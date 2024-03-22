NCAA Tournament Thursday Recaps: The Old Dogs Still Have It

Previously on March Madness...

9 Michigan State Spartans 69, 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs 51

MaximumSam: Sparty did a great job defending and keeping the Bulldogs from doing much of anything on offense. Josh Hubbard had 15 points on 18 shots and no free throws. Give A.J. Hoggard a gold star.

11 Duquesne Dukes 71, 6 BYU Cougars 67

MNW: The feel-good story that is Duquesne winning their first NCAA Tournament game since we went to the moon, as Even Stevens taught me:

I don’t know how long it keeps up for the Dukes—Dae Dae Grant is electric, but the Cougars were getting Foussayeni Traore going in the second half, and it sure feels like Creighton’s bigs will eat the Dukes alive.

In the meantime, though, the world got to meet Keith Dambrot—he of the Lebron James connection and...questionable decision-making...at Central Michigan—and celebrated with a success-starved Duquesne fanbase. Those fun first-round moments really make March.

AlmaOtter: Great, thanks MNW. Now that song will be stuck in my head all day. I’ll add this song to cleanse the palate. Can't you hear that Duquesne Whistle blowing?!

3 Creighton Bluejays 77, 14 Akron Zips 60

AO: Sorry, Groce. At least you scored more points than your team name would imply.

2 Arizona Wildcats 85, 15 Long Beach State Beach 65

MNW: Just worth noting that Portland reporter Brenna Greene has been giving the world some great and reflective Dan Monson clips the last few days:

Dan Monson addressing the comments from the LBSU AD today that he believes firing Monson helped kick start an NCAA Tournament run:



"If it helped then I'm really happy we did it, because I wouldn't trade it for the job... We'll never know because that's how it played out... so… pic.twitter.com/8znTGiJtDX — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 21, 2024

That’s a guy who knows he’s going to be a Mark Few assistant next year.

1 North Carolina Tarheels 90, 16 Wagner Seahawks 62

MNW: Hardly surprising that it went poorly for a team who rolled, like, 7 deep against Armando Bacon & Co.

3 Illinois Fighting Illini 85, 14 Morehead State Eagles 69

MaximumSam: I love Dain Dainja finally getting minutes in the postseason. Like Brad Underwood was just letting him play Fortnite until the games really mattered.

AO: Throwing this in here, courtesy of Thump. DAINJA ZONE!

while we're at it here's the archer dainja clip pic.twitter.com/zlCrTyAcUi — swoleman hawkins (steve braun) (@thumpasaurus1) January 5, 2024

11 Oregon Ducks 87, 6 South Carolina Gamecocks 73

MNW: Mentioned this briefly on the livestream with Thump, but this one just kind of got away from the Cocks. What a shitty day for the SEC, huh? You truly hate to see it.

AO: Current and future B1G teams are 3-0. It just matters more.

7 Dayton Flyers 63, 10 Nevada Wolf Pack 60

MaximumSam: The Flyers finished the game on a 24-4 run to win the game by 3. Tough to lose a game when you are up 17 with 7 minutes left, but Steve Alford is a tough guy.

7 Texas Longhorns 56, 10 Colorado State Rams 44

AO: I didn’t watch a second of this and it looks like that was a good choice. Oof.

14 Oakland Golden Grizzles 80, 3 Kentucky Wildcats 76

MNW: AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Long live Greg Kampe. Long live his sweaters. Long live sad John Calipari walking off the court and Kentucky fans giving Message Board Geniuses enough fuel to keep us warm through the coldest of winters.

Jay Wright actually had an interesting bit of commentary on Calipari’s Kentucky in the aftermath that straddled the line between “Can’t shoot it for ‘em” and “They’re really young, and that ‘raw talent rounding into form in March’ might not work in the NIL era.” It’s a curious future for Calipari, but for now? MAN does that feel great for Oakland.

MaximumSam: Jack Gohlke has got to be 35, right? Like, he went home to his wife and two kids after the game. His wife probably told him to take out the garbage before coming up to bed. “That’s nice, sweetie,” she said, when he told her made 10 threes in the game today.

MNW: The pride of Hillsdale. Ick.

At the same time, people have been retweeting and bringing up his old tweets from high school, and they’ve been the fun, light-cringe stupidity that pops up on my Facebook timeline every week. Just waiting for a milkshake ducking now.

2 Iowa State Cyclones 82, 15 South Dakota State Jackrabbits 65

5 Gonzaga Bulldogs 86, 12 McNeese Cowboys 65

MNW: The Bulldogs don’t look like such a weak 5-seed now, huh?

As BoilerUp89 has explained, this was really the 6-11 game for this bracket, with BYU-Duquesne really being the 5-12. But if, now, Gonzaga does something unthinkable or hilarious like beating Kansas and Purdue...would they have beaten Illinois? Would Duquesne have beaten Kansas? It leaves some interesting what-ifs unanswered.

2 Tennessee Volunteers 83, 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks 49

MaximumSam: Can’t even imagine someone struggling with St. Peter’s.

11 North Carolina State Wolfpack 80, 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders 67

MNW: we are ALL DJ Burns Jr. fans now. LOOKIT THIS POETRY IN MOTION:

The crowd loves DJ Burns Jr. @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/ItFP3gg1la — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2024

Long live the beeftank center.

AO: I love this kid. Fun fact: also a multi-instrumentalist! Plays the tuba, piano, upright bass, and saxophone.

7 Washington State Cougars 66, 10 Drake Bulldogs 61

MNW: Drake could and should have won this game. But the Bulldogs completely forgot how to handle the ball down the stretch, turning it over twice, and shot 6/14 from the free throw line. That sucked, says this #1 Drake Bulldogs fan.

4 Kansas* Jayhawks 93, 13 Samford Bulldogs 89

SAMFORD WAS ROBBED. THIS IS ALL BALL pic.twitter.com/Mh0YZvMeTa — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) March 22, 2024

MNW: Was complete bullshit. And good god, has Hunter Dickinson really leaned into acting like a huge whiny heel on the court. Or maybe he always was and I just blocked it out. But man, he is just terrible.

AO: Kansas will get their comeuppance. This was total shit and as they say, ball don’t lie.

