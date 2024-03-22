Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo Retires Mississippi State Bulldogs From Round Of 64

For twenty-nine years, the first three months of each year in East Lansing were called “January,” “February,” and “Izzo,” but soon a new month will dawn upon not just Michigan State but all of college basketball.

On Thursday, Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo retired the Mississippi State Bulldogs from the NCAA Tournament to win the 20th first-round game of his storied career.

In the epilogue to the 29th season of a storied career spanning four different decades that saw ten Big Ten titles, a National Championship and 26 consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, Izzo announced that he was moving on to the next phase of his life (specifically, the second-round matchup with North Carolina).

In his final game as head coach prior to facing the Tar Heels in the Round of 32, his Spartans displayed the hard-nosed defense that has become their trademark in the postseason and held the Bulldogs to 6-of-27 shooting on three-point attempts.

(By the way, the new month that will soon dawn is April. It’s in ten days!)