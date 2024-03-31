Off Tackle Open Threads: The Painter of the Barnes

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Recaps

UConn Huskies A Lot, Illinois Fighting Illini Fewer Than That

BoilerUp89: I’m sorry Illini fans. That was painful. Burn the tape and use your favorite memory loss mechanism.

MaximumSam: I’m still amazed that this game was tied 23-23 and also Illinois was losing 53-23.

AlmaOtter: We shall not speak of this again.

(Women) Iowa Hawkeyes 89, Colorado Buffalos 68

MaximumSam: The Hawkeyes with an easy to win to set up a rematch from last year’s championship game. LSU, Angel Reese, and Soft as Charmin Kim Mulkey play on Monday night.

Previews

BoilerUp89: Purdue has lost in the last two NCAA tournaments while I’ve been at my parents’ house for family get togethers. Today is Easter and the family is getting together. I will be going to church with my sisters’ family and my parents in the morning, ditching them for the early afternoon to watch the game from the friendly confines of my couch, and rejoining the extended family for Easter dinner. Sacrifices need to be made and everyone fully understands.

Tennessee fans have been bitching about foul calls already like they don’t play an extremely handsy version of defense. Honestly, they might be my least favorite fanbase. Purdue needs to be strong with the basketball, limit turnovers, and finish through contact. Just win the game Boilers.

MaximumSam: It’s too bad, because I like Rick Barnes and Dalton Knecht and would like to see them do well. But I am also over the people who think 37 fouls should be called on Zach Edey every time he looks at someone on the court. Have they seen how this tournament has been officiated? I hope Edey scores 50, breaks three Vol kneecaps, and gets called for zero fouls.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.