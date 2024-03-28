Off Tackle Open Threads: Late Night Illini

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

BoilerUp89: Why is Arizona playing in the early slot? Why is the West regional starting first? Because the schedulers hate the fans. I was pretty certain Clemson was going to be eliminated in the first round but they’ve not been overly challenged so far so clearly I know nothing about the ACC.

AlmaOtter: I also had Clemson getting bounced by NM in the first round. Damn shame. But for NC State, Clemson is the lowest KenPom-ranked team still in the field at 23. Hell of a chalky year. The Peach Basket metric says go Wildcats.

#5 San Diego State Aztecs v. #1 UConn Huskies, 6:39 pm, TBS

BoilerUp89: This is being billed as a matchup of last season’s national championship game and it is, but both rosters look very different than they did last year. I’m not sure San Diego State has the weapons to keep pace with UConn’s scoring output. Jaedon LeDee is great, but he’s also only 6’9” and matching up against UConn’s 7’2” center Donovan Clingan. LeDee can shoot the three but isn’t a volume shooter from outside.

BoilerUp89: Speaking of knowing nothing about the ACC... UNC looks to advance to the Elite 8 after missing the tournament last season. Alabama doesn’t play defense so they will have to outscore the Tar Heels. The easiest way to do that is to let Mark Sears go to work and get contributions from the Tide’s other three point shooters.

BoilerUp89: Is it better to have an elite offense or an elite defense? We find out tonight as the #1 offense plays the #1 defense.

AlmaOtter: Will someone think of the east coast Illini fans?! A 10:09 tipoff is positively criminal. But also, come watch the game with Thump and I on

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.