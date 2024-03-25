Big Ten Basketball Recaps March 25

Men’s NCAA Tournament Recaps

1 Connecticut Huskies 75, 9 Northwestern Wildcats 58

MNW: Northwestern had to come out and play an inch-perfect game against a fantastic UConn team if they were even going to have a chance. They were 0/8 from three at halftime and had allowed approximately 85 points in the lane — don’t bother fact-checking that. That just wasn’t going to be a recipe for success. Credit Northwestern, if you want, for keeping the fight alive in the second half (that’s most of what the announcing crew occupied themselves with, understandably praising the “grit” and “professionalism” of the ‘Cats, because frankly there wasn’t much else to praise).

But UConn blew me away: their defense mirrored Northwestern’s aggressive style and kept Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg from finding their shots, Donovan Clingan (miles better than Zach Edey in my book) was there by the rim to erase shot after shot, and their offense was a hyperactive blur of aggressive cutting, off-ball movement, and rolling to the basket at creative angles. I was truly impressed by just how good they really were. And also, if I never see Cam Spencer again, it’ll be too soon.

My thanks to Boo Buie, Ryan Langborg, and whoever else from Northwestern is on their way out after this year. Boo and Borg in particular, along with Brooks Barnhizer (who quietly grew into the game in the second half and who I sometimes worry Northwestern won’t keep in the transfer portal era), made this such a memorable season with their shot-making and general clutchness. They took a team that was well-made as the sum of its parts and turned it into something that succeeded even when two of those parts broke. I wouldn’t have seen it coming, and somehow these fuckers did it. From wanting Chris Collins gone a couple years ago, at this point I’m in awe that he’s done it three times. Credit to him and assistant coaches like Chris Lowery, and credit to the players who made it happen.

It was The Year: a season where those guys made me believe; where, thanks to a dumb little wind-up ghost toy called “Boo” and a old Northwestern dorm-hoop basketball from my college days, my 19-month-old daughter now marches around the house saying “Go Boo Go!” for no reason at all.

BoilerUp89: UConn and Clingan are really, really good. There’s a reason they are my pick to repeat as national champions this year. I’m not quite as convinced that Clingan is better than Edey (although I’ll grant that him and Creighton’s Kalkbrenner are better defenders) but he’s certainly a difference maker on both ends of the floor. I guess Clingan and Edey will just have to face each other in this tournament to figure it out.

Hats off to Northwestern for a) making the tournament, b) winning a game in the tournament, and c) doing both of those extremely short handed. Boo Buie is a fantastic player and I’ll give him the greatest compliment I can give an opposing player: I’m glad I never have to see him play Purdue again.

1 Purdue Boilermakers 106, 8 Utah State Aggies 67

BoilerUp89: Wow. So I didn’t explicitly say it in the preview because I didn’t want to jinx things, but Purdue is the worst possible matchup for this season’s Utah State. Add in some early foul trouble since Trey Kaufman-Renn drew some really early fouls by the Aggies and then some panic fouling and bad shot selection midway through the first half by Utah State and this one got out of hand.

Zach Edey had 23 points, 14 rebounds and scored just 2 points in the second half. The Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 49-26 and locked down on the defensive end to pull away.

A couple of other things to mention since they matter moving forward: 1) Trey Kaufman-Renn playing alongside Edey worked really well. TKR got early baskets as the Aggies focused on Edey and he crashed the offensive boards with abandon. 2) Cam Heide & Myles Colvin have reached a level of defensive competency just in time for the postseason. That helps a lot since their athleticism and shooting ability are huge pluses coming off the bench. Credit to Painter and the coaching staff for bringing along Heide & Colvin and figuring out how to mix in TKR alongside Edey.

AlmaOtter: This, uh. This got out of hand. By the 10 minute to-go mark, I was just feeling sorry for the Aggies. Mercifully, the game eventually ended. Props to the Boilers for dominating this one. At least the B1G has two teams making the second weekend this year.

Women’s NCAA Tournament Recaps

7 Duke Blue Devils 75, 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 63

BoilerUp89: The Buckeyes were upset by Duke in the Round of 32. Things fell apart when starter Celeste Taylor fouled out with six minutes remaining. Ohio State was outscored 21 to 9 following that.

AO: A truly abysmal ending to this season for the Big Ten regular season champs. They were smoked by Maryland in the BTT, took down a bad Maine team in the first round, and got dropped by Duke.

BRT: Tough ending for Huskers WBB. Did a great job of withstanding a hot start by Oregon State and keeping it within range. But they couldn’t ever find the offense, and OSU blew it open in the 4th. OSU shot hot from three— seems to be a theme of Husker opponents in bball tourneys this year.

AO: This was my fault. I really believed in (and put $15 on) the Huskers. Their absurd shotmaking completely dried up in this one. Oregon State didn’t pull away until late, but the Nebraska 3 pointers didn’t start falling in time. Damn shame, this was a fun team to watch. At least they took down TAMU earlier in the weekend.

NIT

Utah Utes 85, Iowa Hawkeyes 75

Indiana State Sycamores 76, Minnesota Gophers 64