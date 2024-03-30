Off Tackle Open Threads: Dainja and Goliath

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Recaps

Two weeks ago tonight NC State was down three in the ACC semis to an opponent with an 85% shooter going to the line for 1-and-1 with 0:04 left.



The Wolfpack are going to their first Elite Eight since 1986. — John Gasaway (@JohnGasaway) March 30, 2024

BoilerUp89: I watched approximately 5 minutes of this one, so someone else will have to give a recap if you want details. Apparently Marquette forgot how to shoot. Real bad time of the year to do that.

AlmaOtter: Marquette shot 4/31 from 3. That’s pretty much all you need to know about this one. I will say it again: applications are open to join the DJ Burns Jr Fan Club.

BoilerUp89: Gonzaga came out and played well in the first half. The Bulldogs were knocking down jump shots and doing a good job limiting Zach Edey. It felt like they wore down in the second half though - playing Zach Edey can have that effect and Gonzaga only rolls with a 7 man rotation. The Zags defense had more breakdowns and the jumpers stopped falling after halftime.

Zach Edey is the third player ever with 80+ points, 45+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in the first three games of the NCAA tournament. He joins Len Chappell (1961) & Jerry West (1960) in that group. Braden Smith became the third player ever with 14+ points, 15+ assists, and 8+ rebounds in a March Madness game joining Keith Smart (Indiana) and Ja Morant (Murray State).

Time to go beat Tennessee.

The only time ever that Purdue @BoilerBall and the @Cubs won on the same day was March 28, 2019, when the Cubs won at the Rangers and then Purdue took down Tennessee in the NCAA tourney.



On Sunday, the Cubs play at the Rangers while Purdue takes on Tennessee! — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) March 30, 2024

AO: I love my Cubs, but seems dangerous to reference them in connection with Purdue.

Duke Blue Devils 54. Houston Cougars 51

BoilerUp89: Jamal Shead got hurt in the 1st half and Houston couldn’t find enough offense without him. Seemed like Houston was losing players to season ending injuries all year but losing an All-American was the final nail in the coffin.

AO: Four straight years in the Peach Basket metric and nothing to show for it for Houston. You hate to see it. Wait, no. You don’t.

Tennessee Volunteers 82, Creighton Bluejays 75

BoilerUp89: I don’t like to complain about the refs, but since it wasn’t my team playing I’m going to just a little bit here. Creighton got robbed as Tennessee was allowed to tackle, grab, and hold with impunity. The Volunteers were somehow called for just 14 fouls and anyone who has watched a single Tennessee game this season knows that’s a ridiculously low number for them. Even the announcers were commenting “that’s a foul” while the whistles stayed silent. End rant and time to hide from MNW.

Tennessee went on an 18-0 run in the second half to take a 16 point lead. Creighton got it back within 3 thanks to a triangle and two defense that Tennessee had no answer for, but untimely turnovers and missed shots kept them from getting any closer. Will be interesting to see if Painter took any notes from that triangle and two or if he sticks to his traditional man to man defense at all times approach.

Women’s Tourney

South Carolina Gamecocks 79, Indiana Hoosiers 75

MaximumSam: A great effort for the Hoosiers, who were down 22 in the second half but cut the margin to two with a minute to play. Unfortunately, South Carolina hit a big three and Indiana couldn’t hit any of theirs in the last few possessions.

AO: Indiana fought back to make South Carolina sweat this out, but just didn’t have enough to take the lead. An impressive showing for the Hoosiers against the presumptive champion.

Previews

BoilerUp89: How far can Terrence Shannon Jr. take the Illini? Can he keep pace with UConn’s offense? Feels like this is probably the game the Illini defensive woes finally catch up with them. If they find a way to pull the upset though, they’ve got a real shot at a national title.

AO: Anything past this point is just a bonus. Illinois is playing with house money and truly having fun with it. Bet the over, enjoy the ride, and if cheering for TSJ makes you feel uncomfortable, go ahead and toss a few dollars to a local Champaign organization that helps victims of sexual assault.

thanks for the share, @NoEscalators.



we (@ILLBoardRoom and i) are about our word. here are our receipts.



but mostly, thanks to ALL OF YOU, huskies or illini or everything in between, for supporting a good cause in @RACESHelps, an organization that makes a difference in C-U. https://t.co/ymzKwTV81u pic.twitter.com/8qCV8oV1v6 — Champaign Showers (@217Showers) March 29, 2024

BoilerUp89: One of these programs will be going to their first Final Four ever. That’s cool although there are other programs and fanbases I would prefer to see make the Final Four than Clemson and Alabama. This is just the second Elite 8 trip for both programs (Clemson’s of course coming in 1980 since this is the tournament we repeat stuff from 1980).

AO: Meteor game.

Women’s Tourney

#1 Iowa Hawkeyes v. #5 Colorado Buffalos, 2:30 pm, ABC

AO: A rematch with LSU and Kim Mulkey looms, assuming Iowa can get past the Buffs today. West Virginia gave Iowa all they could handle earlier this week.﻿

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.