March Madness Tactics: Dribble Hand Off

What kind of team is my team?

What am I watching?

Why does that one team score more points than the other team?

I’m here to break down a few offensive sets before you run headlong into 30 basketball games this weekend.

There’s a lot of confusion about “what is a dribble hand off”. Further complicated by every NCAA announcer chiming in “the NBA is a high pick and roll league”. Is there a difference? Do teams run it differently? Can any defense purposefully stop this specific action?

Yes, yes, yes,

Let’s take a look at UConn from last year’s tournament. They’ve actually been a bit better about this play structure this year - as they have a 14th year super senior at SG, Cam Spencer, and Sanogo is in the NBA so the inside center action isn't there most of the time.

The 1 (Spencer/Newton/Diarra): Basically runs in a circle around the FT space. Uses the 4 as the high pick and roll in image 1 to make a decision - do I short pass to the 2 in the corner, or roll to the block and lay it up?

The 2: This is your best 3 point shooter. UConn uses Spencer here since he can either act as a highly guarded decoy (drawing the other teams’ 3 man) or take the pass from the PG and action clockwise around the 3PT line.

The 3 (Castle): Castle is the perfect 3 man. You forget he exists until he’s got a 20/5/5 line. But the 3 is selling the action here. Left side corner with two choices, an under basket line if the 2 gets the pass on the pick and roll in image 1 and can re-route the DHO (dribble hand off) to the opposite side the PG started on - OR - hang out in the corner and wait for his defender to drift off and nail a 3. Purdue is good at this. More on that later.

The 4 (Karaban): The initial pick set on the first PG action and hovers around the FT line waiting for a rebound as things swirl around him.

The 5 (Clingan): The 5 is the scorer here if the play completes. Whether the 2 or the 1 has the ball on the above choices, he will roll down the left block and look for a loop pass three steps from the basket.

When announcers say “they’re running a motion offense” - this is what they mean. You can add really three wrinkles to this:

Flip the play completely to the other side of the court. Change personnel (4/5 swap, 2 and 3 swap). Extend the action more times (two runs under the basket, two picks on each side, etc.)

Since the play ends in the same spots it began, it’s easy to run again.

Why does UConn specifically run this? Because they have the right players to get it done. You’ll see Purdue run a version of this as well, as their personnel are mirror images (except better in some spots) of UConn’s, and they don’t really need the 4 to rebound as Edey grabs anything within 10 feet of the rim. Purdue’s wrinkle is that their 3 will reset higher up the court to the wing and the confusion created by the DHO and the pick will usually give stupid Fletcher Loyer a wide open shot.

Next!

What is this simple and very gross looking thing?

It’s why Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans, no matter who the players are, no matter where they play, can get it done in March/April.

This play is specifically on a zone defense, but actually works better man to man due to the pick actions under the basket. This is a prime example of a “low pick and roll” offense. Also, it’s no secret - MSU doesn't have the bigs that a Purdue or a UConn have, so they need some better tactics across the board.

The 1 (Hoggard): Traditional PG play above the 3 line. He will call the offense and operate as a facilitator and last back if there’s a need to clear the lane and reset.

The 2 (Walker): Walker is designed to score a majority of the time, and has an opportunity here on the frontside. More later.

The 3 (Akins): Akins is the designated scorer. A simple back cut with a dueling screen motion in the paint may allow him to be open under the rim.

The 4 (Hall): The creator of confusion. He will back screen the defender (face the basket and push your back into the defender) holding open either: the Passing lane for Hoggard to Akins, or the dribble drive from Walker on the front side.

The 5 (Cooper/Sissoko): Get in the way and get ready for the rebound. Shield their center from Akins cutting.

9 times out of 10, that backdoor pass to Akins won't be open, and you’ll see Walker just take it in off the right block. This is designed to create a poop-load of confusion in the paint while there are two fast, athletic, and skilled guards coming screaming in on both sides of the basket. Walker beats his man more times than not and can get an uncontested layup.

What really gets interesting here is when Izzo puts the 4 on the other side of the court and they clear out for Walker off the wing. He can then draw off defenders from the opposite side block and create the far 3 look for Akins/Hoggard as the man defense rotates over. Yes, Zone D does negate that possibility, but Syracuse isn’t here. So meh.

More to come next tournament weekend on defensive sets.