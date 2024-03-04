Atlantic Sun Men’s 2024 Basketball Tournament Preview

Championship fortnight is here and with it our conference tournament previews - at least until I’m unable to keep up with them.

Later today the NCAA Division 1 postseason begins as the Atlantic Sun conference (also known as the ASUN) tournament kicks off with opening round games between 7 seed Florida Gulf Coast v. 8 seed Queens and 9 seed Kennesaw State v. 10 seed Jacksonville. The ASUN has a new look this season as they’ve dropped Jacksonville State (CUSA) and Liberty (CUSA) while not backfilling. The conference ranks 26th out of the 32 conferences on KenPom this season and seems destined for a 16 seed. Three Never Made the Tournament club members are looking to break through for the first time in 2024.

Bracket & Format

The ASUN tournament consists of 10 of their 12 teams. NCAA tournament ineligible teams (Bellarmine and Queens) are allowed to participate and should they win the tournament, the conference regular season champion Eastern Kentucky will be granted the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Bellarmine didn’t make the tournament, so EKU will need to win it themselves or see Queens make an unlikely run from the 8 seed. The Central Arkansas Bears and Bellarmine Knights finished in 11th and 12th place in the ASUN standings and thus will not be participating.

The tournament starts on March 4 and continues through March 10 with games also being played on March 5 and 7. After each round, the tournament is reseeded and games will be played at the home court of the top seed for each matchup with the exception of the opening round games between seeds 7-10 which are played at the home courts of the 1 and 2 seeds. Due to the reseeding and lack of travel day between the opening round and quarterfinals, the tournament features the unique 7/8 and 9/10 games to ensure that the 1 seed faces the worst team remaining in the quarterfinal.

The Kennesaw State Owls are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

ESPN+ for all games

ESPN for championship

ASUN Favorites

1 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels - The Colonels won the conference and have the best three point shooting team in the ASUN, but they enter the tournament on a two game losing streak and have an awful three point defense leaving them open to upsets.

ASUN Contenders

2 seed Stetson Hatters - Stetson is a roster full of upperclassmen. It’s now or never for this core to win together.

3 seed Lipscomb Bison - The Bison have the best offense in the conference. They are an excellent shooting team and do not turn the ball over. They can be beat on the boards or on the defensive end though.

4 seed Austin Peay Governors - The slowest team in the ASUN, the Governors will try to grind their way to a victory. They are fully capable of beating the top teams in the conference splitting the season series with EKU and losing close games against Stetson and Lipscomb.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Stetson Hatters (joined Division 1 in 1972)

North Alabama Lions (2000)

Central Arkansas Bears (2011) - not in ASUN tournament

Bellarmine Knights (will first be eligible in 2025)

Queens Royals (will first be eligible in 2027)

Other Significant Droughts

Jacksonville Dolphins (1986) - despite having the most postseason success out of any ASUN program, the Dolphins have not gone dancing in a long time.

B1G Connections

Former Penn State basketball head coach Pat Chambers is the current head coach of Florida Gulf Coast

Former Purdue player Isaiah Thompson plays for Florida Gulf Coast

Jalen Blackmon (brother of former Indiana player James Blackmon Jr.) plays for Stetson

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten was a perfect 7-0 against the ASUN this season with just Indiana having any difficulty at all.

Eastern Kentucky L to Purdue 53-80

Kennesaw State L to Indiana 87-100

Florida Gulf Coast L to Indiana 63-69

Florida Gulf Coast L to Minnesota 57-77

North Florida L to Iowa 78-103

North Alabama L to Indiana 66-83

Jacksonville L to Purdue 57-100

ASUN NCAA Tournament History

Jacksonville Dolphins made the NCAA championship game in 1970

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles made the Sweet 16 in 2013 (Dunk City)

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles also won a play-in game against Fairleigh Dickinson in 2018.

No other current ASUN teams have won a tournament game in the past decade. Former league members Mercer & Liberty pulled upsets as 14 and 12 seeds in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Out of the head coaches in the ASUN, only Pat Chambers (2011) and Matthew Driscoll (2015) have ever previously made the NCAA tournament

Likely Seeds

The top of the conference (EKU, Stetson, Lipscomb) might be able to avoid the play-in games if they earn the auto-bid, but will likely need upsets in other conferences to get up to the 15 seed line. All other teams would almost certainly be 16 seeds and be at a high risk for heading to Dayton. The ASUN has received a 14, 15, and 13 seed in the past three tournaments.

Additional Notes

Stetson Hatters won the Sunshine Slam Ocean bracket championship this season

Jacksonville Dolphins won the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic this season

Chaz Lanier (North Florida) is the best player in the ASUN. He shoots 43.6% from three on very high volume (~7 attempts per game).

Rooting Interests

Anyone with a heart will root for the Stetson Hatters. Not only do they have the longest NMTC drought in the ASUN, but they also have one of the best team names in NCAA Division 1.

Fans of Pat Chambers or Isaiah Thompson might also root for Florida Gulf Coast.

Purdue seems to be the only Big Ten team likely to be matched up with the ASUN, so their fans may root for the bottom seeds to win. Or they will recall that facing weaker teams hasn’t paid off in the past for the Boilermakers and root for the favorites.

Polls

Poll Who will win the ASUN tournament? Eastern Kentucky

Stetson

Lipscomb

Austin Peay

the field vote view results 12% Eastern Kentucky (2 votes)

31% Stetson (5 votes)

31% Lipscomb (5 votes)

6% Austin Peay (1 vote)

18% the field (3 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now