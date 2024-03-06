Big South, NEC, OVC Men’s Basketball 2024 Tournament Previews

Day 3 of tournaments kicking off. Who are we watching? Oh - it’s those guys.

Big South

Bracket & Format

Following the departure last summer of Campbell, the Big South is now a 9 team conference and all nine teams will be gathering in High Point, North Carolina to determine this season’s Big South representative to the NCAA tournament. After the 8/9 game on March 6, the tournament will take a 1 day break before a 3 day sprint concludes with the championship game on March 10. After being played in the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte the past two seasons, High Point was awarded the honors of hosting the tournament for the first time. All games will be played in their 4500 seat Nido and Mariana Qubein Center located on campus. High Point picked this season to have their best season in the past 20 years so getting to host the Big South tournament is great timing.

Since the Big South used logos for their bracket instead of team names, I’ll share the team names for those that don’t recognize the logos of our low majors: 1) High Point Panthers, 2) UNC Asheville Bulldogs, 3) Gardner Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, 4) Winthrop Eagles, 5) Longwood Lancers, 6) Presbyterian Blue Hose, 7) Charleston Southern Buccaneers, 8) Radford Highlanders, 9) USC Upstate Spartans.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

The championship game will be played on ESPN2. All other games are available on ESPN+.

Big South Favorites

1 seed High Point Panthers - Prior to this season Alan Huss had never been a head coach in college, but he had spent the past decade as an assistant at New Mexico and Creighton. Clearly he learned something as the Panthers have already won 10 more games than last year and won their first Big South regular season championship in 8 years. The Panthers are an excellent rebounding team and win by getting to the free throws and converting once there. They have zero seniors in their rotation.

Big South Contenders

2 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs - Never count out the reigning champions. The Bulldogs finished just a game behind High Point and have the Big South’s best player in Drew Pember.

3 seed Gardner Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs - I’m not sure why they are the Runnin’ Bulldogs, but the name is appropriate as Gardner Webb is the fastest tempo team in the Big South. Gardner Webb can’t hit free throws - which is sure to be a problem if they need to salt away games at the charity stripe.

4 seed Winthrop Eagles - The Eagles lost all 6 games against the top 3 seeds but kept all of those within 5 points or less. Every other Big South program has a losing conference record. Sure Winthrop hasn’t shown an ability to beat the top 3, but they have been competitive.

Never Made the Tournament Club

High Point Panthers (2000) - The oldest NMTC member of the Big South is also this year’s 1 seed. The Panthers were one game short in 2002 and 2004.

USC Upstate Spartans (2012) - The Upstate Spartans made it to the semifinals in last year’s tournament before falling to eventual tournament winner UNC Asheville.

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2013)

Other Significant Droughts

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1997)

B1G Connections

USC Upstate head coach Dave Dickerson played for Maryland from 1985 through 1989. He also worked as an assistant for the Terrapins for 9 seasons and under Thad Matta on the Buckeyes for 7 seasons.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 2-0 against the Big South this season. Remember when we thought Michigan was good?

UNC Asheville lost to Michigan 74-99

USC Upstate lost to Minnesota 53-67

Big South Tournament History

The Big South has been a 1 bid conference for the past 20 years.

Teams currently in the Big South are a combined 4-21 in the NCAA tournament with 3 of those wins coming in the First Four.

The most recent Big South NCAA tournament win was in 2018 by Radford over LIU Brooklyn 71-61 in the First Four.

The Winthrop Eagles made the Round of 32 in 2007 when Gregg Marshall’s squad beat 6 seeded Notre Dame 74-64 (yes, Winthrop once got an 11 seed).

The Big South has recent history of kicking off NCAA tournament champions’ runs. Virginia started their 2019 tournament with a win over Gardner-Webb. Villanova started their 2018 and 2016 tournaments with wins over Radford and UNC Asheville respectively.

Likely Seeds

High Point had a good enough season to potentially get a 14 seed. A 16 seed is the likely outcome for any of the other teams if they win the Big South tournament. In the past five tournaments the conference has earned two 16 seeds, one 15, one 14, and one 12 seed.

Additional Notes

The Big South has members in just three states: Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. What a concept!

Winthrop won the Winthrop Invitational MTE over Holy Cross, IUPUI, and Elon.

Longwood won the Brock Challenge over Delaware State, Lamar, and Bethune-Cookman.

Rooting Interests

There aren’t a lot of Big Ten related interests in the Big South tournament.

High Point has a great opportunity to make their first Big Dance. Presbyterian or USC Upstate making their first tournament is less likely but would be no less celebrated.

Maryland or Ohio State fans could find themselves rooting for Dave Dickerson’s USC Upstate as they remember better times.

Purdue fans probably wouldn’t hate to be matched up with a 16 seed from the Big South. That involves rooting against High Point.

The Illini shouldn’t fear a matchup with High Point (the only Big South team they would be likely to be matched up with in Round 1), but if they want even better odds of an easier matchup they could find themselves rooting for an upset.

I’ll be rooting for Winthrop since they are coached by Mark Prosser, the son of the late Skip Prosser. Skip was coaching at Xavier when I first started following college basketball as a kid and his teams were fun.

Northeast Conference

Bracket & Format

This stupid conference. I know I’m supposed to love all my low major and mid major conferences equally but I don’t.

After adding Le Moyne this offseason, the NEC has 9 teams but will only allow the top 8 teams in the standings participate in their conference. The ineligible Stonehill Skyhawks failed to make the field this season. The tournament bracket has no byes, but is reseeded after every round. Games will be played at the home court of the higher seed in each matchup. Due to the reseeding and lack of one site, two travel days are in place between each round.

The Le Moyne Dolphins and Stonehill Skyhawks are ineligible to participate in the NCAA tournament. Should Le Moyne win the NEC tournament, the auto bid will go to the tournament runner up. That’s exactly what happened last season as Merrimack beat Fairleigh Dickinson in the championship game but was ineligible due to being in their last year of transitioning. The Knights of FDU upset many Purdue fans despite not even winning the NEC tournament.

Again we have a bracket with logos instead of names. 1) Central Connecticut Blue Devils, 2) Merrimack Warriors, 3) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 4) Le Moyne Dolphins, 5) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 6) Wagner Seahawks, 7) Long Island Sharks, 8) Saint Francis Red Flash

The Merrimack Warriors are the reigning champions, but FDU were last year’s NCAA tournament representative.

How to Watch

Quarterfinal games will be on NEC Front Row. The semifinals are split between YES and ESPN+. The championship game will be shown on ESPN2 March 12.

NEC Favorites

1 seed Central Connecticut Blue Devils - The Blue Devils have 4 senior starters. Experience matters in March.

2 seed Merrimack Warriors - Merrimack is eligible for the first time this season after being being in NCAA jail last year. The transition rule is stupid and when I have built my time machine the first thing I will do it go back in time and eliminate it and anything that happened because of it. The Warriors live off of creating steals and have won 10 of 11.

NEC Contenders

Just about everyone else. The NEC standings are bunched up in the middle. Only 8 seed Saint Francis winning would truly be a surprise. Unfortunately that’s Saint Francis (PA) not Saint Francis (Brooklyn) as the Brooklyn version left Division 1 after last season without ever dancing.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2000)

Merrimack Warriors (2024)

Stonehill Skyhawks (2027)

Le Moyne Dolphins (2028)

The Pioneers are the only truly suffering fanbase in the NEC as this is year 25 since they became eligible for the NCAA tournament. Merrimack is eligible for the first time but has won this tournament before.

Other Significant Droughts

Wagner Seahawks (2003)

Central Connecticut Blue Devils (2007)

B1G Connections

Very limited connections between the NEC and the B1G.

Nico Galette (Sacred Heart) played his high school ball at Rutgers Prep.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 6-0 against the NEC this season, although Rutgers raised some eyebrows in their game against Stonehill.

Merrimack L to Ohio State 52-76

Le Moyne L to Penn State 55-72

Fairleigh Dickinson L to Illinois 71-104

LIU L to Rutgers 61-83

Saint Francis L to Penn State 53-83

Stonehill L to Rutgers 58-59

NEC NCAA Tournament History

Fairleigh Dickinson has the conference’s lone Round of 32 appearance having beaten 1 seed Purdue last year.

LIU were the Premo-Poretta champions in 1936 and 1941 and the Helms champions in 1939.

Central Connecticut made the 1966 D2 Elite 8.

Likely Seeds

The NEC representative is almost certainly going to be a 16 seed. It ranks as the worst conference this season and hasn’t avoided the 16 seed line since 2011 (LUI Brooklyn received a 15 seed). Merrimack or Central Connecticut State might be able to avoid the play-in game if enough upsets happen elsewhere.

Additional Notes

LIU head coach Rod Strickland had a long NBA playing career playing on 8 different teams across 16 years while scoring 14,463 points.

Four of this season’s FDU starters played on last year’s FDU Round of 32 team.

The bad man Tobin Anderson is at Iona now.

LIU was a national basketball powerhouse in the 1930s and 40s under head coach Clair Bee (the Blackbirds went 360-80 under Bee). Following the 1951 point shaving scandal, LIU shuttered its entire athletic program before returning as the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds in 1957.

In 2019, LIU Brooklyn and LIU Post merged into one athletic program and were renamed the LIU Sharks.

Recent NEC tournament champions Bryant, Mount St. Mary’s and Robert Morris have all left for other conferences in the past five years.

The NEC won zero MTEs this non-conference season.

Rooting Interests

Purdue fans will root against Fairleigh Dickinson for obvious reasons.

Indiana fans will probably root for Fairleigh Dickinson (again for obvious reasons).

It would be cool to see Sacred Heart get to their first tournament. Always thought it was weird that a teaching hospital had a team though.

Nobody besides Purdue in the B1G is likely to face a NEC team unless another massive upset occurs.

Ohio Valley Conference

Bracket & Format

Eight of the Ohio Valley Conference’s 11 teams will travel to the bustling metropolis of Evansville, Indiana to contend for the OVC tournament championship. The tournament is a ladder format. It provides byes to the semifinals for the 1 and 2 seeds and byes to the quarterfinals for the 3 and 4 seeds. Each round will take place the day after the previous one. Should NCAA ineligible Southern Indiana win the OVC tournament, the automatic bid goes to the tournament runner-up.

In addition to the men’s tournament, the women’s tournament will be taking place on the same days and an Admissions Fair involving all 11 OVC schools is held on the morning of the second day of the tournament. All games and the admissions fair take place at the Ford Center - the home of the Evansville Thunderbolts (a SPHL minor league hockey team and the Evansville Purple Aces). So take your high school kids to the OVC admissions fair so you have an excuse to watch some tournament basketball.

Last year’s tournament saw the 5 seed Southeast Missouri State defeat 2 seeded Tennessee Tech in the final. SEMO and Tennessee Tech both failed to make the cutoff for this season’s tournament field. Lindenwood also missed out on making the field.

How to Watch

First round and quarterfinal games will be on ESPN+. Semifinals take place on ESPNU. The championship is scheduled for ESPN2 on March 9.

OVC Favorites

1 seed Little Rock Trojans - Little Rock comes into the postseason on a 9 game winning streak. With six seniors in the rotation, they are clicking late in their careers.

2 seed Tennessee Martin Skyhawks - The Skyhawks do not generate turnovers with their defense. They also race to put up a shot on offense. If you are looking for fireworks, this is your team to watch.

3 Morehead State Eagles - Morehead State was widely considered the best team in the OVC this season but a three game skid in mid February meant they tied with Little Rock and UT Martin for the conference regular season crown. It also means they have an extra game to play to win this tournament.

OVC Contenders

4 seed Western Illinois Leathernecks - The Leathernecks combine a very deliberate offense with a tenacious defense to make opponents work to beat them. The shooting numbers hold them back - particularly at the free throw line where they are 62.8%.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Western Illinois Leathernecks (1982)

Tennessee Martin Skyhawks (1993)

SIU Edwardsville Cougars (2013)

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2027)

Lindenwood Lions (2027)

The Leathernecks won at least 3 NCAA tournaments on my PS2 college basketball dynasty before I took the Miami Ohio job, but in our reality they have yet to go dancing. Both Western Illinois and UT Martin are among the top of the conference this year, so we have decent odds of a first time dancer out of the OVC.

Other Significant Droughts

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1963)

Tennessee State Tigers (1994)

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2001)

It’s been a very long time for Tennessee Tech who has the third longest drought in history among teams that have made the tournament. It will be at least one more season though. The Tennessee State Tigers made the tournament in back to back years but haven’t returned since.

B1G Connections

Eastern Illinois Panthers head coach Marty Simmons played at Indiana from 1983-1985 before transferring to Evansville.

Jermaine Hamlin (former Illini player) is a senior forward for Eastern Illinois.

Denim Dawson (former Cornhusker player) is a sophomore guard at Tennessee State.

Gopher center Pharrel Payne’s older brother Rodrick plays for Western Illinois.

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks head coach Brad Korn played under Bruce Weber and then Matt Painter at Southern Illinois.

Games against B1G teams

Morehead State Eagles L to Purdue 57-87

Morehead State Eagles L to Penn State 51-74

Morehead State Eagles L to Indiana 68-69

Western Illinois Leathernecks L to Illinois 52-84

Western Illinois Leathernecks L to Wisconsin 49-71

Eastern Illinois Panthers L to Illinois 52-80

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles L to Michigan State 51-74

OVC NCAA Tournament History

The OVC hasn’t made the Sweet 16 in the past 20 years.

The conference last won a NCAA tournament game when 7 seed Murray State survived San Francisco 92-87 in OT in 2022.

Little Rock (then a member of the Sun Belt) made the Round of 32 in 2016 when Chris Beard’s team upset 5 seed Purdue 85-83 in 2OT.

Morehead State is the most recent current member of the conference to have made the Round of 32 while in the Ohio Valley. They upset 4 seed Louisville in 2011 by a score of 62-61.

The Morehead State Eagles made the Sweet 16 in 1956 and 1961.

The Screaming Eagles of Southern Indiana have made the D2 Final Four 4 times, most recently in 2019. They won the 1995 D2 title under universally disliked head coach Bruce Pearl.

Eastern Illinois made the D2 Final Four in 1976 and 1978.

SEMO were the 1961, 1986, and 1989 D2 national runner-ups.

Likely Seeds

The OVC seems destined for a 15 seed this year unless an unlikely contender wins the tournament. Last year SEMO received a 16 seed and trip to Dayton, but there has been quite a bit of variety in seed lines for the conference in recent years. Murray State received a 7 seed in 2022. 12 seeds have been common with 14, 15, and the occasional 16 seed sprinkled in, but that was before the better programs in the conference left.

Additional Notes

Murray State ran this conference for a long time before moving to the MVC for the 2023 season. In the years they didn’t win, Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Austin Peay (all recent departures) were contenders. This explains the long list of NMTC members and long droughts.

Little Rock head coach Darrell Walker played in the NBA for a decade before retiring after winning the 1993 NBA championship with the Bulls.

The OVC won zero MTEs this season.

Rooting Interests

Pick your favorite NMTC member and root for them.

Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota all have connections to various teams they can root for as well.

