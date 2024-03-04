The Peach Basket III: Return of the Lazy Basketball Math

Hello! No fussing around in the opening: if you want to see the last update, here’s the link. If you’re new to my bullshit and the Peach Basket metric, go read about my broken collarbone and blood magic over here.

For folks that still didn’t click that article, the Peach Basket is a hyper-simplified basketball formula that says this: a March Madness champion MUST have:

a pre-Tournament top-20 KenPom-ranked offense; AND

a combined offense and defensive rank of 40 or less.

Yes, the best teams are always more likely to win it all, but this primitive model removes one-dimensional teams from the range of options. To win a title, you need an elite offense first and foremost, but also secondarily need a damn good defense. Great defense alone won’t win it all, and neither will phenomenal offenses with a sieve on the other end. If you’re in the Peach Basket before the tourney, you have a chance to win the thing. If you aren’t, it’s nearly impossible to win the title.

As a reminder: dating back to 2007, the Peach Basket model has identified the winner in 13 of 16 years. If a team is in the Basket, they have a 11.2% chance of winning it all and a 30% chance of making the Final 4.

And as of my last data pull from Monday morning? The Basket currently contains nine teams: Houston, UConn, Purdue, Arizona, Tennessee, Auburn, Duke, Creighton, and Marquette.

Since the last update, BYU has very quickly chucked itself and its defense out of the Basket. Creighton has risen back into the Basket. Otherwise, surprisingly status quo over the past month.

So OTE readers, what do you think? Who wins this thing? And which team do you think is the best value? We’ll do one more update to this thing once the conference tournaments finish up. And then it’s time to test the math in the real world!

Poll Who will the NCAA Tournament? Houston

UConn

Purdue

Arizona

Tennessee

Auburn

Duke

Creighton

Marquette

Someone else, your math skills still suck vote view results 12% Houston (1 vote)

0% UConn (0 votes)

12% Purdue (1 vote)

12% Arizona (1 vote)

0% Tennessee (0 votes)

0% Auburn (0 votes)

0% Duke (0 votes)

0% Creighton (0 votes)

0% Marquette (0 votes)

62% Someone else, your math skills still suck (5 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Make sure to sign up for our free weekly newsletter here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.