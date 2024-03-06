Women’s Big Ten Tournament Preview and Day 1 Open Thread

Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

It’s tournament time, let’s GOOOOO!! Midweek midday basketball is almost here. Happy March, everyone.

Be sure to make your own picks in the comments. Winner gets everlasting (non-refundable) glory.

Bracket:

You know and love the format, although it will sadly morph into some multi-coastal arrangement after the 4-Pac joins us next year. Wednesday sees the bottom seeds battle to stay alive against the middle of the pack on Thursday. Quarter-finals get interesting, with Ohio State as the top seed, followed by Iowa and Indiana on the other side of the bracket. Although Caitlin Clark has (much-deservedly) received most of the recognition this year, both Indiana and Ohio State have taken down the Hawkeyes at various points this season. It’s a top-heavy conference, but any of those three teams could realistically win this thing.

Last year, Iowa took their second title in a row and made their third championship game in three seasons. Clark and the Hawkeyes are eyeing the three-peat and a #1 seed in March Madness. Regular season champ Ohio State hasn’t won the tournament title since 2018, the last time that they took the conference title outright. The Buckeyes could feasibly grab a top seed if the take down MSU and Iowa or Indiana. I don’t believe that Indiana has ever won the title, but the Hoosiers could absolutely make a run this year, even with the injury to Mackenzie Holmes.

And for much more detailed analysis, go check out our friend Wyatt Crosher at Hoopla. His picks are guaranteed to be better than ours.

Today’s Games

Game 1: #13 Northwestern Wildcats vs #12 Purdue Boilermakers: 5:30 pm, Peacock

Game 2: #14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs #11 Minnesota Golden Gophers: 25 min after GM 1, Peacock

Picks!

AlmaOtter: I’ll take an underdog pick here and go for Indiana to win the tournament. Ignoring that bizarre beatdown by Illinois in February, they’ve closed the season out impeccably. And for the Wednesday games, with no real knowledge or rationale, I’ll pick Purdue and Minnesota to advance.

MC ClapYoHandz: I will take Ohio State over Iowa to win it, and in this wild Caitlin Clark ecosystem that doesn’t 100% feel like making a chalk pick. Clark is a host unto herself but I think Ohio State has enough shooting on the floor to get it done on a neutral court, especially when Mikulasikova is out there. Losing Molly Davis also may loom large for the Hawkeyes.

misdreavus79: Welp, Penn State has to beat Wisconsin and hope for a miracle to lock their spot, or hope for considerable chalk (while still beating Wisconsin) after the all but inevitable loss to Iowa in the quarters. It would be nice to see the Lions back in the tournament for the first time in 10 years. We shall see!

