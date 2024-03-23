Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championship Preview

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Our Olympic sport series continues!

This time, we’re looking at the women’s Big Ten gymnastics championships, which starts today at 11:00 CT on BTN. Let’s rip through the history and the standings and get to the fun stuff: the crazy athletic flips and spins that these women throw like it's nothing. Plus actual expert commentary from our guest OTE gymnastics correspondent and former collegiate gymnast (and my lovely wife), OhioOtter. Happy birthday, dear.

How does this whole thing work?

Alright, so there are ten teams in the Big Ten (for once, the conference actually understands how numbers work!): Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers. During the season, all of the squads have dual meets and larger invitational meets with teams around the country.

While the B1G has changed the formatting a bit in recent years, the Big Ten championships is currently seeded by Big Ten meet record: the bottom six seeds compete at 11:00 am CT and the top four compete in the evening at 4:30 CT. Best score of the meet wins the title.

Plus the top teams in the country move on to the NCAA championship bracket. (Current standings here and an explainer on how the NCAA bracket works here)

Ok, but how does the scoring work?

Fair question. There are four different events in women’s collegiate gymnastics: vault, beam, bars, and floor. Each event is scored based on the skill-level difficulty, plus execution (your classic Perfect 10). Every team has six gymnasts for each event; lowest score for each team is dropped from the final event score (OhioOtter’s Expert Commentary: This means the pressure is on if someone falls - you do not want to include a routine with a fall.)

Let’s get to the events.

Beam:

Throw your phone on the ground. Maybe about 4 inches wide, right? That’s how wide the beam is. Now imagine trying to balance on that while doing flips and layouts and aerials. Let’s have Mia Takekawa, the Illini standout star, show us how it’s done. (Also, watch this space. We might have some news from Mia next week.)

OhioOtter’s Expert Commentary: This event is all about performing with authority and confidence. By firmly planting their feet after every skill, they can minimize wobbles (aka balance checks).

Takekawa doing Takekawa things.



Mia finishes the evening with a 9️⃣.9️⃣ on the beam! pic.twitter.com/bZU8lQdmHB — Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) January 30, 2024

Bars:

Bars remains my favorite event to watch. The gymnasts navigate two uneven bar setups while spinning, flipping, and throwing themselves into the air, all while maintaining precision and grace throughout. Plus the dismount, where they gain rotational speed and then flip off of the top bar, while trying to stick the landing.

OhioOtter’s Expert Commentary: Timing is critical. Releasing and catching the bar at exactly the right moment lets gymnasts keep their momentum (because getting back into the swing of things - pun intended - in the middle of a routine is SO hard).

Huge score for Sierra with a 9.950!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/c0YqeITPgL — Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) March 15, 2024

Vault:

Vault is the fastest and most power-driven event. These take just a few seconds from start to finish. The gymnasts get a running start, then hit the table as hard as they can to get the most amplitude (height) as possible. Done well, it’s a combination of pure power and grace.

OhioOtter’s Expert Commentary: The hidden key is the “block” off the table - by keeping their arms straight and blocking (rebounding) through their shoulders, gymnasts can get the height they need to do those big flips before landing.

Our vault Queen, Olivia Zsarmani sticks it for a career high of 9.975! #NDY | #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/I1q2E56oJA — MSU Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) March 17, 2024

Floor:

Floor might be the most fun even in the collegiate ranks, because the gymnasts get to choose their own music. We’ve heard Pit Bull, Gangsta’s Paradise (OhioOtter’s favorite), and the goddamn Star Wars cantina music so far this season alone. The gymnasts combine dance moves with running flips and layouts, all choreographed to the music.

OhioOtter’s Expert Commentary: The key here is endurance - to get through a jam-packed routine, and to manage any injuries or potential injuries through the entire season. Elite/Olympic gymnasts usually compete several times in a year. College gymnasts sometimes compete multiple times in several days.

"Put that routine in the Louvre, because it's art"



Ella Hodges with ANOTHER 9.950 on floor #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/HcYHAMXb69 — Ohio State WGYM (@OhioStateWGYM) February 4, 2024

Who’s going to win?

Probably Michigan State. They’ve been the dominant team this season and are competing in their home gym. But Michigan has dominated this meet for basically as long as it’s been conducted. And Michigan’s head coach Bev Plocki has won more conference titles than any coach in the conference in ANY SPORT. She’s going for her 28th title. Minnesota and Ohio State are potential long-shot contenders for the overall, but expect that one of the Mitten State schools will win this thing.

Get hyped, y'all. This is a fantastic sports day.