Stalling Out: Purdue, Illinois, and the Worst Big Ten Basketball Game Ever Played

Imagine the ugliest Big Ten basketball game you can think of.

There are plenty to choose from. Maybe your mind jumps to a particularly foul-laden free throw parade. Or perhaps you’re reminded of one of those classic January Tuesday nights when your team can’t hit a three-pointer to save their lives. Or maybe it’s any game involving Wisconsin Badgers basketball circa 2011. For me, it’s always the abysmally ugly 38-33 Illini loss to the Talor Battle-led Penn State team in 2009. Your pick might differ, but there are plenty of valid options.

But as OTE’s resident (but not tenure-track) history nerd, I trudged through the archives so you didn’t have to. And dear reader, I’m here to confidently assure you that no matter how wretched the game you’re thinking of might have been, there will always be one that was far worse.

Let’s go back to the days before the shot clock, before the three-point line, before dunks, March Madness, and all the rest. Let’s return to a cold 1938 February night in West Lafayette, when Purdue and Illinois combined for a total of 36 damn points.

The game was different back then. The college basketball powers-that-be had instituted rule changes to bring the sport away from its peach basket origins and into the bright light of modernity. Still, the shot clock was still nearly fifty years away from reality, and low-scoring games remained the norm. Until 1937, teams would contest a jump ball to determine possession after every single made basket. Zak Edey might have been born in the wrong century.

Edey’s predecessors on the 1938 Purdue squad might have been even more dominant than the 2024 iteration. Under coach Ward “Piggy” Lambert, the Boilermakers claimed a share of nine Big Ten championships, including three in a row between 1933 and 1936. Lambert’s squad was nearly unstoppable in 1938. Heading into their home game against Illinois on February 7th, Purdue’s record was 13-1, only broken up by a loss to the Illini in Champaign the month prior.

The rematch would look different. The Illini roster was decimated by a combination of the classic collegiate sports concerns: shit grades and violations of amateurism rules. Both of the Illini captains were out, as were four of the backups. This included the Big Ten-leading scorer, Lewis Dehner. It wasn’t promising for the skeleton crew from Champaign.

The first half played out usually enough. Illinois played a defensive game to keep Dehner’s scoring title in hand, but Purdue led into the break with a score of 18-9. Ultimately, Purdue wanted the win to keep their advantage in the conference title race; Illinois hoped to retain Dehner’s scoring average and avoid getting blown out.

In the second half, the Boilermakers changed tactics. They stalled.

It’s difficult to imagine today, but it did happen. A minute into the second half, Purdue’s Pat Malaska dribbled the ball just past the half-court line and passed it to his teammate. His teammate passed it back. They passed it back and forth again. And again.

Eventually, Malaska held the ball under his arm, daring Illinois to pull their tall frontcourt men forward and open the lane. Illinois didn’t bite, and they didn’t foul. Time continued to tick off of the clock.

Malaska kept holding the ball. Malaska got tired. Malaska sat down. The crowd went wild.

Decades later, Malaska claimed that he called out to a concession stand and ate an ice cream sandwich during the lull. This undoubtedly didn’t happen. But the Daily Illini did note that Malaska “sat down and all but had a spot of tea” during the super-stall. The Purdue faithful cheered, “Hold that line! Hold that line!” as the clock ticked away. 14 in-game minutes went by. No scoring. No shooting. No nothing.

With three minutes left on the clock, a basketball game miraculously broke out. By that point, it didn’t much matter. Purdue took the win 23-13, Illinois retained the individual scoring title, and the crowd didn’t get the entertainment they had paid for.

Next time a Big Ten refereeing disaster has you raging, or your team is in a rock fight without any rocks, or your shooter has forgotten how to shoot, remember: it could always be worse.