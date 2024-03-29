Off Tackle Open Threads: Redemption of the Painter

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: Really a fun game, with Clemson jumping out early then seeming to hold on the rest of the way by the seat of their Tiger pants. It helped that Caleb Love went 0-9 from deep.

AlmaOtter: Dammit, ‘Cats! You do this every single year. There goes one of the Peach Basket teams, and losing to Clemson (with a sharpshooter transfer from Syracuse) of all squads.

UConn Huskies 82, San Diego State Aztecs 52

MaximumSam: Well, good luck Illinois.

AO: First reigning champ to make the Elite 8 since 2007, apparently? That seems impossible, but it is very much a Stat That I Saw Somewhere.

MaximumSam: Did you know Alabama lost to Purdue and Ohio State? Clearly we needed more B1G teams in the tourney and fewer North Carolinas.

MaximumSam: What’s the best defense in the land against Terrence Shannon? Not much. He dropped 29 and Illinois will go as far as he can take them. The “have one transcendent guard” approach to March still works, with an assist from the federal judiciary.

AO: Everything past this point is just a bonus. First time for the Illini to make the E8 since I was too young to get a driver’s permit. Keep dancing, guys.

And if cheering for a team with TSJ on it makes you uncomfortable (it does for me), then go donate to a local Champaign charity that helps victims of sexual abuse.

hey @NoEscalators! long time, first time. big fan. a lot of us feel really weird about it too.



that's why we've been raising $ for our local crisis center since Jan 21. perhaps you could share the donation link? we'll match the first $500 from UConn fanshttps://t.co/GCLcCzDABG https://t.co/nwkVKyzm7k — Champaign Showers (@217Showers) March 29, 2024

Previews

MaximumSam: These teams have played before - a ten point win for the Boilers way back on November 20th. Of course, that was November and this is March. The Zags don’t force many turnovers, but they can get pretty hot and they can run, so let’s hope Zach Edey did his pilates. Torvik goes Boilers, 82-77.

BoilerUp89: On paper I like the matchup for Purdue. There's a reason the Boilers beat Gonzaga back in November. While the Zags have some decent size and play three bigs together, they all struggled to defend Edey and the Zags play a 7 man rotation. Gonzaga has big man fouls to give but that affects their SF rotation at some point.

Gonzaga has improved a lot offensively since November. Entering the Sweet 16 they were the best offense in the country if we only consider the last 10 games. They have shooters but don't take a lot of threes and can be streaky. Is the real Gonzaga the team that shot 47 and 53% from three against McNeese and Kansas? Or the one that went 18% against St. Mary's in the WCC final? The real concern that's been keeping me up at night is this: Mark Few gets a third opportunity to figure out how to play against Zach Edey.

AO: I’m just here as the Big Ten representative from the DJ Burns Jr Appreciation Society.

#4 Duke Blue Devils v. #1 Houston Cougars, 8:39 pm, CBS

#3 Creighton Bluejays v. #2 Tennessee Volunteers, 9:09 pm, TBS

Women’s Tourney

#4 Indiana Hoosiers v. #1 South Carolina Gamecocks, 4 pm, ESPN

MaximumSam: South Carolina is 34-0 and won their second round game over North Carolina 88-41. Good luck, Hoosiers.

AO: Hard to imagine them pulling this one off, but if Indiana gets some 3 point luck, maybe they can hang around?

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.