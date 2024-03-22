Off Towel Empire: Women’s Swimming National Championships Mid-Meet Update

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

The usual suspects have been dominating the meet thus far, with Virginia steering towards their 4th consecutive championship. This meet, and the B1G Championship to a lesser extent, really is about team depth. Winning individual events is a huge accomplishment, but to win the overall title, you need to place tons of swimmers into the finals. And that’s an incredibly hard thing to do with 18 total events over various distances and strokes. Plus diving, which is a different animal entirely.

Standings:

Virginia 210.5 Florida 163 Texas 141 Stanford 105 Tennessee 104

B1G Teams:

8. Indiana 87

9. Michigan 80.5

11. Ohio State 61

14. Wisconsin 40

19. Minnesota 13

23. Rutgers 6

26. Northwestern 4

B1G Results:

Ohio State had a fantastic opening to the meet, taking the silver medal in the 200 medley relay on Thursday night. They were only beaten by reigning champ Virginia; their relay team hasn’t lost in this event for years. Nice job to the Bucks!

Indiana’s 800 freestyle relay took 5th later that night, finishing one second ahead of Michigan in 8th.

Anna Peplowski, the most dominant swimmer of the B1G meet last month, took a bronze medal in the 500 free for Indiana and Cateyln Crom for Michigan took an impressive 9th in the consolation final. Her time would have been good for 5th overall.

Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon took 5th in the 200IM and Michigan’s Brady Kendall had a surprisingly strong 7th in the 50 free.

Tonight, we get into the thick of the meet with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, and the 400 medley relay. Minnesota’s Megan van Berkom is looking to medal in the 400 IM for the Golden Gophers, Anna Peplowski had the top prelim time in the 200 Free, Ohio State placed two swimmers in the 200 breaststroke, and Kacey McKenna had the second fastest time in the 100 back for Indiana. It might be too much to ask for the B1G to take the title this year, but we’ll definitely come back with some hardware. Good luck, ladies.

How to Watch:

Looks like ESPN+ is your best bet. There should be a free livestream on the NCAA site, but it hasn’t populated just yet. I’ll update when the links go live.

Lets go BEE ONE GEE!