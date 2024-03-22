NCAA Wrestling Championships

Just a quick reset that is heavy on facts, light on analysis. Semis start in an hour (6:00 CDT) on ESPN.

STANDINGS AFTER 3 SESSIONS

1) Penn State 86.5 (6 in semis, 4 in consolation)

2) Michigan 50.5 (1, 6)

3) Arizona State 44.5 (4, 1)

4) Iowa State 42 (2, 4)

5) Iowa 41 (2, 4)

6) Ohio State 36 (2, 2)

7) Virginia Tech 35.5 (2, 4)

8) NC State 33.5 (1, 5)

t-9) Missouri 33 (2, 3)

t-9) Oklahoma State 33 (2, 2)

...

12) Nebraska 29 (1, 6)

16) Wisconsin 20 (1, 1)

18) Minnesota 17.5 (1, 2)

20) Rutgers 13.5 (0, 3)

t-22) Indiana 13 (DONE)

31) Maryland 8.5 (DONE)

t-42) Michigan State 4 (DONE)

t-49) Purdue 2.5 (0, 1)

t-49) Northwestern 2.5 (DONE)

52) Illinois 2 (0, 1)

WEIGHTS AND NOTES

125—Ayala vs. Barnett guarantees a B1G finalist. This is Iowa’s best chance of keeping their finalist streak going. Ramos, Davis, and Smith all in blood round. I’m guessing Ayala/Figueroa.

133—Ragusin has a big challenge vs. Fix, but if he’s aggressive, he may have a shot. Teske, Shawver, Wells, Nagao all in blood round. Fix/Arujau is the call here.

141—Mendez and Bartlett in semis on opposite sides. Hardy (with a good draw), Vombaur, and Woods all in blood round. Mendez/Bartlett feels pre-ordained.

149—Lovett and Gomez in semis on opposite sides. Gomez/Parco could be epic. D’Emilio and Kasak in blood round. Guessing Lovett/Gomez, but Parco is tough.

157—Haines in semis. Robb and Franek in blood round. Calling for Cardenas over Teemer in an upset, but Haines will win the title.

165—Mesenbrink vs. Caliendo in semis. But Carr vs. O’Toole is the main event. YOU MUST WATCH IT!!! Hamiti, Taylor, Amine in blood round. O’Toole/Mesenbrink final would be between high school teammates, and that’s the call here.

174—King Carter Starocci will face Shane Griffith in the semis, and true frosh Rocco Welsh is in the semis, too. Honestly, Starocci has been efficient and inspiring. PSU is the evil empire, but he’s more than earned your respect. Kennedy and Ruth in blood round. If Ruth loses, Illinois finishes last among B1G teams. Ugh, Illini. Starocci vs. Welsh will be the surprising final. (More surprising: I picked Welsh, but not Starocci...)

184—Salazar goes against Dustin Plott. Probably second least likely weight to see a B1G champ (to 133). Pinto and Truax in blood round. Keckeisen vs. Plott.

197—Brooks in semis. Poznanski and Allred in blood round. Brooks/Hidlay seems fated to occur.

285—Kerkvliet and Davison in semis. Feldman and Slavikouski in blood round. Kerkvliet/Hendrickson should be a good way to close things out.

CLOSING THOUGHTS

Everything historic is still on the table for Penn State:

10 All-Americans (though Truax may be hurt and Nagao is an underdog)

6 national champs (though Mesenbrink is an underdog and Bartlett is a tossup)

170.5 or more points for the team scoring record (going to be tough, but not impossible...if they do both the above, it’ll happen for sure)

Race for second is still up in the air. Arizona State and Michigan each have four semifinalists, but are quite unlikely to go 4-0. Iowa and Iowa State have plenty of guys alive. If Nebraska gets hot, they could still be heard from.

Maybe it feels this way every year, but the Hodge race is wild. Brooks and Starocci would be four-time champs, but O’Toole and Keckeisen have been just as, if not more, dominant this year.

Is there a big upset out there tonight? I don’t think so, but that’s why it would be a big upset. Should be a great even either way.