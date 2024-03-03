Recaps

BoilerUp89: Every time the Badgers made a run to close the game or take the lead, Illinois had an answer. Probably should have recruited Marcus Domask who had 31 points in his home state. The Illini became the first team to win 4 straight at the Kohl Center.

BoilerUp89: 26 Big Ten regular season championships! I’ve enjoyed the past 5 a lot. Gene Keady was before my time as a Purdue fan, but I have to say watching Matt Painter give him a Big Ten championship shirt & hat and Zach Edey cut down a piece of the net and hand it to him got to me a little bit. Beyond wanting this team and fanbase to experience a Final Four, it would be really cool if Gene Keady got to watch his Boilermakers there.

Michigan State honestly played a really good game. They held their own on the boards, shot 42.9% from three, and made their free throws. But when Purdue wasn’t turning the ball over Sparty couldn’t string together stops on defense. Zach Edey had 32 points and 11 rebounds. Braden Smith had 23 points, 9 rebounds. Xavier Booker needs to play more than 12 minutes a game.

BoilerUp89: Josh Dix had a career high 24 points, Boo Buie had 27 points. Both teams shot 10 of 20 from three. Iowa got just a little more from their bench (9 points compared to 2) and that’s the difference in this game.

BoilerUp89: The Gophers trailed by 23 in the first half and 12 points in the second half, but long Penn State scoring droughts allowed Minnesota to come storming back and get the victory.

RIP to the B1G West. We shall not see its like again.

Big Ten basketball standings, a final revenge of the West.

Top 7: Big Ten West

Bottom 7: Big Ten East pic.twitter.com/3f3YMuim17 — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) March 3, 2024

Previews

#97 Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10) at #53 Maryland Terrapins (15-14, 7-11) (-8.5), 1 pm, CBS

MaximumSam: These teams are playing for...the NIT I guess? Indiana might want to get a few wins to stave off the Fire Mike Woodson crew. Both of them have had a rough go this season, though as you can tell one has gotten their FancyStats up to respectable levels. Of course, that one also has two Super Seniors that are on their way out. Yes, it is the last home game for Jahmir Young and Donta Scott, at least unless they sue to come back. Torvik goes Terps, 70-63.

#111 Michigan Wolverines (8-21, 3-15) at #49 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-12, 7-11) (-11.5), 3 pm, CBS

MaximumSam: The latest in the Juwan Howard Saga is out, as strength coach Jon Sanderson resigned. He claimed that Howard’s son Jace was berating a trainer, and he yelled at Jace to stop, which led to Juwan chasing him around the gym trying to fight. Who could have possibly foreseen Howard losing his shit over something trivial? Oh well, Sanderson originally went to Ohio State - maybe he can coach the team. Torvik says Go Bucks, 77-68.

MaximumSam: This is our last Home Nebraska of the year. They are currently a 9 seed in Bracketology. Torvik says they keep it going, 71-62.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers beat Nebraska earlier in the season in the Garden State. A lot has happened since then, but expect Nebraska not to quit like they did a few times in the previous matchup. It’s a testament to the Husker firepower that they will win easily with a good shooting night. If not, like every other Rutgers game, the Knights could win a dog fight if they bring the energy, something they have not consistently done this year.

Women’s Basketball Previews: Final Day!

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes at #6 Iowa Hawkeyes, 12 pm, FOX

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Penn State Lions of Nittany, 12 pm, B1G+

Northwestern Wildlingcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1 pm, B1G+

Michigan State Spartans at Wisconsin Badgers, 1 pm, BTN

Maryland Turtles at #14 Indiana Hoosiers, 2 pm, Peacock

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini, 3 pm, BTN

Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines, 6 pm, B1G+

AlmaOtter: I’m terrible at breaking down bracketology scenarios, so in lieu of me fumbling all of the possible permutations, I will just link to Wyatt over at Hoopla and defer to his expertise.

Thread on the significance of each of today's matchups, because why not



OHIO STATE @ IOWA



OSU: Locked the Big Ten 1-seed, but sweeping Iowa could also lock an NCAA Tournament 1-seed



IOWA: A win locks a 2-seed for the B1G Tourney and also helps their 1-seed NCAA Tournament case — Wyatt (@hooplawyatt) March 3, 2024

362 to 1: Four more bite the dust.

Our third team was eliminated from the MAC on Saturday and I say good riddance. Until Eastern Michigan changes their team name from the Eagles to the Emus, I will not root for them. A loss to Miami (Ohio) and wins by Kent State and Western Michigan, left EMU 3 games between 8th place with 2 to play. The Eagles have made the tournament 4 times, but last went dancing in 1998. They do have a Sweet 16 to their name (1991). One more MAC team will be eliminated before their tournament.

Harvard had a tough weekend. After entering Friday night with a chance to take control of 4th place against Brown, they lost in overtime. They followed that up with a 20 point loss to Yale on Saturday. The 0-2 weekend moves them to 14-12 (5-8) and leaves them 2 games behind 4th place Brown with 1 to play. The Crimson haven’t been dancing since their four consecutive years going from 2012-2015 - two of which resulted in Round of 32 appearances. Their only other program appearance in the tournament was an Elite 8 back in 1946.

The Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech needed a win and a Southern Indiana loss on Saturday to make the Ohio Valley tournament field. While the Screaming Eagles did lose, Tennessee Tech was blown out by 81-43 by Little Rock as the Trojans grabbed themselves a share of the OVC regular season title. The Golden Eagles are winless in their two NCAA tournament appearances, but haven’t been since 1963.

In the SWAC, Prairie View A&M lost to Alcorn State and now sit three games behind the final SWAC tournament spot with 2 to play. Their elimination shouldn’t come as a major surprise since they did after all provide Mississippi Valley State their only win of the season earlier this week. The Panthers have yet to win a NCAA tournament game having lost to Kansas and Fairleigh Dickinson in their two appearances and haven’t been dancing since 2019. The do have a NAIA championship to their program’s name.

NCAA tournament ineligible Stonehill lost on Saturday to give Saint Francis the final spot in the NEC tournament. The Big West, MAC, SWAC, Southland (2 teams), and WAC still have to eliminate 6 teams before their tournaments begin (although the Southland and WAC may each have an ineligible team finish outside of their cutoff).

Sunday may be our last day before Selection Sunday that no teams are eliminated. It’s today or tomorrow if the ineligible ASUN teams lose and the Southland doesn’t get any clarity. Which makes this a good opportunity to talk about how I’ll be eliminating teams that lose in their conference tournament. If a team finishes under .500 overall, they will be considered eliminated when they can no longer win their auto bid. If a team is .500 or over, they will be eliminated when their season is over and their NET ranking is greater than 100. 2022 Rutgers holds the record for worst NET ranking to get an at-large bid at 77. There isn’t an exact cutoff when it comes to NET and getting an at-large bid, but the number I’ve selected feels more than generous. Doesn’t matter what day their NET is out of the top 100 after they’ve lost their conference tournament (same day, next day, four days later, etc.), you aren’t moving up far enough without playing after being below 100.

Anyway, our countdown stands at 333. In two weeks it will be 68. Each team’s write up is going to get shorter.

