What all have we done by now for NCAA Tournament previews: Michigan State? Illinois? Northwestern? Nebraska?

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Let’s talk about some damn narratives—is this the year the Purdue Boilermakers finally get their act together in the NCAA Tournament?

1. How do you feel about this seed? Too high? Too low?

BU89: Just right.

MNW: Yep. One of the 1-seeds, not the top seed, not North Carolina.

AlmaOtter: Yeah, totally fair. Not the overall top seed, but right there or thereabouts.

2. Breaking down the matchup:

[1] Purdue Boilermakers vs. [16] Grambling State Tigers

Midwest Region | Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

Friday, 5:25pm CT | TBS | PU -26.5 | O/U 139.5

BU89: This might surprise some but I have Purdue making at least the round of 32 for the first time since 2022. Grambling just won their first game against a Division 1 team not in the SWAC against Montana State. Grambling struggles with turnovers and I expect Purdue to be much more aggressive than years past and get into the bench if things aren't working.

MNW: Grambling has one 6’11” player. That’s not terribly noteworthy in and of itself, but I don’t know that I’ll be able to watch this one. Your garden-variety puppy-drowning.

AO: Grambling hit some shots in the play-in game and battled back for the comeback win, but yeah. Purdue has one of the most high-powered offenses in the nation. Grambling does not. Grambling is also the 5th luckiest team in the country per KenPom, which indicates that their stats are worse than their record would suggest. Carry on, bots.

3. How far do they go?

BU89: Purdue has the talent and bracket to advance to the Final 4. TCU is a potentially tough matchup due to their playing style. I don't think many Purdue fans want to see Tennessee again. Creighton may have the only guy that can guard Edey 1 on 1. But there isn't any team in this region that you know Purdue is losing to. They certainly could lose, but match up fairly well with this region.

MNW: I’m more concerned about Purdue making the Elite Eight than I would the Final Four, for some reason, which is dumb because Creighton and Tennessee are a tougher matchup than Gonzaga or Kansas. And yet wouldn’t it just be Gonzaga to get on a heater?

Purdue should be a Final Four team. But I don’t have them making it in a single bracket.

AO: 1 seeds that lost to 16 seeds have a 100% success rate in winning it all the following year. Sample size of 1, but that’s the kind of deep analysis you come here for. I swear I’m not trying to jinx them, but I’ve got the Boilers winning the whole damn thing.

Poll How far does Purdue go in the NCAA Tournament? It happened again.

Dumped in the Round of 32.

A Sweet 16, but the Zags or Kansas are a tough ask.

An Elite Eight

Finally Final Four

Title game

CHOO CHOO vote view results 21% It happened again. (3 votes)

0% Dumped in the Round of 32. (0 votes)

0% A Sweet 16, but the Zags or Kansas are a tough ask. (0 votes)

35% An Elite Eight (5 votes)

7% Finally Final Four (1 vote)

0% Title game (0 votes)

35% CHOO CHOO (5 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!