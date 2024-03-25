Off Tackle Open Threads: Iowa and the Clark Show

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

It’s been a rough tournament for the women’s Big Ten teams. Maryland, Michigan State, and Michigan were all bounced in the Round of 64, while Ohio State and Nebraska broke my heart and my betting account yesterday in the Round of 32.

We’re down to Iowa and Indiana as the sole survivors from the Bee One Gee and neither have a simple path ahead of them. If Indiana wins tonight, they win a chance to take down the leviathan South Carolina squad. And if Iowa advances, a potential national title rematch with LSU looms as the gateway to a Final Four berth.

Games

#4 Indiana Hoosiers v. #5 Oklahoma Sooners 5:30 PM CT, ESPN2. Spread: IU -8.5

#1 Iowa Hawkeyes v. #8 West Virginia Mountaineers, 7:00 PM CT, ESPN. Spread: Iowa -14.5.

This is Caitlin Clark’s last home game ever. There’s your big storyline that will be hammered throughout the broadcast.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball. Have fun, be nice, go BEE ONE GEE. Even Iowa.