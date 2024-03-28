NCAA 2024 Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Fun Facts and Trivia

As Illinois and Purdue fans prepare themselves for the emotional turmoil that is watching your team in the men’s basketball Sweet 16 (and the rest of the Big Ten’s fans ignore us while watching women’s basketball, men’s hockey, women’s hockey, or in the unfortunate case of Maryland lacrosse), I thought it would be worthwhile discussing some of the storylines that should be surrounding this season’s NCAA. Sure your bracket is in shambles, but that doesn’t mean the tournament isn’t worth watching anymore.

Overall Storylines

This is the first time that all four 1 seeds have made the Sweet 16 since 2019. You may recall that as the season that Virginia became the first team to win a national title the year after losing to a 16 seed.

This is the second lowest combined seeding in the Sweet 16 in the past decade (behind only that 2019 season). Despite the COVID years across the country resulting in what felt like 33 year old players, parity in the tournament did not happen as the higher seeds mostly prevailed.

The three programs that have the most NCAA tournament wins without a tournament title are still alive: Gonzaga (46), Purdue (46*), and Illinois (44).

*Purdue vacated one win from the 1996 Tournament so they officially stand at 45.

This marks the first Sweet 16 without Kansas, Kentucky, or UCLA since 1989. Also known as the first time in my life.

The Big East and ACC went undefeated in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 combining for 14 wins. Just ignore that First Four game that the ACC (and those that watched the game) lost.

Purdue is 7-0 against the Sweet 16 field having defeated 6 of the remaining teams. San Diego State is the only other undefeated team against the Sweet 16 field remaining (the Aztecs beat Gonzaga in their only game against the field).

Illinois is 0-4 against the remaining field. Only Alabama (0-6) has more losses against the Sweet 16 field without a win.

East Regional

A rematch of last season’s national championship game comes in the Sweet 16 as Connecticut and San Diego State face off once again. Will UConn win by double digits again or will the Aztecs get their revenge? The nation’s #1 offense faces the nation’s #1 defense when Illinois plays against Iowa State. Most neutral fans will tune in to watch the unstoppable force verse the immovable object matchup, but just as important is the battle between the less stellar Iowa State’s 49th best offense and Illinois’s 92nd ranked defense. This is the first Sweet 16 for the Illini in 19 years; the longest drought ended among this season’s final sixteen teams. It’s rumored that OTE’s very own thumpasaurus will be live streaming the experience. The top two 2024 tournament scoring leaders played for teams that have been eliminated (Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard and Colorado’s KJ Simpson had 72 and 62 points respectively). That’s leaves San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee as the leading scorer among active players in this season’s tournament. The East Regional has 3 of the 4 longest active win streaks in men’s college basketball with Connecticut (9), Illinois (6), and Iowa State (5). Out of the other thirteen teams only North Carolina State (7 straight wins) has an active winning streak of more than 2 games.

West Regional

Arizona is competing for the chance to play in the Final Four in their own state. Nobody has played in a Final Four in their home state since 2010 when the world was introduced to Brad Stevens and his Butler Bulldogs. Brad Brownell has been at Clemson for 14 years. That longer than Hubert Davis, Nate Oats, and Tommy Lloyd have been the head coaches at UNC (3 seasons), Alabama (5), and Arizona (3) combined. His five NCAA tournament victories during his Clemson tenure so far (2011 First Four, 2018 Sweet 16, and this season’s Sweet 16) still rank only third among the region’s head coaches at their current schools. Brownell has just 1 more tournament win than his Sweet 16 opponent Tommy Lloyd. Alabama has the worst remaining defense in the field. That hasn’t mattered in the first two rounds as they were able to outscore Charleston and Grand Canyon, but UNC has some defenders that can slow them down just a little bit. The South region has two of the four Sweet 16 programs that have never made a Final Four in Alabama and Clemson. Both programs have made just one previous Elite 8. Will one of them be able to break through this season or will they be bounced before the promised land once again? North Carolina has the most Final Fours of any men’s basketball program with 21. Can the Tarheels extend their lead in the category over UCLA?

South Regional

North Carolina State had to win the ACC tournament to make the field of 68. That marked the first ACC tournament championship for the Wolfpack since 1987 and just the second ACC tournament championship since 1983. The last time NC State really had to win the ACC tournament to get in was in 1983 (the Wolfpack got a 6 seed but the tournament was smaller back then). You may recall that as the year North Carolina State won it all under Jimmy V. It may be a somewhat unlikely matchup, but a Houston v. NC State Elite 8 game would be a replay of that 1983 title game. Ironically Houston (whose Phi Slama Jama teams helped popularize the dunk due to their emphasis on the high percentage shot) lost on a last second dunk by the Wolfpack’s Lorenzo Charles. We don’t talk about Duke around these parts very often (and there’s a good reason for that), but if the Blue Devils don’t win it all this year this will be the longest stretch between Duke national championships since Duke first won it all in 1991. Personally I hope this current drought never ends. Houston spent much of the season being lauded as the #1 defense in the country but lost that title to Iowa State following a 28 point Big 12 final blowout and then gave up 95 points to Texas A&M in the Round of 32. Can the Cougars get back on track or have they lost their defensive magic? The South region contains the only remaining double digit seed in North Carolina State. Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts had never won a NCAA tournament game prior to this year. Hard to believe that an ACC team is the lone remaining underdog, but that’s where we are at this point in the season.

Midwest Regional

The Midwest region features the nation’s best offensive center and the nation’s best defensive center in Purdue’s Zach Edey and Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner. In many ways the teams are built similarly with both head coaches centering their teams around their center and the programs sharing multiple assistants over the years. Creighton generates fewer turnovers and commits fewer fouls than any other team in the country. 362nd out of 362 in both categories. Even stranger is that despite opponents never getting to the free throw against them they are super comfortable once there. The Bluejays have the worst “free throw defense” in the country with opponents converting on 78.5% of their chances. That’s pretty bad luck. Gonzaga will be playing in their ninth Sweet 16s in a row making them the third program to ever do so. During this streak, they’ve won those Sweet 16 games only in odd numbered years: 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023. Good thing this is an even numbered year. Purdue has the possibility of replaying their Maui Invitational games in the exact same order they played them back in November. On Oahu the Boilermakers defeated Gonzaga (Sweet 16 opponent), Tennessee (potential Elite 8 opponent), and Marquette (potential Final Four opponent) in three consecutive days. This is Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes’s 28th NCAA tournament. Barnes has advanced to the Elite 8 just three times in his career and not since 2008.

TRIVIA TIME

How well do you know your NCAA tournament history?

Name the two remaining Sweet 16 programs not named Clemson and Alabama that have also never made a Final Four. Out of the 12 remaining teams that have made a Final Four, which program has the longest active Final Four drought and in what year did that last Final Four appearance come? Which coach still in the tournament has the most all-time NCAA tournament wins and how many wins do they have? How many national championships have the remaining 16 head coaches combined to win in their careers? How old was John Wooden when he won his first national title at UCLA and how many seasons was he a college head coach before winning his first title?

BONUS QUESTION: Why did I ask question #5?