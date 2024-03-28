What Is Iowa State Basketball? Profiling Illinois’ Sweet 16 Opponent

The last time the Illinois Fighting Illini were in the NCAA Men’s Tournament Sweet 16, I was nearly two years from deciding to attend the U of I, and so I didn’t even notice. I was still mad about some sports stuff from the 2004 season, specifically:

4th and 26

A 25-point penalty for saying “shit” on live television knocking Dale Earnhardt Jr out of the points lead with just a couple races left to go.

I was still waiting for Kingdom Hearts II to come out on PS2, and it was less than two years after the first U.S. run of Dragon Ball Z ended. I wasn’t scouting quarterback prospects, but that Aaron Rodgers dude was looking like he could be a franchise player. It was kind of a bummer that Frank Thomas basically wouldn’t be able to play for the White Sox even though he was clearly way past his prime, but...I mean it’s the White Sox, we’re just here to have fun, it’s been 80-some-odd years since we won a World Series. At least we’re not Cubs fans! We’ll never win shit, but neither will they!

Boy, the real estate market sure is hot lately! Isn’t it incredible how many Americans can afford homes now, even at these prices?

OK, ENOUGH 2005! Our opponent tonight, on March 28th 2024, is the Iowa State Cyclones!

Illinois hacked through a couple of tomato cans to get to the Sweet 16. Morehead State had no answer for Dain Dainja, and Duquesne could not duplicate the hex they put on 6-seed BYU to induce a horrendous shooting performance. Iowa State, however, is no tomato can. They boast the nation’s #1 defense, are a top-5 team in KenPom and the Associated Press, and are appearing in their 4th Sweet 16 in the last 11 years.

Styles Make Fights, as the old adage goes, and the #1 offense in the country will be a compelling matchup for the Cyclones. I’m neither very good at nor interested in writing about actual basketball concepts, so I’m going to abandon that to ask the following question in all sincerity:

Who is Iowa State?

I’m going to approach this from an Illinois perspective of course. I want to understand who we’re up against. Let’s look at the things we have in common:

We’re in a state that has the Quad Cities on its Mississippi River border

We’re surrounded by corn and our state produces much more than Nebraska

We like a big capital I in bold colors

For at least the past 30 years and much of the past 60, our football team defaults to awful when all other inputs are equal and holds on to their coach long past his expiration date

We believe Iowa City is a place where the degenerates from our localities go in order to spend 4-7 years honing their Being The Worst skill

Our greatest period of basketball began in the 1940’s (don’t fight me on this, learn your history)

There are some key differences between us however:

Illinois is in one of the Big 2 conferences

Unlike Iowa State, Illinois has the benefit of being in the state of Illinois

We have a winning record against Iowa basketball

We’ve had three more Final Four Eras since those aforementioned Olden Days

Iowa State hasn’t been targeted at various times by their own conference, a consortium of rival coaches, a heavily-Iowa-staffed NCAA oversight committee and Bruce Pearl for the crime of party rocking

The 2007 Ohio State football team was able to wash off the smell of a home loss to Illinois enough to make the BCS title game. The same can’t be said for 2011 Oklahoma State’s road loss to the Cyclones.

While Iowa State appears to have a consensus in favor of birds with teeth, opinion at Illinois is more divided.

So what exactly is their deal?

Well, after the legendary coach who led them to the 1944 Final Four (Louis Menze) stepped down, the next coach to be tenured for over a decade was been Glen Anderson, who racked up a 142-161 record between 1959 and 1971 with no conference titles or NCAA tournament appearances. He does not have a Wikipedia page.

Three coaches with fictional-sounding names followed in the 70’s (Maury John, Ken Trickey, Lynn Nance) before the Cyclones poached Johnny Orr from Michigan. Orr is one of two ISU head coaches to also have a Big Ten Coach of the Year award. He led the cyclones to their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1944 in 1986 and knocked off 2-seed Michigan with the help of senior Jeff Hornacek. We here at Illinois salute Johnny Orr for making Michigan very mad on multiple occasions. In one of many tie-ins between ISU hoops and the state of Illinois, Orr led the Taylorville Tornadoes to the first undefeated season in IHSA history (45-0 record) as a senior in 1944.

Since Orr’s retirement in 1994, Iowa State has firmly established an identity: a coach comes in, wins an NCAA Tournament game and has a disappointing departure in 5 years or less. There are two exceptions to this rule. Current Creighton head coach Greg McDermott failed to have a winning season in four tries.

Hey, there’s another thing Iowa State and Illinois have in common: each school had two former head coaches make the field of 64 this year!

The other exception was in 2020-21 when ISU decided to see what would happen if they brought a coach back for a sixth year. It hasn’t been tried in a while. What’s the worst that could happen?

Steve Prohm’s sixth and final season in Ames was a 2-22 disaster with a winless conference slate. Presumably, ISU adopted that five-year limit as a bylaw after this debacle.

This run of five-years-or-less coaches would suggest that ISU hasn’t had much success, but in fact they have! Since the field expanded to 64 in 1985, six different coaches have taken Iowa State to at least the Sweet 16. No other school can say that! Orr’s successor was Tim Floyd, whose third straight season with 20+ wins culminated in a Sweet 16 berth. After year four, Floyd left to take an NBA job.

Leaving Iowa State to become the head coach of the Chicago Bulls did not go particularly well.

Floyd’s successor was Larry Eustachy, who led the Clones to the Elite Eight in 2000 and followed that up with a Big 12 title in 2001. After the 2003 season, it came out that Eustachy had a unique coping mechanism for dealing with Big 12 road losses: going to campus parties and hitting on college girls.

Imagine the pressure on his players knowing that if they lose at Kansas State they might have to go break up a brawl at the Sig Ep house because Coach was creeping out the Tri Delts.

If there’s one person who can be said to be the modern day avatar of Iowa State basketball, it’s Fred Hoiberg. Iowa’s Mr. Basketball in 1991, the Ames native became known as “The Mayor” after a pre-internet meme where locals wrote him in for the 1993 mayoral election. He had his jersey retired as a Cyclone, played 11 seasons in the league and then came back home to become the head coach. After leading Iowa State to the promised land of a sweet 16 and two straight Big 12 tournament titles, Hoiberg left Iowa State to become the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

It did not go particularly well.

All of this leads us to T.J. Otzelberger, the current head coach. He was an assistant at Iowa State for eight years (for three different coaches of course) before getting the job at South Dakota State, going through two weird years at UNLV and then being brought to Ames to clean up Prohm’s mess. Otzelberger is the first head coach to lead Iowa State to the Sweet Sixteen twice, but he’s in year three which means he only has two years left.

That means it’s now or never for the Cyclones. Illinois is 11-3 overall against ISU but has lost the last two in 2018 and 2015. These were also the only two meetings since 1985. In their last meeting, Illinois was burned for 26 points by one-time Illini commit Talen Horton-Tucker, whose departure from Illinois was the price paid for Ayo Dosunmu’s commitment. I would say that exchange worked out well for both schools.

From a basketball standpoint, all I can say is that this game will definitely be a close contest. Illinois has suspect enough defense that no lead is safe, but they haven’t lost by double digits all year.

I will be on a live stream tonight for this game.

To the Iowa State fans that come across this,