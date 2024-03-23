Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

Northwestern Wildcats 77, Florida Atlantic Owls 65 (OT)

BoilerUp89: Coming into the day, Northwestern was one of 2 power conference teams undefeated all time in the Round of 64. At the conclusion of Friday, Northwestern stood alone in that category following their victory and Auburn’s loss.

AlmaOtter: This thing was a rock fight in the first half, but goddamn the last 10 minutes were fun. Good on NW for keeping the B1G streak going. But it’ll be ‘Cats v AWOOHUSKIES on Sunday, which might be a challenge for Buie and Barnhizer and the rest.

MaximumSam: Goodbye Keisei Tominaga, a hero for our troubled times. It’s bad luck that TAMU, who couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn in an open gym, suddenly got really hot from three.

AO: Nebraska deserved better than this. Just ran into an unexpectedly hot shooting team at the wrong time. Still, a great season for the Huskers.

Purdue Boilermakers 78, Grambling Tigers 50

BoilerUp89: Purdue ends Grambling’s undefeated NCAA tournament record with a fun win. Zach Edey became the first men’s basketball player in NCAA history to reach 800 points, 400 rebounds, 50 blocks, and 50 assists. Edey also became the second player since 1976 to score 30 points and have 20 rebounds in a tournament game. Braden Smith (11 points, 10 assists) became the fourth Big Ten player to reach 400 assists in their first two seasons joining Magic Johnson, Cassius Winston, and Trey Burke.

James Madison Dukes 72, Wisconsin Badgers 61

MaximumSam: Remember when James Madison beat Sparty to tip off the season and we all laughed? Turns out, the Dukes would have finished third in the conference. We should have known Duke related teams would get carried to the second round.

AO: Ouch. Rough one for the Badgers. Storr had a bad game at a bad time, but JMU took it to them and dominated this one. Also, JMU has as many B1G wins as Juwan Howard did this entire season. Fun stat!

Women’s Tournament

Ohio State Buckeyes 80, Maine Black Bears 57

Nebraska Cornhuskers 61, Texas A&M Aggies 59

Previews

#7 Dayton Flyers v. #2 Arizona Wildcats (-9.5), 11:45 am, CBS

BoilerUp89: Dayton made it this far thanks to one of the biggest collapses in recent NCAA tournament memory. They are going to have to play better to take down Arizona. The Flyers do have a great three point shooting team, but can’t get slaughtered on the boards and have to find ways to get open looks against the athletic Wildcats. Arizona just needs to play their game.

BoilerUp89: Kansas is short handed and it showed during Samford’s comeback that was prematurely ended by the refs. Gonzaga absolutely blew the doors off McNeese State. These are two teams headed in completely different directions at this point in the season.

#9 Michigan State Spartans v. #1 North Carolina Tar Heels (-3.5), 4:30 pm, CBS

BoilerUp89: Is there any magic left in the bottle for Izzo? Sparty has to hold their own on the glass or at least keep it semi-close in that category. If they can manage that these teams aren’t that far apart.

#7 Washington State Cougars v. #2 Iowa State Cyclones (-6.5), 5:10 pm, truTV

BoilerUp89: A Drake-Iowa State matchup in Omaha would have been fantastic and I feel robbed. Wazzu and ISU are defense first teams but have different strengths. The Cyclones generate turnovers and the Cougars avoid giving up second chance points.

#14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies v. #11 NC State Wolfpack (-6.5), 6:10 pm, TBS

BoilerUp89: Two teams playing at an insanely high level right now. Will Jack Gohlke or DJ Burns continue to dazzle the country?

AO: I am firmly on the DJ Burns Jr bandwagon. This should be immensely fun.

BoilerUp89: It’s been a rough tournament for the SEC but Tennessee is still standing after teaching St. Peter’s a lesson. I sure didn’t think Rick Barnes would be one of the few SEC head coaches to not piss his pants in this postseason. I guess there is still time as the Volunteers face off against Barnes’s old program.

#3 Illinois Fighting Illini (-10.5) v. #11 Duquesne Dukes, 7:40 pm, TNT

BoilerUp89: Illinois fans were all worried about getting an under seeded BYU. Instead they get a hot Duquesne team. Turnovers and rebounds could be an issue for Duquesne but they have won 9 games in a row.

AO: I am ready to get hurt again. KenPom has Duquesne as a strong defensive team with a less than stellar offense. Also ranking highly in the luck metric, which tends to correlate with a better record than the stats indicate. It’s time for the DAINJA ZONE.

#11 Oregon Ducks v. #3 Creighton Bluejays (-4.5), 8:40 pm, TBS

BoilerUp89: Dana Altman coaches against his old program with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. Oregon spent much of the season without a healthy roster but they have enough talent and the coaching to make a deep run. Can they run offense with Ryan Kalkbrenner protecting the rim though? Oregon is a below average three point shooting and doesn’t shoot many of them either. At their best Creighton should win this game. Inconsistency has been an issue for them though.

Women’s Tourney

#4 Indiana Hoosiers v. #13 Fairfield Stags, 12:20 pm, ESPN2

#8 Kansas Jayhawks v. #9 Michigan Wolverines, 1 pm, ESPNN

#1 Iowa Hawkeyes v. #16 Holy Cross Crusaders, 2 pm, ABC

Virginia Tech Hokies v. Ohio State Buckeyes, 6 pm, ESPN+

MaximumSam: The Buckeyes get relegated to the internet. Scotty Middleton likely not to play, though Bruce Thornton has been practicing, they claim. Torvik goes Buckeyes, 77-71.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball. Behave yourselves.