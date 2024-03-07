Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: Woof. They will not put this game in the Louvre for beauty. Sparty couldn’t make a three (2-17) and Northwestern missed what seemed like a hundred free throws down the stretch. Still, Northwestern had the ball down 2 with seconds left, but Ryan Langborg missed a three that would have really been funny.

MaximumSam: Th Hoosiers announced that Mike Woodson, he of the Hot Seat, would not get shot into the sun after this season and will return for at least one more year. The team responded by going on the road and whomping the Gophers. Kel’El Ware may not stick around - he dropped 26 with 11 rebounds and probably is trying to get the NBA to take a look.

Previews

MaximumSam: The Badgers are still a six seed on Bracketology. However, they are 2-7 in their last nine games and losing at home to Rutgers would not be ideal. The last time they played, Rutgers put a whomping on them in the RAC. Torvik says they respond at home, 69-60.

Conference Tourneys

Missouri Valley (Arch Madness!) - Round 1

8 Murray State Racers v. 9 Missouri State Bears, noon, ESPN+

5 Belmont Bruins v. 12 Valparaiso Beacons, 2:30 pm, ESPN+

7 Illinois State Redbirds v. 10 Evansville Purple Aces, 6 pm, ESPN+

6 Southern Illinois Salukis v. 11 Illinois Chicago Flames, 8:30 pm, ESPN+

West Coast - Round 1

8 Pepperdine Waves v. 9 Pacific Tigers, 4:30 pm, ESPN+

Sun Belt - Round 2

8 South Alabama Jaguars v. 9 Georgia Southern Eagles, 10:30 am, ESPN+

5 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns v. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 1 pm, ESPN+

6 Southern Miss Golden Eagles v. 11 Texas State Bobcats, 4 pm, ESPN+

7 Georgia State Panthers v. 10 Marshall Thundering Herd, 6:30 pm, ESPN+

Patriot League - Quarterfinals

1 Colgate Raiders v. 9 Holy Cross Crusaders, 6 pm, ESPN+

2 Boston Terriers v. 7 Navy Midshipmen, 6 pm, ESPN+

3 Lafayette Leopards v. 6 Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 6pm, ESPN+

4 American Eagles v. 5 Bucknell Bison, 6 pm, ESPN+

Horizon League - Quarterfinals

1 Oakland Golden Grizzlies v. 8 Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, 6 pm, ESPN+

2 Youngstown State Penguins v. 7 Cleveland State Vikings, 6 pm, ESPN+

3 Green Bay Phoenix v. 6 Milwaukee Panthers, 8 pm, ESPN+

4 Wright State Raiders v. 5 Northern Kentucky Norse, 7 pm, ESPN+

Ohio Valley - Quarterfinals

(1 and 2 seeds have byes)

4 Western Illinois Leathernecks v. 5 Tennessee State Tigers, 5:30 pm ESPN+

3 Morehead State Eagles v. 6 SIU Edwardsville Cougars, 8 pm, ESPN+

Atlantic Sun - Semifinals

Our first semifinals and Stetson has a clear path to their first dance.

2 Stetson Hatters v. 9 Jacksonville Dolphins, 6 pm, ESPN+

4 Austin Peay Governors v. 6 North Alabama Lions, 7 pm, ESPN+

362 to 1

We start in the Southland today where the competition for the 8 spots in their tournament wrapped up as 8 of the 10 teams finished their regular season yesterday. Incarnate Word needed a win and some help to move up from 10th to 8th in the standings. They got the help, but lost 52-71 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and fall to 8-23 (3-15). The Cardinals have not made the NCAA tournament since moving up to Division 1 and becoming eligible in 2018.

Staying in the Soutland, Houston Christian lost their 7th straight game to drop to 4-14 in the conference (6-23 overall). The Huskies finish the season tied with New Orleans (who also lost on Wednesday), but split the season series and New Orleans has a win over 2nd placed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to give them the tiebreaker. Houston Christian (known as Houston Baptist then) played and lost in the preliminary round of the 1984 NCAA tournament.

Four more teams will be eliminated before their conference tournaments (MAC, SWAC, WAC, and Big West).

NEC Quarterfinals

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash lost to NEC 1 seed Central Connecticut 62-71 and finished their season 8-22 (3-13). The Red Flash couldn’t slow down Blue Devil Allan Jeanne-Rose who finished with 27 points against them. Saint Francis has the lone NCAA tournament appearance from 1991 when they lost to Arizona in the first round.

Long Island Sharks kept it close but fell short to Merrimack 66-72. The Sharks end their season at 7-22 (6-10) and have not made the NCAA tournament since 2018 (as the LUI Brooklyn Blackbirds). They are 0-7 in the NCAA tournament.

Sacred Heart extended their never made the tournament club membership by another year when they lost to Wagner 57-60 in a back and forth game. The Pioneers lost the lead with 46 seconds to go and reach the 25 season milestone without an appearance. Their record sits at 16-16 (10-6) but a NET of 283 entering March 6 is going to make an at-large bid an impossibility.

There was much rejoicing among the bots as Fairleigh Dickinson was knocked off their horse by ineligible Le Moyne 61-82. The Knights have made 7 NCAA tournaments and advanced as far as the Round of 32. FDU finishes the season at 15-16 (9-7).

Big South Round 1

South Carolina Upstate lost the 8/9 game as Radford pulled away in the final minute to win 67-60. The USC Upstate Spartans finish at 10-20 (5-11) and have yet to make a NCAA tournament. They have been eligible since 2012.

OVC Round 1

Ineligible Southern Indiana was defeated by Tennessee State 64-78.

Eastern Illinois lost to SIU Edwardsville to end their season 57-68. The Panthers finish 14-18 (8-10) and haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 2001. They are 0-2 in their two appearances.

Yesterday saw a total of 8 more teams eliminated. 51 teams have been eliminated, 313 teams remain! Today should be a 20+ team elimination day. Prepare yourselves.

