Horizon, Patriot, Sun Belt Men’s Basketball 2024 Tournament Previews

Three more conference tournaments kick off today. Who’s going to win them? Does it matter to anyone in the Big Ten?

Horizon League

Bracket & Format

The Horizon League tournament includes all 11 of the league’s teams and four rounds of games with matchups reseeded every round. The opening round games on March 5 take place at the home courts of the 6, 7, and 8 seeds while the top five seeds receive byes to the quarterfinals taking place two days later at the home courts of the 1-4 seeds. Teams that advance to the semifinals will travel to Indianapolis where the semifinals and finals are played at Indiana Farmers’ Coliseum on March 11 and 12. The tournament is sponsored by Barbasol which normally I wouldn’t mention but like the rest of you I like to reminisce about the simpler days when Barbasol and Rotel sponsored the Big Ten Network.

The Northern Kentucky Norse are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

The opening round and quarterfinal games will be played on ESPN+. The semifinal games will be split between ESPNU and ESPN2 while the championship game will be played on ESPN or ESPN2.

Horizon Favorites

1 seed Oakland Grizzlies - Michigan treasure Greg Kampe has been at Oakland since 1984. Under his leadership Oakland made the jump to D1 and has been dancing three times but not since 2011. Can he make another run and get his first NCAA D1 tournament win?

2 seed Youngstown State Penguins - last year’s 1 seed in the Horizon League, the Penguins have five senior starters but 4 of them transferred in so it’s not the same group that was upset in last year’s tournament.

Horizon Contenders

3 seed Green Bay Phoenix - The Phoenix have risen from the ashes under first year head coach Sundance Wicks improving from 3-29 to 18-13. They play at a Bo Ryan type pace.

4 seed Wright State Raiders - Wright State has the only top 125 KenPom rated offense in this conference at 31st. They can get hot from three but don’t settle for jump shots either. On the other side of the ball, their defense is awful.

5 seed Northern Kentucky Norse - never count out the reigning champions. NKU has been here before and has gotten hot at the right time of the year having won 6 of their last 8 games including wins over Oakland and Green Bay. They have dealing with a trio of injuries including those to starters Sam Vinson and Keeyan Itejere.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Youngstown State Penguins (1982)

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2003)

The Penguins fell as the #1 seed in the semifinals last season to NKU and the Mastodons fell as the #2 seed in the semifinals to NKU in 2022. Other than Fort Wayne’s Summit league championship game appearance in 2014 (as Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne), that’s the closest either program has come to dancing in the past decade. It also means that despite only being in Division 1 since 2013, the Norse are the bad guys of the Horizon League.

Other Significant Droughts

IUPUI Jaguars (2003) - RIP to IUPUI which will be IUI next season.

Oakland Grizzlies (2011)

B1G Connections

Former Indiana head coach Mike Davis is currently leading Youngstown State (or still was when I wrote this anyway)

Former Michigan State player Rocket Watts plays for Oakland

Wright State head coach Scott Nagy is the son of former Illinois assistant (under Lou Henson) Dick Nagy

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 8-0 against the Horizon this season. Oakland made their opponents work for their buy wins.

Oakland Grizzlies L to Ohio State 73-79

Oakland Grizzlies L to Illinois 53-64

Oakland Grizzlies L to Michigan State 62-79

Youngstown State Penguins L to MIchigan 62-92

Wright State Raiders L to Indiana 80-89

Robert Morris Colonials L to Wisconsin 68-78

IUPUI Jaguars L to Minnesota 65-101

Detroit Mercy L to Northwestern 59-91

Horizon NCAA Tournament History

The Cleveland State Vikings made the Sweet 16 in 1986 as the first 14th seeded team to ever make the Sweet 16 when they upset Bobby Knight’s 3 seeded Indiana squad and followed it up by beating St. Joseph’s. Did I just become a Cleveland State fan?

The Milwaukee Panthers made the Sweet 16 in 2005 under the much disliked Bruce Pearl.

The Detroit Mercy Titans made the Sweet 16 in 1977 under head coach Dick Vitale.

The Horizon League has been a single bid league since 2009 and haven’t been a threat to secure multiple bids since Butler left for the 2013 season.

The conference last won a NCAA tournament game in 2022 when Wright State won a 16 seed play-in game in their hometown of Dayton (that probably seemed incredibly unfair to their opponent Bryant). The Horizon hasn’t won a Round of 64 game since 8 seeded Butler represented the conference in 2011 and made a run to the national championship game.

Wright State Raiders won the 1983 NCAA Division II tournament. Northern Kentucky Norse finished as the Division II runner ups in 1996 and 1997.

Likely Seeds

Youngstown State, Oakland, and Green Bay might be able to get a 15 seed, but most of the rest of the conference would likely see a 16 seed come Selection Sunday. A 14 seed is going to be tough to come by unless there is a run of upsets in other conferences. The Horizon League has been a 16 seed the past two tournaments and hasn’t gotten a 14 seed since 2019.

Additional Notes

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe is in his 40th year as Oakland’s coach.

There have been a ton of intraconference transfers within this league.

Purdue Fort Wayne won the Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division championship.

Northern Kentucky won the NKU Thanksgiving Tournament.

Cleveland State won the Viking Invitational.

This is IUPUI’s last season as IUPUI. Next year they become IUI due to their parents’ divorce. Weird that they decided to live with the opposite parent as their sibling Purdue Fort Wayne.

Rooting Interests

There are a lot of fun potential storylines in this year’s tournament. Which means we will probably get stuck with a Wright State - Northern Kentucky final because those two programs don’t like fun. They may be the two closest Horizon League campuses to me (and my graduate school commencement at UC was even at NKU’s gym) but even I don’t want to see literally anyone else advance out of the Horizon.

Nostalgia would tell us all to root for IUPUI in their final chance at glory before becoming Indiana University - Indianapolis. We will miss you ooey pooey!

The Penguins of Youngstown State or Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne should get more than their handful of bandwagon fans as they attempt to go dancing for the first time ever.

It would be the funniest thing ever if Detroit Mercy made a run in this tournament.

Green Bay is an excellent story of a 1 year turnaround under first year head coach Sundance Wicks and I wouldn’t hate to see them go dancing before some other program snaps up Wicks.

Oakland’s Greg Kampe should go out on top. He’s only 68, but I’d like to see him retire after a NCAA tournament run that includes more than just a game.

Illinois still has a potential shot at a 2 seed if everything breaks their way the next two weeks and probably don’t want to see Oakland again since the Grizzlies gave them a game in November.

Polls

Patriot League

Bracket & Format

The Patriot League tournament include the league’s ten teams and four rounds of games in a traditional bracket. The opening round games are on March 5 with the quarterfinals coming two days later. The semifinals and finals take place three days after the previous rounds. All games occur at the home courts of the higher seeded team.

The Colgate Raiders are the reigning champions and heavy favorites to win again.

How to Watch

The first two rounds will be on ESPN+. The semifinals and finals are on CBSSN.

Patriot Favorites

1 seed Colgate Raiders - This is one of the biggest gaps between a 1 seed and the rest of their conference despite Colgate being down a step this season.

Patriot League Contenders

2 seed Boston Terriers - Boston and head coach Joe Jonas are the only program to beat Colgate in the Patriot League tournament recently. Unfortunately for them that came in 2020 so their auto bid wasn’t cashed in.

3 seed Lafayette Leopards - the Leopards beat Colgate at Colgate, but enter the postseason on a 4 game losing streak.

4 seed American Eagles - American just beat Colgate at Colgate less than two weeks ago so they have the ability to do so. That took a 42.9% three point shooting performance and they are 31.4 from behind the arc on season.

5 seed Bucknell Bison - You might think the 5 seed is a longshot in most tournaments, but Bucknell actually tied for 2nd place in this conference. The Bison pair a 7 foot center with one of the better wings in the conference.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Army Black Knights (1939)

The Black Knights are one of three original member of the Never Made the Tournament Club still standing (RIP to St Francis - Brooklyn) despite having Bob Knight and Mike Krzyzewski as former coaches. They declined an invitation in 1944 due to World War II and in 1968 Bob Knight refused a bid to go to the NIT instead. Since joining the Patriot League, Army has never made the conference championship game.

Other Significant Droughts

Navy Midshipmen (1999) - Navy have many of the same problems that Army does when it comes to competing in basketball in the modern era but had some success before the millennium.

Boston Terriers (2011) - The Terriers actually won the 2020 Patriot League tournament before March Madness was cancelled.

B1G Connections

Former Penn State head coach Ed DeChellis famously left his alma mater PSU to take the Navy job and is still there 13 years later.

American’s head coach Duane Simpkins is a former Maryland player who was part of three NCAA tournament trips under Gary Williams in the 90s.

Tavaras Hardy, the Loyola Maryland head coach, played for Northwestern at the turn of the century and later worked as an assistant under his former head coach Bill Carmody.

Lafayette’s Ryan Pettit played high school ball at Rutgers Prep, the oldest independent prep school in New Jersey. Although not associated with Rutgers University today, they were founded under the same charter.

Army’s head coach Kevin Kuwik was a video coordinator for the Buckeyes for two seasons under Thad Matta (2009-2011). Assistants on his staff include Carson Cunningham (Purdue player) and Darius Stokes (Iowa player).

Holy Cross’s head coach Dave Paulsen was an assistant at Michigan for one season way back in 1989-90.

Games against B1G teams

Hey, what happened there Penn State?

Colgate Raiders L to Illinois 57-74

Lehigh Mountain Hawks L to Penn State 65-74

Boston Terriers L to Rutgers 45-69

Bucknell Bison W over Penn State 76-67

Army Black Knights L to Indiana 64-72

Patriot League NCAA Tournament History

The most recent Patriot League NCAA tournament win was by Holy Cross in 2016 and came against Southern in the First Four.

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are the most recent Patriot League program to make the Round of 32. As a 15 seed they upset Duke in 2012.

The 1947 NCAA tournament champions were the Holy Cross Crusaders. That’s almost as recent as the last time the Big Ten won the championship. The followed that up with a 1948 Final Four and two Elite 8 appearances in 1950 and 1953.

Despite their recent struggles, Navy has made the Elite 8 three times: 1947, 1954, and 1986.

Boston Terriers had an Elite 8 run back in 1959.

Lafayette Leopards made the Sweet 16 in 1957.

Likely Seeds

The past five tournaments, the Patriot League has received three 14 seeds and two 15 seeds. Mid 2010s Bucknell earned an 11 and 13 seed in 2013 and 2017. Colgate should be a 15 or even a 14 seed if things break right for them. Everyone else is going to struggle to avoid the 16 seed line this year.

Additional Notes

Colgate has won four of the last five tournaments under head coach Matt Langel.

Lafayette lost every single non-conference game they played against a Division 1 opponent. They did at least win their one non-Division 1 game.

The Patriot League won zero MTEs this season.

Colgate’s Braeden Smith may be the second best sophomore point guard in the country. Behind Purdue’s Braden Smith. There is a glitch in the matrix.

Rooting Interests

Lovers of the military-industrial complex on OTE might find themselves rooting for Army or Navy.

Dentists will undoubtedly root for Colgate.

Maryland fans might want to root for their alumni Duane Simpkins at American.

Northwestern fans could root for their own alumni at Loyola Maryland.

I fully expect Colgate to win this tournament, but if they slip up the only B1G team likely to face a Patriot League member is Purdue. All potential opponents are equal levels of terrifying. As 16 seeds are.

Polls

Sun Belt

Bracket & Format

Fun Belt time! The Sun Belt tournament includes all 14 of the league’s teams. The top 10 teams receive a first round bye and the top 4 receive a bye to the quarterfinals. This is a fairly traditional 14 team bracket (so much as 14 team brackets can be traditional). There will be a rest day after the first and second rounds before three straight days conclude the tournament. All games will be at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are your reigning champions.

How to Watch

Until the championship game all games will be on ESPN+. The championship game will be on ESPN2.

Sun Belt Favorites

1 seed Appalachian State Mountaineers - App State won the Sun Belt regular season by sweeping James Madison in their two games. They play a stifling brand of defense without fouling which keeps them in almost any game.

2 seed James Madison Dukes - JMU has lost to 2 teams all year: App State twice and Southern Miss. They’ve benefitted from some 3 point defense luck (28.5% - the third best in the country) but play at a fast pace and are a well rounded team.

Sun Belt Contenders

3 seed Troy Trojans - Troy beat App State in their only meeting and never played James Madison. I have no idea how the Sun Belt does their scheduling because that’s weird. Although I wouldn’t say no to never playing USC, UCLA, Washington, or Oregon in basketball moving forward so long as Purdue can still play the rest of you as conference games. Troy’s less consistent than App State or James Madison but at their best they can compete with the top of the conference.

Never Made the Tournament Club

N/A

Other Significant Droughts

Georgia Southern Eagles (1992)

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks (1996)

Texas State Bobcats (1997)

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1999)

South Alabama Jaguars (2008)

B1G Connections

Texas State’s head coach Bennie Seltzer was an assistant under Tom Crean at Indiana during the sanctions.

Eugene Brown III (former Ohio State player) plays for Georgia Southern.

Former Illini Andre Curbelo is on Southern Miss roster and has returned to the lineup after lengthy injury absences and making headlines for suits worn on the sidelines during those periods.

Games against B1G teams

James Madison Dukes W over Michigan State 79-76 (OT)

Arkansas State Red Wolves L to Wisconsin 76-105

Arkansas State Red Wolves L to Iowa 74-88

South Alabama Jaguars L to Maryland 55-68

Georgia Southern Eagles L to Michigan State 55-86

Sun Belt NCAA Tournament History

The Sun Belt has been a one bid league ever since 2014, the first season after Middle Tennessee & North Texas left for CUSA.

The most recent NCAA tournament win was by Chris Beard’s Arkansas Little Rock (a program that left for the OVC in 2023) in 2016 over Purdue. If we look at current Sun Belt programs, Marshall’s 2018 upset of Wichita State is the most recent Round of 32 appearance but Marshall was in the CUSA at the time.

Despite the fact that many of the Sun Belt’s programs have made at least one Round of 32, there have been zero Sweet 16 appearances that are still in the record books. Louisiana did make two Sweet 16s in 1972 and 1973 but they were forced to vacate them.

Likely Seeds

The past five tournaments have seen the Sun Belt gain a 13, a 14, a 15, and two 16 seeds, but the conference arguably became stronger following the 2023 realignment.

James Madison or Appalachian State could garner outside consideration for an at-large bid although that likely requires both to make a run to the Sun Belt championship game and lose to the other. Regardless of whether the at-large dreams of James Madison and Appalachian State are realistic (to be clear James Madison’s path is more plausible but still very unlikely), either program could be anywhere from an 11 to a 13 seed if they win the auto bid. Louisiana, Troy, and Arkansas State could get 14 seeds and everyone else would be destined for a 15 or 16 seed.

Additional Notes

Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis had compiled well over 800 career wins and sits third among active coaches. Ellis previously coached at South Alabama, Clemson, and Auburn and has won 150+ games at each of his four schools.

Georgia Southern lost every non-conference game.

When we talk about the possibility of James Madison’s at large hopes, we should note that they would have just 4 losses if they needed an at-large. Two of those came against the same team (Appalachian State), but the Dukes also had an extremely weak schedule which the committee has historically looked down upon. Similar profiles in the past 10 years include 2023 Oral Roberts (4 losses, 12 seed, auto), 2022 South Dakota State (4 losses, 13 seed, auto), 2019 New Mexico State (4 losses, 12 seed, auto), 2019 Murray State (4 losses, 12 seed, auto), 2017 Middle Tennessee (4 losses, 12 seed, auto), 2016 Little Rock (4 losses, 12 seed, auto), 2015 Stephen F Austin (4 losses, 12 seed, auto), 2014 Harvard (4 losses, 12 seed, auto). All those teams made the NCAA tournament and many were dangerous once they did, but they needed auto bids to do so. The Dukes would be highly advised to win their conference tournament.

James Madison Dukes won the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division championship.

App State Mountaineers won the Fort Myers Tip-Off Event.

The Sun Belt defeated the MAC in the MAC-SBC challenge.

Rooting Interests

Bubble teams will root for Appalachian State and James Madison to lose early or win the conference tournament. While at-large bids are unlikely for the pair, it’s not impossible. Michigan State in particular wouldn’t want to find themselves in a bubble conversation with James Madison.

Illinois should root for the underdogs in the Sun Belt to weaken the pool of potential first round matchups.

Polls

