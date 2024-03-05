Big Ten Bracketology: NCAA Tournament, NIT Projections for College Basketball

Would you like some bracketology? Of course you would.

I write this as my students are struggling through a midterm exam—though they’re doing better than their counterparts from yesterday’s exam, in which one student relayed to me “I feel good about that” before leaving behind a 76-word final essay on Reconstruction.

Some unrelated reading, if that’s your thing: this went viral on Twitter a few months back, but one of my classes is reading it for later today to talk about history methods. If you’re from Minnesota and have wondered about all those pedestrian bridges over 494 in Bloomington, one Tyler Vigen, an blogger and programmer, did an amazing deep-dive on one that connected...a Taco Bell to a Grainger warehouse:

That’s got the kind of insanity—including a research trip to Kansas City?!—that I can only aspire to in my Don’t Watch This; Watch That ramblings.

B1G Bracketology

B1G Thoughts

Purdue has marched back up to the #1 overall seed. I’m not sure if that’s because Connecticut lost to someone, and I don’t really care. Wake me if the Boilers make a Final Four.

has marched back up to the #1 overall seed. I’m not sure if that’s because Connecticut lost to someone, and I don’t really care. Wake me if the Boilers make a Final Four. It’s a little disappointing, if you’re an Illinois fan, that the Illini can’t seem to crack a 3-seed; I’d certainly give them a better shot there than against some of the 1-seeds to make the Elite Eight. Little in the way of a projected test, but fun matchups in Samford’s Bucky Ball and UC Irvine’s “tall foreigners” approaches to the game.

fan, that the Illini can’t seem to crack a 3-seed; I’d certainly give them a better shot there than against some of the 1-seeds to make the Elite Eight. Little in the way of a projected test, but fun matchups in Samford’s Bucky Ball and UC Irvine’s “tall foreigners” approaches to the game. The Experts say wisconsin has passed enough eye tests or Breathalyzers to get a play-in game opponent, and depending on the day you can either convince me that it’s going to be one of those teams getting hot and blowing out the badgers or that it’s all a conspiracy to get wisconsin another Sweet 16.

has passed enough eye tests or Breathalyzers to get a play-in game opponent, and depending on the day you can either convince me that it’s going to be one of those teams getting hot and blowing out the badgers or that it’s all a conspiracy to get wisconsin another Sweet 16. Not thrilled with a matchup pitting Northwestern against the class of the WCC in Saint Mary’s or the random number generator that is “Which Mountain West team is good tonight?”, but we do appear to be reaching a scholarly consensus that it is, in fact, The Year. I will let you know when I know.

against the class of the WCC in Saint Mary’s or the random number generator that is “Which Mountain West team is good tonight?”, but we do appear to be reaching a scholarly consensus that it is, in fact, The Year. I will let you know when I know. They might go out in a blaze of “5-for-28 from deep” glory against a grabby Texas Tech, but goddamn is it going to be fun to watch Nebraska in a 50/50 kind of matchup for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win. Go get ‘em, Keisei.

in a 50/50 kind of matchup for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win. Go get ‘em, Keisei. I personally would have Michigan State down a line as a 10-seed, but I think at this point their performances do give off “Tubby Smith at Minnesota” vibes, so what does it really matter at this point?

down a line as a 10-seed, but I think at this point their performances do give off “Tubby Smith at Minnesota” vibes, so what does it really matter at this point? Iowa has moved Onto the Bubble. That’s all well and good, but JUST LOOK at what Joe Stunardi and the Murder over at Barking Crow has given us in a hypothetical Midwest region of the NIT:

All gas and not one single goddamn brake in that region. Give it to me yesterday.

Sirs Also-Appearing-in-the-NIT, for what it’s worth: Minnesota still getting an invite by dint of their Big Ten conference record, Ohio State getting an unironic 2-seed?!?!, and Maryland still being allowed to show up despite the technical term for their offensive output being, I’m told, “hot buttcheeks.”

