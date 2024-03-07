Women’s Big Ten Tournament Day 2

Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

If you missed the preview from yesterday, check it out here. On to midweek midday basketball!

Updated Bracket:

Today’s Games

Game 3: #9 Illinois Fighting Illini vs #8 Maryland Terrapins: 11:30 am CT, BTN

Game 4: #12 Purdue Boilermakers vs #5 Nebraska Cornhuskers: 25 min after GM 3, BTN

Game 5: #10 Wisconsin Badgers vs #7 Penn State Nittany Lions: 5:30 CT, BTN

Game 6: #11 Minnesota Golden Gophers vs #6 Michigan Wolverines: 25 min after GM 6, BTN

Picks!

AlmaOtter: Alright, on to the real action: winners get to move on to likely be fodder for the top seeds! Last year’s quarterfinals went chalk, but it would be fun to see an underdog make the semis this year, as unlikely as it seems right now. I’ll take my Fighting Illini to take care of business against the Turtles, Nebraska to beat the Boilermakers to solidify their March Madness spot, Wisconsin over Penn State, and Michigan over Minnesota.

