naperville. If the ‘Cats could grab either in the transfer portal I would be grateful; as Ryan Langborg showed, it’s OK for an Ivy guy to slum it at NU for a year, pick up an MBA, and move on.

Poll Yale or Auburn? This poll is closed 20% Ivy League (6 votes)

80% Center For Kids Who Can’t Read Good (24 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

10 Colorado Buffaloes v 7 Florida Gators

Pacific 12 at-large (25-10) - Southeastern at-large (24-11)

3:30 pm, Indianapolis, TBS

Florida -1.5, O/U 159.5

BoilerUp89: The Buffaloes come off a First Four victory against Boise State and will look to take some momentum into a game against a shorthanded Florida. Tristan da Silva had 20 points in Colorado’s First Four win. The Gator’s 7’1” center Micah Handlogten was stretchered off the court in the SEC championship game. That’s a loss to Florida’s depth but Handlogten isn’t a starter so they should still be competitive.

Poll Colorado or Florida? This poll is closed 46% Buffaloes (12 votes)

53% Gators (14 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

——————————-END OF AFTERNOON SESSION——————————-

9 Texas A&M Aggies v 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Southeastern at-large (20-14) - Big Ten at-large (23-10)

5:50 pm, Memphis, TNT

Nebraska -1.5, O/U 146.5

See our earlier Nebraska tournament preview for our thoughts.

MNW: GO KEISEI GO

Poll Texas A&M or Nebrasketball? New Trev Alberts school

Old Trev Alberts school vote view results 16% New Trev Alberts school (6 votes)

83% Old Trev Alberts school (30 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

13 Vermont Catamounts v 4 Duke Blue Devils

America East auto (28-6) - Atlantic Coast at-large (24-8)

6:10 pm, Brooklyn, CBS

Duke -12.5, O/U 132.5

BoilerUp89: Duke is Duke. They have a large number of future professional basketball players: shooters, athletic wings, and talented post guys.

Vermont has the whole country cheering them on. The Catamounts will try to slow things down and avoid giving Duke extra possessions to beat them. Vermont doesn’t try to get offensive rebounds, but are an excellent defensive rebounding team and take care of the basketball on offense. They also shoot a lot of three pointers. If more of them fall than average, perhaps they can pull off the upset. SG TJ Long has gotten hot from downtime in several games this year so he’s the name to focus on.

MaximumSam: I want to renew my plea for more Wildcat teams to change their name to Catamount. You’re still a random large cat, but way cooler. Looking at you, Northwestern.

Poll Vermont or Duke? Catamounts!

Duke vote view results 48% Catamounts! (14 votes)

51% Duke (15 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

16 Grambling State Tigers v 1 Purdue Boilermakers

SWAC auto (21-14) - Big Ten at-large (29-4)

6:25 pm, Indianapolis, TBS

Purdue -26.5, O/U 139.5

BoilerUp89: Plucky longshots Purdue will try to conquer juggernaut Grambling State in this classic 16 v 1 game. The Boilermakers haven’t won a NCAA tournament game in almost two seasons while Grambling State has literally never lost a NCAA tournament game.

Grambling wants to play slow on offense and generate turnovers on defense. They shoot very few threes and try to get to the free throw line often. Backup Jimel Cofer played in just 20 games prior to the NCAA tournament this season, but scored 19 for the Tigers off the bench in their First Four game. Our Purdue preview is linked below:

Poll Purdue or Grambling State? Boiler Up

No, I don’t want to talk about it vote view results 75% Boiler Up (31 votes)

24% No, I don’t want to talk about it (10 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

13 Charleston Cougars v 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Coastal Athletic auto (27-7) - Southeastern at-large (21-11)

6:35 pm, Spokane, truTV

Alabama -9.5 O/U 173.5

BoilerUp89: Two teams that love to run and don’t play much defense? This one should be entertaining to those not glued to the Purdue game. I envy the rest of you.

MNW: I was going to glibly reply “YouTubeTV’s got multiview, dude,” but much like Frank Costanza at Christmas, I find tinsel multiview distracting. I didn’t get quite as invested in any one team, which was a bummer. Have I bitten the hand that feeds me?

Poll Charleston or Alabama? Pat Kelsey

Roll Tide vote view results 44% Pat Kelsey (13 votes)

55% Roll Tide (16 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

16 Longwood Lancers v 1 Houston Cougars

Big South auto (21-13) - Big 12 at-large (30-4)

8:20 pm, Memphis, TNT

Houston -23.5, O/U 127.5

BoilerUp89: Was Houston’s blowout loss to Iowa State a concern or just a sign of a team with limited depth trying to play three games in three days?

Longwood has five senior starters including Michael Christmas. Does Christmas have some gifts for us? The only nice trend for Longwood are the teams that have pulled the biggest upsets the past few seasons: Oral Roberts (2021), St. Peter’s (2022), Fairleigh Dickinson (2023). I’m sure the rest of you can figure out how Longwood fits into the trend here.

Poll Longwood or Houston? long wood?

Kelvin Sampson vote view results 15% long wood? (4 votes)

84% Kelvin Sampson (22 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

12 James Madison Dukes v 5 Wisconsin Badgers

Sun Belt auto (31-3) - Big Ten at-large (22-13)

8:40 pm, Brooklyn, CBS

wisconsin -5.5, O/U 145.5

See our wisconsin preview. I’m sure someone had a good thought in there.

MNW: It’s questionable, because we basically came to the conclusion that it’s Final Four or bust for the badgers. And that’s a terrible conclusion to reach.

Poll James Madison or wisconsin? Our nation’s 4th president

cheese heads vote view results 38% Our nation’s 4th president (13 votes)

61% cheese heads (21 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

9 Texas Christian Horned Frogs v 8 Utah State Aggies

Big 12 at-large (21-12) - Mountain West at-large (27-6)

8:55 pm, Indianapolis, TBS

TCU -3.5, O/U 150.5

BoilerUp89: TCU is fast, dependent on turnovers and crashing the glass. If Utah State can limit turnovers and prevent second chance points, they have a good chance of slowing TCU down by forcing them into their less effective half court offense.

Poll TCU or Utah State? Frogger

farmers

the game is never played after angry Purdue fans burn Indianapolis down vote view results 51% Frogger (15 votes)

20% farmers (6 votes)

27% the game is never played after angry Purdue fans burn Indianapolis down (8 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

12 Grand Canyon Antelopes v 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels

Western Athletic auto (29-4) - West Coast auto (26-7)

9:05 pm, Spokane, truTV

St. Mary’s -5.5, O/U 131.5

BoilerUp89: San Francisco lost road games to Grand Canyon and St. Mary’s by 4 points this year. These two teams might be closer than you think. The Gaels will try to run the Antelopes off the three point line and slow things down on the other end of the court.

MNW: One team is coached by a Bennett (not related, but still), the other is a scummy for-profit scam. There are no winners here.