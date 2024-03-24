Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: After a promising start, the Tar Heels put the Spartans in a trash can and rolled them down a hill. Going to be a weird offseason in East Lansing. Is Izzo coming back? Tyson Walker isn’t, but there are several other seniors who might.

Illinois Fighting Illini 89, Duquesne Dukes 63

MaximumSam: Finally, someone broke through the Duke hegemony.

AlmaOtter: [deep sigh of relief]

Women’s Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes 91, Holy Cross Crusaders 65

Indiana Hoosiers 89, Fairfield Stags 56

MaximumSam: I didn’t get to watch this game as Scioto County dive bar didn’t have ESPN+. The box score tells me Jamison Battle was using the last of his college minutes to drop 21 via 17-18 from the foul line. Bruce Thornton left with injury again and Scotty Middleton didn’t play again. No matter.

Previews

#10 Colorado Buffalos v. #2 Marquette Golden Eagles, 11:10 am, CBS

#8 Utah State Aggies v. #1 Purdue Boilermakers, 1:40 pm, CBS

BoilerUp89: Utah State is a good team and their head coach (Danny Sprinkle) is fantastic. There is a decent chance Sprinkle is in the Big Ten next year since he should be at the top of Washington’s wish list. The Aggies have an excellent three point defense but most teams have to change their defensive principles to guard Edey. Utah State also does a lot of their offensive damage in the paint and at the free throw line. Look for them to try and get things going in the high pick and roll to get Edey away from the rim. Purdue should have a significant advantage in the fan support if Friday was any indication.

#12 James Madison Dukes v. #4 Duke Blue Devils, 4:15 pm, CBS

MaximumSam: Duke on Duke Crime is incoming. The Dukes stuffed the Badgers into a trash can. Please Lord, let the Dukes stuff Duke into a trash can.

#12 Grand Canyon Antelopes v. #4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 6:10 pm, TBS

BoilerUp89: I just don’t see it. UConn is rolling. Northwestern is short handed. Going to take something truly special from multiple Wildcats to pull off the upset. I’ll be rooting for them.

#9 Texas A&M Aggies v. #1 Houston Cougars, 7:40 pm, TNT

MaximumSam: You just know the Aggies will miss every single shot they made against Nebraska. They are going to lose 64-18 and Husker fans will feel sick.

#13 Yale Bulldogs v. #5 San Diego State Aztecs, 8:40 pm, TBS

Women’s Tourney

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes v. #7 Duke Blue Devils, 11 am, ESPN

NIT

Minnesota Golden Gophers v. Indiana State Sycamores, 1 pm, ESPN2

Iowa Hawkeyes v. Utah Utes, 8 pm, ESPN2

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball. Behave yourselves.