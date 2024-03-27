Frozen Four First Round Preview

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Hey, it’s time for the Frozen Four! All of the usual B1G schools you’d expect, plus hockey- and/or polling-specific squads like Quinnipiac and a bunch of Massholes. Let’s get into it.

Bracket:

Schedule:

All regionals will be on ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPNNews

Thursday, March 28th:

Denver v Massachusetts: 1:00 PM CT

Maine v Cornell: 4:30 PM CT

Boston U v RIT: 4:00 PM CT

Minnesota v Omaha: 7:30 PM CT

Friday, March 29th:

Boston College v Michigan Tech: 1:00 PM CT

Wisconsin v Quinnipiac: 4:30 PM CT

Michigan State v Western Michigan: 4:00 PM CT

North Dakota v Michigan: 7:30 PM CT

Winners advance to quarterfinals on Saturday and Sunday

Expert Analysis:

Kind of...: Massholes pretty much covers it. BC is as close to an overwhelming favorite as it gets in single-elimination hockey. There were a unanimous #1 in the last poll and only lost five games all year. BU is #2 and has been there much of the year (but Northeastern won the Beanpot...single-elimination, man). Theirs are the only two first round matchups with a spread of -2.5, though some of that has to do with playing the worst qualifiers.

Denver is a worthy #1 seed (#3 overall) and Michigan State, B1G regular-season AND tournament champs grabbed the last #1 seed. Frankly, the Spartans are under-appreciated. Minnesota and Michigan have the most talent and were preseason favorites. And Wisconsin was threatening a last to first turnaround under new coach Mike Hastings. So, Sparty just kind of flew under the radar, racking up victories. But, yeah, probably time to stop sleeping on MSU, still the last B1G team to win it all (back in 2007).

Minnesota was the preseason B1G favorites, bumped up to #1 nationally for a week or two in October, but scuffled for a bit in the regular season, finishing a clear third. However, they were playing well at the end of the year. That, couple with no conference wins over North Dakota, Colorado College, and Minnesota-Duluth helped them pass Wisconsin in the Pairwise rankings and grab the #7 overall slot. This had three benefits: 1) they avoid defending champion Quinnipiac in the opening round, 2) they avoid BC’s regional, 3) they go to Sioux Falls rather than Providence. #11 overall seed Omaha, who they get because Michigan is #10 and the NCAA tries to avoid intra-conference matches in the opening round), is much more manageable.

Wisconsin was the B1G’s feel-good story for most of the year. Hastings is hired away from Minnesota State-Mankato, brings some of his guys with him, gets more of the remaining UW guys, and the Badgers are transformed into a tough, team-oriented squad. An early road sweep of the then #1 Gophers served early notice, and UW even ascended to #1 nationally for a week. However, down the stretch, UW didn’t look the same. Trying to chase down MSU, UW was swept by last place Ohio State (salvaging one point because of a road loss). Even earning a split there probably would’ve meant a share of the regular season title. However, when MSU split on the road with UW in the last series of the regular-season, the title—and a first round bye in the B1G tournament—was theirs. UW, the 2-seed, had to play the 7-seed, last place Ohio State, and dropped two of three. So, yeah, lose four out of five to the worst team in your conference and your Pairwise (power ranking) falls. So, look at everything Minnesota avoided above by getting the #7 overall seed and realize that is all fell on Wisconsin, the #8 overall seed. Wisconsin is a bit of a wild card having not played for almost three weeks. The eternal “Rust vs. Rest” debate will get a new entry Friday.

If Minnesota took a while to get going, Michigan was downright mediocre much of the year. Their 14 losses are the second most of anybody in the tournament. However, there aren’t many bad losses on the resume, and the pulled at least one win over everybody above them in the B1G, so the Pairwise treated them pretty well, landing at #10 overall. In mid-January, not many people would have predicted Michigan to end up in the field, much less comfortably, so credit to the Wolverines for righting the ship. That said, an opening-round date with North Dakota, the #6 overall seed, who was moved regionals according to bracketing principles, is an unwelcome development. Michigan is basically 90% of Minnesota in terms of their talent (they were picked for 2nd in the B1G preseason), so if they retain recent form, they could surprise.

I hate to be chalky, but that’s how it feels this year. I like Minnesota to beat Omaha and play BU in basically a coin flip regional final. MSU should handle Western Michigan and take on the North Dakota/Michigan winner, probably North Dakota. That’s also largely a coin flip. Wisconsin could beat Quinnipiac if the rest did them any good, but, again, coin flip. However, the reason I can be lazy and beat the coin flip thing to death is because Boston College just looks that good. Their path to the title could take them through UW, MSU, and Minnesota in that order, depending on how the coin lands. However, let’s say it will be UW, then MSU, then Denver, who will beat BU in the Frozen Four after BU slips past Goldy in an OT thriller.

Thump: Feels like it’s not common knowledge outside of the hockey schools, but only six of our member schools are in the big ten men’s hockey conference (along with Notre same to make 7), which is about 10 years old (or less?) and replaced a long-standing league with traditional rivalries in a precursor to the college football apocalypse. The difference of course is that you still had a lot of rivalry juice within the 7 team B1G. But people still mourn the wcha. (I’m not a hockey guy so that’s my understanding)

WSR: It is very true. Gopher fans give zero fucks about the B1G hockey conference because the old Men’s WCHA was so much better (from our perspective).

Does it help that there were 4 schools in Minnesota, as well as wisconsin and North Dakota all pulling MN HS kids who we all grew up watching in the state hockey tournament? Of course. Does it help that most of the conference was an easy drive away so you could go to tons of road games? Also yes. And the fact that nearly all of the games were available on the local Fox sports affiliate and we didn’t need to subscribe to BTN+ also had an impact. The very first Gopher hockey game on BTN had the entire 2nd period of a Gopher-badger game pre-empted because Indiana fired their Kelvin Sampson, and that did not endear them to us at all.

Thump: man that is so exactly what is happening in every goddamn American sport huh

Jesse Collins: Omaha being swept into the NCHC and helping jump start the B1G Hockey Conference is one of the more improbable things in sports. It’s up there with Rutgers being in the Big Ten. Just kinda like... weird.

Kind Of: No argument with WSR‘s account. UW cared less about WCHA’s implosion. Alaska-Anchorage, Denver, and Colorado College weren’t huge rivalries that demanded protecting. It’s been a while since I lived in Wisconsin, but some games were on public TV, sometimes on tape delay, and others weren’t on at all. I know it’s not a popular opinion, but I love BTN+. I can watch pretty much any B1G sporting event I want.I will concede that the WCHA tournament was pretty fucking awesome, and the way the B1G did it this year—over three different weekends—is a complete travesty.If I was a Minnesota fan, I’m sure I’d feel differently about the WCHA’s implosion.

HWAHSQB: I know jack about college hockey, but I will agree with Kind of on BTN+. For $10/month, I can watch condensed replays of most revenue sports ball games, and all the wrestling and volleyball I have time for. I don’t hate that.

WSR: I kinda miss having buddies make new photoshop logos for NoDak. The coat of arms of Germany fits perfectly with their fighting hawk logo.

MNW: This is like two more comments from a whole-ass article.

Kind Of...: Comment #1: WSR has a soft spot in his heart for BC hockey and should be banished. Comment #2: UW collapsed down the stretch, allowing Minnesota to jump them in the Pairwise, so maybe I’m just bitter.