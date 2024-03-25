Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championship Recap and Regionals Bracket Reveal

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

More flips and shit!

If you didn’t see our preview and explainer from Saturday, go check it out here for my limited knowledge and guest gymnastics correspondent OhioOtter’s (who also happens to be my wife) expert analysis. We broke down the four events, how scoring works, and the key points for high scores.

Big Ten Championship Recap:

Michigan State won the title in their home gym and took their first conference title in their history. Minnesota took an impressive second place and pushed Michigan, the usual winner of this meet, into a surprising third. Ohio State was fourth, followed by Maryland, Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, and Iowa. Michigan State’s Skyla Shulte took home the all-around title, in addition to a tie for the floor exercise championship. Enough of that: let’s get to some clips from the meet.

Floor:

To no one's surprise, Mia Townes tore UP the floor.



She contributes a 9.900 for @IlliniWGym. #B1GymChamps pic.twitter.com/zH5FCy2X0d — Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) March 23, 2024

STICKing to what she knows on the floor.



Sierra Brooks with a 9.95 on floor at #B1GymChamps! pic.twitter.com/bcaYH3bwVX — Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) March 23, 2024

Bars:

Beam:

Vault:

MYA HOOTEN, 2️⃣x Big Ten Vault Champion!



The senior anchors us with a career-best 9.975 to tie for the individual title.#Team50 x #TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/oX5kG4fZld — Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) March 23, 2024

Regionals Bracket Preview:

We’ll have some more expert analysis on the bracket and the Bee One Gee’s chances later this week, but it’s an impressive showing for the conference. Eight teams made the post-season, which is tied for powerhouse gymnastics conference SEC: Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Penn State. Plus several other gymnasts will be competing as individuals as well. Good luck to all of the competitors next week!