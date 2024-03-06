Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

BoilerUp89: Purdue had a cold first half shooting the ball but two fouls by Terrence Shannon Jr. meant that the Illini only held a 6 point lead. The Boilermakers hit 8 of 10 three point attempts in the second half to walk out of Champaign with the big road victory and prevent Illinois from having a shot this weekend at sharing the Big Ten.

Braden Smith broke the Purdue single-season assists record in this one.

AlmaOtter: Let’s see if I can properly copy Jon Rothstein’s overdone shtick with my summary here.

Purdue Basketball: More Daggers than the Ides of March.

Previews

MaximumSam: As is tradition, Northwestern goes to Michigan State in a battle of tourney bound teams. The Cats are an 8 seed on the ol’ Bracketology, while Michigan State is a 9. They could both use wins if they want to avoid a 1 seed in the second round. In case you’re curious, the projected 1 seeds are Arizona, UConn, Houston, and Purdue. Torvik goes Sparty, 71-65.

MaximumSam: From tourney teams to uh, not tourney teams. I’ve seen projections that the Gophs make the NIT, while the Hoosiers look to have a nice relaxing start to spring. Minnesota hasn’t had twenty wins since 2019 - they have at least three more game to make it happen. Torvik says they get a good start, 78-72.

Conference Tourneys

Northeast Conference - Quarterfinals

1 Central Connecticut Blue Devils v. 8 St. Francis (PA) Red Flash, 6 pm, NEC Front Row

2 Merrimack Warriors v. 7 Long Island University Sharks, 6 pm, NEC Front Row

3 Sacred Heart Pioneers v. 6 Wagner Seahawks, 6 pm, NEC Front Row

4 Le Moyne Dolphins v. 5 Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 pm, NEC Front Row

Ohio Valley Conference - Round 1

5 Tennessee State Tigers v. 8 Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles, 6:30 pm, ESPN+

6 SIU Edwardsville Cougars v. 7 Eastern Illinois Panthers, 9 pm, ESPN+

Big South - Round 1

8 South Carolina Upstate Spartans v. 9 Radford Highlanders, 7 pm, ESPN+

362 to 1

The final spot in the MAC tournament field won’t be decided until Saturday, so we only have conference tournament eliminations to talk about today.

Horizon League - Round 1

IUPUI Jaguars (6-26, 2-18) lost to Cleveland State 66-85 in their last game prior to the divorce. We will miss you! IUI will inherit IUPUI’s athletic history and they have not made the NCAA tournament since 2003 when they were blown out in their only appearance.

Robert Morris Colonials (10-22, 6-14) lost to Purdue Fort Wayne 63-78. The Colonials have not been dancing since 2015. They have two tournament wins ever: a First Four victory in 2015 over North Florida and a 1983 12 over 5 upset against Purdue.

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-31, 1-19) almost won their second game of the season but fell just short against Milwaukee 79-83. The Titans haven’t been dancing since 2012 and their best NCAA finish came back in 1977 under Dick Vitale when they made the Sweet 16.

Sun Belt - Round 1

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks (11-19, 6-12) fell to Coastal Carolina 71-75 as Chanticleer freshman Jacob Meyer exploded for 32 points. This is their 29th consecutive season watching March Madness from home.

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-25, 3-15) lost in overtime to Texas State 83-92 despite 36 points from senior guard Tyrone Williams. The Monarchs last went dancing in 2019 and have advanced as far as the Round of 32 three times.

Patriot League - Round 1

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds (7-25, 5-13) had their postseason hopes sunk by Navy 48-64. The Greyhounds drought reaches 12 seasons and they are 0-2 in the NCAA tournament.

Army Black Knights (10-22, 6-12) lost to Holy Cross 68-84. The first founder of the Never Made the Tournament Club to be eliminated this year, Army was never in this game.

Atlantic Sun - Quarterfinals

Easily the best conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-14, 12-4) became the first major upset of conference tournament season as they were outmaneuvered by Jacksonville 65-67. With a NET ranking of 204 entering March 5, Eastern Kentucky will not be getting an at large bid. To make matters worse, their second pathway to the ASUN auto bid (ineligible Queens winning) was cut off as the Royals fell to Stetson 71-83. EKU has not been dancing since 2014 and are winless in 8 appearances (the worst tournament record unless like the NCAA you’ve vacated Iona’s one win from 1980).

Lipscomb (20-12, 11-5) were buzz beat by North Alabama 75-77. Down three with 12 seconds, Lipscomb fouled. North Alabama’s KJ Johnson missed the front end of the 1 and 1 and Lipscomb pushed the ball up the court and hit the three pointer to tie the game at 75 with 3 seconds remaining. Their celebration was short lived though as KJ Johnson hit the buzzer beater over his former school. Lipscomb’s March 5 NET ranking was 160. They lost their only NCAA tournament game in 2018.

North Florida Ospreys (16-16, 9-7) went to overtime against the favored Austin Peay before losing 98-101. Austin Peay hit a layup to tie the game at 87 with 2.3 seconds left in regulation. North Florida couldn’t stop Demarcus Sharp who had 37 points off the bench for the Governors. The Ospreys’ NET ranking of 249 isn’t good enough to get at large consideration. They lost in their only NCAA tournament appearance: a 2015 First Four game.

41 teams down, 321 teams remain!

