Missouri Valley Conference, West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball 2024 Tournament Previews

We have 7 conferences in tournament competition today, but only two new ones kick off today.

Missouri Valley

Bracket & Format

Arch Madness is the best conference tournament in existence. All 12 of the MVC’s programs will gather in St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center for a four day tournament to figure out who will get the auto-bid. It’s also possible, but not very likely, that the MVC tournament plays out in such a way that the MVC manages to get two bids this season. The bracket is a traditional 12 team format with the top 4 seeds getting a bye to the quarterfinals.

The Drake Bulldogs are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

Opening round and quarterfinal games will be shown on MVC TV. The semifinals will be on CBSSN and the final on CBS.

MVC Favorites

1 seed Indiana State Sycamores - the Sycamores have the best effective field goal percentage in the nation and 3 players shooting over 40% from three. They also have zero senior starters.

2 seed Drake Bulldogs - Drake will be looking to defend their tournament and coach’s son Tucker DeVries will try to lead them back to the Big Dance. The Bulldogs rarely allow offensive rebounds and field a top 40 offense.

MVC Contenders

3 seed Bradley Braves - Bradley has taken a step back this season, getting swept by Drake and Indiana State. Their five game losing streak in late November and December took a major sledgehammer to the MVC two bid hopes as it devalued Indiana State and Drake wins that came later in the season. The Braves do have the top defense in the MVC.

4 seed Northern Iowa Panthers - I thought the Panthers would take a bigger step forward this season as they returned a bunch of players that were sophomores last year, but they stayed a step behind the top 3 in the MVC.

6 seed Southern Illinois Salukis - Xavier Johnson is capable of carrying the Salukis to a MVC tournament win and he will have the opportunity to. The Salukis run their offense through their PG and Johnson has an insane assist rate. When he isn’t dishes out assists, Johnson is shooting the ball and he’s very effective at that too.

Never Made the Tournament Club

N/A

Other Significant Droughts

Illinois State Redbirds (1998)

Missouri State Bears (1999)

Evansville Purple Aces (1999)

Illinois - Chicago (2004)

Southern Illinois Salukis (2007)

Indiana State Sycamores (2011)

B1G Connections

Valparaiso Beacons head coach Roger Powell is a former Illini player.

Luke Yaklich (UIC head coach) is a former Michigan assistant under Beilein.

Ryan Pedon (Illinois State head coach) was an assistant at Illinois (under Groce) and at Ohio State (under Holtmann).

Former Badger Jordan Davis plays for Illinois State.

Former Illini Brandon Lieb plays for Illinois State.

Marcus Domask, Rienk Mast, and Lance Jones all transferred from the MVC this past offseason.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 2-0 against the MVC this season. Considering the MVC is the best mid-major conference in the Midwest, it is embarrassing that the B1G only played two games against them.

Indiana State Sycamores L to Michigan State 75-87

Valparaiso Beacons L to Illinois 64-87

MVC Tournament History

In the past 10 tournaments, the MVC has earned two bids four times. Those four years all involved departed Creighton, Wichita State, and Loyola Chicago though.

The MVC last made the Sweet 16 in 2021 when Loyola Chicago beat Illinois.

The most recent Final Four by the conference was also by Loyola Chicago and that run was ended by Michigan in 2018.

The last win by a MVC member that is still in the conference was an upset by 11 seeded Northern Iowa over Texas in 2016.

Murray State has the most recent tournament win by a current conference member (2022 over 10 seed San Francisco) but they were of course in the OVC then.

The Indiana State Sycamores were the 1979 tournament runner-up with Larry Bird.

Bradley Braves were national runner-ups in 1950 and 1954.

Drake Bulldogs made the 1969 Final Four.

Belmont and UIC are the only MVC programs that have not made the Round of 32.

The Evansville Purple Aces won the D2 tournament five times between 1959 and 1971.

Likely Seeds

Indiana State is pushing for a 11 seed and a long shot at-large bid that likely requires them making the MVC final, losing to Drake in a close game, and getting plenty of help on the bubble. Drake is looking at a 12 or 13 seed if they can win the auto bid, while Bradley or the other contenders are more likely to be back in the 13/14 seed territory should they win.

The past five tournaments have seen the MVC be awarded a 12, 10, 8 (and 11), 15, and 11 seed.

Additional Notes

Indiana State won the Ball Dawgs Classic in Henderson, Nevada.

Bradley won the SoCal Surf Division championship.

Missouri State won the Paradise Jam championship on Saint Thomas.

Evansville won the Coke Zero Sugar Classic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Southern Illinois Saluki Xavier Johnson, Drake Bulldog Tucker DeVries, and Indiana State Sycamore Robbie Avila are the top 3 players in the conference but Avila steals most of the headlines due to his goggles.

Rooting Interests

The correct rooting interest in the MVC tournament is Bradley.

MNWildcat will be rooting for Drake.

Indiana State has had a good enough season that they should be in the Big Dance. So should Drake to be honest. This may be a Big Ten blog, but I’d rather see a two bid MVC than listen to how Iowa or Ohio State have earned their way back to the bubble conversation after struggling for 80% of the season.

Big Ten bubble teams should root for any championship matchup other than Indiana State - Drake. They should also feel bad for doing so.

Polls

Poll Who do you want to win the MVC? Indiana State Sycamores

Drake Bulldogs

Bradley Braves

Southern Illinois Salukis

Poll Who will win the MVC? Sycamores

Bulldogs

Braves

Salukis

West Coast Conference

Bracket & Format

At the behest of Gonzaga a few years back, the WCC changed their tournament format to the coward’s format: a ladder bracket. The 1 and 2 seeds get byes to the semifinals and after the 8/9 game, the worst four teams remaining play for the right to advance. This format was granted so that Gonzaga wouldn’t leave. Which is stupid because Gonzaga has nowhere to go to.

The WCC lost BYU to the Big 12 this past offseason so only 9 teams will compete for the auto-bid. All games will be played in Paradise, Nevada at Orleans Arena. After the first three rounds, there will be a rest day before the semifinals.

Another logo bracket: 1) St. Mary’s Gaels, 2) Gonzaga Bulldogs, 3) San Francisco Dons, 4) Santa Clara Broncos, 5) San Diego Toreros, 6) Portland Pilots, 7) Loyola Marymount Lions, 8) Pepperdine Waves, 9) Pacific Tigers

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the reigning champions and have won 10 of 11 WCC tournaments.

How to Watch

The first and second rounds are on ESPN+. The quarterfinals will be on ESPN2. The semis are split between ESPN and ESPN2 and the championship game takes place on ESPN.

WCC Favorites

1 seed Saint Mary’s Gaels - the Gaels started the season 3-5 with one of those wins coming against Cal St. Stanislaus. They’ve lost just two games since then and won the WCC with a 15-1 record. Randy Bennett’s team plays their usual glacier pace. They will win through rebounding and defense.

2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs - For awhile it looked like Gonzaga might miss the tournament. Instead talented players like Ryan Nembhard, Anton Watson, and Nolan Hickman have started to gel and Gonzaga is on a winning streak as of late. Offense is the name of the game for the zags.

WCC Contenders

3 seed San Francisco Dons - the Dons lost both their games against St. Marys and Gonzaga but the road versions of those games were two possession games. Perhaps most importantly, San Francisco is unlikely to lose before playing Gonzaga. They were perfect against seeds 5-9 in the WCC.

4 seed Santa Clara Broncos - Santa Clara beat Gonzaga by a point back in January. Carlos Marshall and Tyeree Bryan shot 40+% from three this year. If they get hot in the WCC semifinals, don’t rule out Santa Clara pulling off a surprise victory.

Never Made the Tournament Club

N/A

Other Significant Droughts

Loyola Marymount Lions (1990) - Loyola Marymount has not made the tournament since the season Hank Gathers died

Santa Clara Broncos (1996)

Portland Pilots (1996)

Pepperdine Waves (2000)

San Diego Toreros (2008)

Considering Gonzaga and St. Mary’s have dominated this conference in recent memory, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that there are a number of long droughts in the WCC.

B1G Connections

Considering they are on the other side of the country, you shouldn’t be surprised at the lack of connections.

Former Purdue assistant coach Steve Lavin (under Gene Keady) is the head coach of San Diego.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 2-1 against the WCC this season.

Gonzaga Bulldogs L to Purdue 63-73

San Francisco Dons W over Minnesota 76-58

Santa Clara Broncos L to Ohio State 56-86

WCC NCAA Tournament History

The San Francisco Dons were back to back champions in 1955 and 1956. Bill Russell played on both teams. The Dons made a third Final Four in 1957 after he graduated.

Santa Clara Broncos made the 1952 Final Four where they lost to Illinois.

Gonzaga finished as the national runner-ups in 2017 and 2021. They are tied for third (with Illinois) for the most NCAA tournament wins (42) without a title. Purdue sits on top of that list with 44.

Pepperdine Waves made the Elite 8 in 1944

St. Mary’s Gaels advanced to the 1959 Elite 8

Pacific Tigers made the Elite 8 in 1967

Loyola Marymount Lions made the Elite 8 in 1990

The Portland Pilots are the lone WCC program to not win a NCAA tournament game having lost in the opening round of their 1959 and 1996 appearances.

Likely Seeds

The Bracket Matrix consensus has St. Mary’s around the 6 seed line and Gonzaga around the 10 seed line with both teams firmly in the bracket. Advanced metrics like Gonzaga a lot better than the 10 seed line, so don’t be surprised if they rise as far as a 7 seed should they win the WCC. Or they will be a severely unseeded team that upsets a 1 seed in the Round of 32.

San Francisco and Santa Clara fall around the 14 seeds in terms of rankings right now. But considering they would have to defeat at least one of Gonzaga & St. Mary’s and probably both, they could push for a 12 or 13 seed if they win the auto bid. It’s win or go home for both.

Everyone else would struggle to stay off the 16 seed line.

Additional Notes

Pacific went an impressive 0-16 in WCC play. Lorenzo Romar has been fired.

Between Mark Few, Randy Bennett, Herb Sendek, and Steve Lavin the WCC has some very experienced head coaches.

No MTEs were won by the WCC this season.

Rooting Interests

Bubble teams will root for St. Mary’s or Gonzaga to take care of business

Non-bubble teams will root for literally anyone else to get the WCC auto bid. Personally I’m pulling for Pacific to shock the world.

Polls

Poll Who do you want to win the WCC? Pacific of course

Gonzaga

St Marys

San Francisco

Santa Clara

