Recaps

MaximumSam: The Hoosiers were down 16 in the second half and it looked like another Indiana game. They then went on a 36-13 run and got themselves the rare B1G road win. Woodson keeps the wolves at bay for another evening.

MaximumSam: The Buckeye Redemption Tour continued. This was game was fairly competitive until about the 30 minute mark, where it seemed like Michigan forgot how to play any sort of organized contest. Jake Diebler posts another notch in his resume and is certainly gathering some momentum to get the interim tag taken off. Michigan had another second half fade. Perhaps they should invest in a strength and conditioning coach.

MaximumSam: The Last Home Nebraska looked to be a laugher, but credit to Rutgers for battling back to make it sort of competitive. We should give them a trophy.

RUReady4Brazil: This game played out initially the same way as the game in Piscataway earlier this year. Nebraska took an early double digit lead, however this time even though the Huskers were without a field goal the last five plus minutes, Rutgers didn’t score enough late. The Scarlet Knights season has been a disappointment from what were unrealistic expectations, but it is fair to question the team’s determination at times. This game was a microcosm of the season as a whole.

Previews

BoilerUp89: I fully expect Purdue to lose this game and I’m mostly okay with that so long as the Boilermakers take care of business on Sunday. Illinois is a good team playing at home and will have an adjustment to what Purdue showed them last time when Zach Edey “guarded” Ty Rodgers.

MaximumSam: Last chance for someone other than Purdue to get a piece of the conference. Illinois needs to win this game and one at Iowa, then hope Wisconsin remembers how to play basketball and beats Purdue. Remember when we were talking up Wisconsin-Purdue as being for the conference? Yeah, me neither. Torvik goes Boilers, 86-83.

AlmaOtter: This would have been a lot more fun if Sparty could have done a bit more on Saturday night. Illinois is favored by 1.5, but I absolutely see Purdue Ent-stomping Illinois and taking the outright conference victory. And I swear that’s not an attempt at a reverse jinx.

Conference Tourneys

Patriot League - 1st Round

7 Navy Midshipmen v. 10 Loyola Maryland Greyhounds, 6 pm ESPN+

8 Army Black Knights v. 9 Holy Cross Crusaders, 6 pm, ESPN+

Sun Belt - 1st Round

11 Texas State Bobcats v. 14 Old Dominion Monarchs, 7:30 pm, ESPN+

12 Louisiana Monroe Warhawks v. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 5 pm, ESPN+

Horizon League - 1st Round

6 Milwaukee Panthers v. 11 Detroit Mercy Titans, 7 pm, ESPN+

7 Cleveland State Vikings v. 10 IUPUI Jaguars, 6 pm, ESPN+

8 Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons v. 9 Robert Morris Colonials, 6 pm, ESPN+

Atlantic Sun - Quarterfinals

1 Eastern Kentucky Colonels v. 10 Jacksonville Dolphins, 6 pm, ESPN+

2 Stetson Hatters v. 8 Queens Royals, 6 pm, ESPN+

3 Lipscomb Bison v. 6 North Alabama Lions, 7 pm, ESPN+

4 Austin Peay Governors v. 5 North Florida Ospreys, 7 pm, ESPN+

361 to 1: Conference tournament play has started. Time to win or go home.

Kennesaw State (15-16, 6-10) lost to Jacksonville in Round 1 of the ASUN tournament 86-92. The Owls made the tournament just last year when they lost to Xavier in their first NCAA appearance.

Florida Gulf Coast (14-18, 8-8) lost to Queens University in Round 1 of the ASUN tournament 63-69 despite a career high 31 points from former Boilermaker (and younger brother of future Purdue head coach PJ Thompson) Isaiah Thompson in his final college game. The Eagles last made the tournament in 2017 and their further advance was a Sweet 16 in 2013.

Since the Southland provided no clarity to the tournament field on Monday - and will now be decided on Wednesday - only the two ASUN teams were eliminated yesterday. That brings our countdown to 331. A full 30 teams have been eliminated.

