B1G Wrestling: Conference Tournament Time!!! OTE Pick ‘Em!!!

Finally! It’s time for tournament wrestling. The B1G tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday. We can’t really wait until the brackets drop, so feel free to check out the tournament central later in the week to see them. Pre-seeds have been announced (after I did a first draft of this article, grr...)

However, you should go ahead an participate in our Pick ‘Em!

It’s simple enough: Enter the podium finishers at each weight, and get five points for correct champions, three for runners-up, and one for third-place finishers. Enter here!

Besides that, here’s a quick preview.

125

Auto bids: 9

Favorite: Matt Ramos, Purdue

Overview: Ramos, slayer of Spencer Lee and last year’s national runner-up, is #1 nationally. He had a rocky start to the season, including a non-conference loss to Caleb Smith of Nebraska. However, he is undefeated since December 1.

There are three other B1G wrestlers in the coaches top 5 (#2 Drake Ayala, Iowa, #4 Eric Barnett, Wisconsin, #5 Braeden Davis, Penn State), and a fourth at #7 (Smith). And Patrick McKee (Minnesota) is lurking at #11. Pre-seeds are: Ramos, Ayala, Barnett, McKee, Smith, Davis, DeAugustino, McCrone. This seems to be good news for Barnett as he avoids McKee, who’s had his number. And it means Ayala will have to take on a guy who beat him—DeAugustino—in the quarters. All due respect to Brendan McCrone (Ohio State) and Dean Peterson (Rutgers), but Ramos should have a relatively easy quarterfinal and be fresh for the semis.

Pick: Ramos over Ayala

133

Auto bids: 7

Favorite: Dylan Ragusin, Michigan (???)

Overview: No disrespect to Ragusin, but the B1G doesn’t have somebody in the top 3, and it should be a wide-open weight. Sitting at #4, Ragusin will likely be the #1 seed, with Dylan Shawver (RUT) and Nic Bouzakis (OSU) seemingly slotting at 2 and 3. Technically, Jacob Van Dee, who beat Ragusin, has an argument for the 1-seed since he had only one conference dual loss, but it was a bad one, to Anthony Madrigal (Illinois). And he lost to Brody Teske (IOWA) at the Solider Salute, and I believe those matchups get considered too. So put Van Dee at #4 and Aaron Nagao (PSU) at #5. Madrigal, Braxton Brown (Maryland), and Tyler Wells (MINN) round out the top 8. Brody Teske would have had a spot there, but Iowa messed up and submitted his name late, so he’s the 14 seed, which, assuming he defeats #11 Dustin Norris (PUR), is an unwelcome development for Madrigal.

Pick: Bouzakis over Van Dee

141

Auto bids: 11

Favorite: Beau Bartlett, Penn State

Overview: Bartlett is undefeated against B1G opponents, and Jesse Mendez (OSU) only lost to Bartletts, so Real Woods’ (IOWA) loss to Sergio Lemley (MICH) seems to consign him to the 3-seed. Those are the top 3 guys in the nation, so this weight is hot. Add in Brock Hardy (NEB) who is #6 in the coaches rankings, and the B1G semis and national semis could be identical. Lemley, Danny Pucino (ILL), Mitch Moore (RUT), and Jordan Hamdan (Michigan State) should grab seeds 5-8 but Danny Fongaro (Indiana), Vance Vombaur (MINN), and Kal Miller (MD), are all in the coaches rankings too, so however the 6/11, 7/10, and 8/9 matchups shake out, they’ll be worth keeping an eye on. That said, with 11 auto-bids, a first round loss won’t be fatal.

Pick: Mendez over Bartlett

149

Auto bids: 9

Favorite: Ridge Lovett, Nebraska

Overview: Lovett is undefeated, #1 nationally, and possesses wins over each of the guys likely to be seeded 2-5. Oh, wait, he just lost to Kyle Parco of Arizona State last week so...he’s probably going to be pissed off, too. Austin Gomez (MICH) just dominated Nick Lee in freestyle, but will have to settle for the 2-seed here, and did get beat 11-4 by Lovett. Caleb Rathjen’s (IOWA) win over Tyler Kasak (PSU) seems to settle the 3-4 issue, and Dylan D’Emilio (OSU) might nab the 5-seed is the quality of his conference wins carries the day. If not, it’ll be Ethen Miller (MD) or Joey Zargo (WIS). Graham Rooks (IND), Drew Roberts (MINN), and Michael Cetta (RUT) will slot in at 8-10 in some way, and, with nine auto bids, somebody currently ranked will need an at-large nod. Cetta is 0-2 within that group of three, but has a nice win over D’Emilo. They’re all on the right side of things at present.

Pick: Lovett over Gomez

157

Auto bids: 9

Favorite: Levi Haines, Penn State

Overview: Michael Blockhus (MINN) has had a great year and is sitting at #3 in the coaches’ rankings, but this is Haines’ weight to lose. Similar to 149, there are ten B1G grapplers in the rankings and only nine spots, but all ten seem to be in good shape for an at-large if it comes down to it. Of those only Isaac Wilcox (OSU) would be sweating it out. Chase Saldate (MSU) might grab the #3 seed as he went 7-1 in B1G duals (losing only to Haines) , Chase Saldate is surprisingly only #6 in the pre-seeds, with Brayton Lee (IND) at 3, Jared Franek (IOWA), at 4, and Peyton Robb (NEB) at 5. Saldate at 6 is a surprise, but also understandable if you look beyond B1G results. Thought the coaches meeting might be interesting on this one. Will Lewan (MICH, 2 AA), is a formidable 7-seed, and true frosh Joey Blaze (PUR, wins over Robb and NC State’s Ed Scott) is a dangerous 8, though probably not to Haines. Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern Wildcats) has a win over Blaze (and freshman sensation Meyer Shapiro), and is the Wildcat’s best hope of scoring any points at nationals.

Pick: Haines over Blockhus

165

Auto bids: 10

Favorite: Dean Hamiti, Wisconsin

Overview: Hamiti is the defending champ and likely 1-seed, but if you want to suggest that Mitchell Mesenbrink’s (PSU) time is now, but my guest. Mesenbrink is undefeated, and Hamiti’s only loss is to David Carr. They’re basically co-favorites. Mikey Caliendo (IOWA) was an All-American last year and looks like one again, but he lost to both Hamiti and Mesenbrink, so he’s #3. Caleb Fish (MSU) and Antrell Taylor (NEB) will be 4 and 5. Cam Amine figures to be a dangerous 6-seed, with Stoney Buell (PUR) at #7. Amine lost to Taylor and Fish, and didn’t wrestle a full B1G dual slate, but he’s also a three-time All-American with a 3-0 record vs. Hamiti. Bryce Hepner (OSU) and Tyler Lillard (IND) look like the 8/9 and Maxx Mayfield (NW) is in pretty strong position for an at-large if he finishes outside the top 10, but is only 12 in the pre-seeds. Blake Brenner (MINN), who nabbed the 10 pre-seed is also currently ranked, but his at-large argument is weaker than Mayfield’s.

Pick: (*sigh*) Dammit, Mesenbrink over Hamiti

174

Auto bids: 8

Favorite: Carter Starocci, Penn State Shane Griffith, Michigan

Overview: My immediate thought after Starocci’s injury was that there’d be no reason for him to risk the B1G tournament even if he could go. But, actually, I think he needs fifteen matches to be eligible for the at-large criteria, and he’s currently 12-0. With the NCAA tightening medical forfeit regulations in the offseason, he would take losses, which would likely cost him the 1-seed nationally.* Needing three matches, this means Starocci needs to notch at least one win (unless the B1G is wrestling out to 9th place even though there are only 8 auto bids). For the NCAA’s I don’t see him falling too far, since he has an MD over Kennedy, who’s currently #6 in the coaches rankings

*I have to admit that I’m a bit fuzzy on this. I think the rules changes make this different than Nolf’s situation a few years back, but I might be conflating aspects of various rules changes. Either way, I am expecting to see Starocci’s name on the brackets when they drop.

Griffith is the clear 2-seed by virtue of his win over likely 3-seed Patrick Kennedy (IOWA). And Kennedy has a win over Edmond Ruth (ILL), who will be seeded 4th, so it’s a pretty clean weight up top. After that, it looks like Rocco Welsh (OSU), Jackson Turley (RUT), Max Maylor (WIS), and DJ Washington (IND). Andrew Sparks in 9 in the pre-seeds, and this would be an interesting 8-9 opening round matchup. Also, keep an eye on Bubba Wilson. He went 1-6 against B1G competition and is 12 in the pre-seeds, but a win over Welsh wouldn’t be a world-shaking upset. He won a couple of matches at the NCAAs last year, but is no lock for this year’s tournament.

Pick: Griffith over Ruth (after Starocci MFFs out)

184

Auto bids: 8

Favorite: Isaiah Salazar, Minnesota (???)

Overview: Salazar didn’t lose a conference dual and beat Lenny Pinto (NEB), who was 8-1, so they’re your 1- and 2- seeds. OSU frosh Ryder Rogotzke oozes talent and beat Bernie Truax (PSU), but also has some curious losses. Truax’s body of work looks better than Rogotzke’s, who only wrestled five B1G duals. The second four should be Jaden Bullock (MICH), Layne Malczewski (MSU), Shane Liegel (WIS), and Brian Soldano (RUT) in some order. Troy Fisher (NW) seems to be in good shape for an at-large, as would any of the other eight guys already named. Of course, one big question is if Iowa pulls Gabe Arnold’s redshirt. Aiden Riggins is listed for Iowa, and he’s at 13.

Pick: Pinto over Truax

197

Auto bids: 7

Favorite: Aaron Brooks, Penn State

Overview: Given Starocci’s situation, Brooks now seems like the biggest favorite at this tournament. Jaxon Smith (MD) is the clear 2-seed, and a really good wrestler, but way behind Brooks. Zach Glazier (IOWA) and Silas Allred (NEB) slot cleanly into the next two spots. Then it’s Garrett Joles (MINN) and Luke Geog (OSU), probably in that order, followed by John Poznanski (RUT). That’s a clean top 7, and that’s all there is for auto bids at this comparatively weak weight for the conference. Evan Bates (NW) and Gabe Sollars (IND) are sitting at the #32 and #33 spots in the coaches rankings, so it would be white-knuckle time for either/both if they can’t crack the top 7.

Pick: Brooks over Smith

285

Auto bids: 7

Favorite: Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State

Overview: A three-time All-American, Kerkvliet is chasing his first national title. But that’s life when you share a weight with Gable Steveson and Mason Parris. Add in Anthony Cassar and Kyle Snyder, and B1G wrestlers have won the last seven national titles at this weight, which appears to be the longest streak in quite some time.

Anyway, Kerkvliet is the overwhelming favorite at the B1G tournament. Nick Feldman (OSU) and Lucas Davison (MICH) wrestled one of the most memorable matches of the dual meet season, with Feldman’s victory sealing OSU’s upset of Michigan. They’re they 2- and 3- seeds, and a semifinal rematch would be a treat. Yaraslau Slavikouski (RUT) and Seth Nevills (MD) look to snag the 4- and 5- seeds and can match up for the right to face Kerkvliet in the semis. Nick Willham (IND) is 6 in the pre-seeds. Bradley Hill (IOWA) is at 7, putting to rest Ben Kueter speculation. This means Bennett Tabor (MINN) might be sweating out the at-large process.

Pick: Kerkvliet over Davison

Team Pick: 1) PSU, 2) Nebraska, 3) Iowa, 4) Michigan, 5) OSU

My teams picks are weird in that I have two OSU champs and only one finalist for Iowa, but I think Iowa will have a bunch of guys in the 3-6 range. I really like Nebraska’s for lately, so give them the nod for 2nd.