Coastal Athletic, Southern, Summit Men’s Basketball 2024 Tournament Previews

Three more conferences start their tournaments today and I have to say I'm grateful tomorrow's preview writing will be a light day.

Coastal Athletic Association

Bracket & Format

The CAA is dead! Long live the CAA!

Last July, the Colonial Athletic Association decided to rebrand to the Coastal Athletic Association. Similar to George Washington’s rebrand from the Colonials to the Revolutionaries, I’m not going to pretend that I really understand why this was necessary. There are worse problems in college sports that deserve our problem solving like the SEC existing or the state of New Jersey being eligible for Division 1 athletics. Despite my personal lack of understanding though, the CAA is now the CAA. The logo is even the same.

An actual change to the CAA in 2023 was the Campbell Fighting Camels joining in July. As a result this year’s bracket has added a 11 v 14 game to Round 1 but otherwise maintains the same format as last year. The top 4 teams receive a double bye. The top 10 teams receive a single bye. Games are played across 5 consecutive days and all games will take place in Washington, D.C. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Once again we have logos instead of team names - which is fine for knowledgeable followers of the CAA, but problematic for the more casual observer. 1) Charleston Cougars 2) Drexel Dragons, 3) Hofstra Pride, 4) UNC Wilmington Seahawks, 5) Towson Tigers, 6) Delaware Blue Hens, 7) Stony Brook Seawolves, 8) Monmouth Hawks, 9) Campbell Fighting Camels, 10) Northeastern Huskies, 11) Elon Phoenix, 12) North Carolina A&T Aggies, 13) William & Mary Tribe, 14) Hampton Pirates.

The Charleston Cougars are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

The championship game and semifinals will air on CBSSN. The first two rounds and quarterfinals are streaming on FloHoops.

CAA Favorites

1 seed Charleston Cougars - The Cougars have what I believe to be the best coach in the CAA and have once again hit their stride in February. Winners of 9 straight, Charleston will play fast tempo, shoot a lot of threes, and look to score in transition. Their starting center shoots way too many threes for his percentage, but the main rotation guards and forwards are more than capable of scorching the nets.

2 seed Drexel Dragons - the CAA is a study of polar opposites. Drexel wants to slow the game down, beat you on the boards, and lean on their 7 seniors’ experience to overcome opponents. If they meet Charleston in the final, it will come down to which team can establish their pace of play.

CAA Contenders

3 seed Hofstra Pride - Hofstra is an excellent jump shooting team but because of how their offense operates they do not draw fouls. A smaller percentage of their points come from free throws than any other Division 1 team.

4 seed UNC Wilmington Seahawks - Wilmington swept Charleston in the season series and won’t be afraid of matching up against the Cougars in the semifinals (if both advance that far). The Seahawks strengths match up very well against Charleston. They slow the game down and do not turn the ball over. They have the 3rd lowest turnover percentage in the country and lowest steals given up rate. That can be a problem for a team like Charleston that depends on transition buckets for a big part of their scoring output.

Never Made the Tournament Club

William & Mary Tribe (1939) - One of the NMTC founders, Bill & Mary have come agonizingly close multiple times. Most of us will remember the 2008, 2010, 2014, and 2015 championship game losses but the Tribe have made the conference championship game 9 times! That’s four more than the next highest NMTC member.

Elon Phoenix (2000)

Other Significant Droughts

Towson Tigers (1991) - the Tigers also won the 1992 East Coast Conference tournament but the ECC was not given an auto bid that season

Campbell Fighting Camels (1992)

Hofstra Pride (2001) - The first time I tried to participate in bracketology prior to Selection Sunday was 2006. I got 67/68 teams in the field correct but had Hofstra instead of George Mason. Both teams were in the CAA, but Hofstra had similar metrics, 1 less loss, and had beaten George Mason head to head twice. The committee picked George Mason for the First Four and they went to the Final Four. That was the last time I tried to create a bracket.

Monmouth Hawks (2006)

B1G Connections

Caleb Dorsey (former Nittany Lion) transferred to William & Mary and plays with his younger brother Gabe.

Billy Taylor (Elon head coach) was an assistant at Iowa under Fran from 2013 to 2016 and 2019 to 2022.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 2-0 against the CAA this season. Honestly would have thought that Penn State, Rutgers, and Maryland played the CAA more often.

Stony Brook L to Nebraska 63-84

Stony Brook L to Michigan State 55-99

CAA Tournament History

The CAA has been a one bid conference since 2011 (2 seasons before VCU departed for the A10 and 3 seasons before George Mason, Gerogia State, and Old Dominion departed).

Six CAA programs have made the Round of 32: UNC Wilmington (2002), Hampton (2001), Charleston (1997), Drexel (1996), Northeastern (1981, 1982), Hofstra (1976, 1977).

North Carolina A&T made the 1959 and 1964 Division II Final Four.

The most recent CAA NCAA tournament win was by VCU in 2012 over 5 seed Wichita State. The Rams tournament run ended in the next round to Indiana 61-63.

The CAA made the Final Four in 2011 (VCU) and 2006 (George Mason).

Likely Seeds

This year will probably result in a 14 seed for the CAA but a 15 isn’t out of the question either. There are 13 worse conferences if you go by KenPom’s conference rankings but the CAA doesn’t have a top team like some of the “worse” conferences. The CAA has had a 12, two 13s, a 15, and a 16 seed in the past five tournaments.

Additional Notes

Campbell has 7 international players on their roster.

Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton played in the NBA for 9 seasons after being the 20th overall pick in 2000. He won a NBA championship with the Spurs in 2003.

Hofstra won the Gulf Coast Showcase championship over High Point in overtime.

Drexel beat Villanova and UNC Wilmington beat Kentucky this season.

Hofstra’s Tyler Thomas has played 40 minutes fifteen times this season. Thomas also played 45 minutes in the Pride’s lone OT game. He has attempted 299 three pointers this season.

Charleston’s Reyne Smith has shot 40.1 on 247 three point attempts.

Rooting Interests

The obvious choice is William and Mary. As the 13 seed they aren’t likely to get it done this season.

Any of Charleston, Drexel, Hofstra, or Wilmington could be dangerous in the NCAA tournament.

I’m rooting for Cincinnati native Pat Kelsey and Charleston. One of these days a high major program is going to snap him up.

Purdue fans will want to root against the lone New Jersey based school in the conference: Monmouth.

Southern Conference

Bracket & Format

The Southern Conference (or SoCon as it is usually referred to as) has ten teams and uses the standard ten team tournament format with two opening round games and everyone else joining the action the following round. The SoCon tournament will be played at Harrah’s Cherokee Center located in Asheville, North Carolina and takes place over the four day weekend.

The Furman Paladins are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

The first round games will be on ESPN+. The quarterfinals are on ESPN+ and Nexstar. No idea what Nexstar is. The semifinals will be on ESPNU and the final on ESPN.

SoCon Favorites

1 seed Samford Bulldogs - If you haven’t heard of Samford basketball, I’m sorry that’s you’ve missed out. They play a style of basketball that has been nicknamed Bucky Ball after their head coach Bucky McMillan. Samford will generate steals, run in transition, shoot and make a bunch of threes (39.8%). Samford lost their first two games to Purdue and VCU and then won 17 straight games on their way to winning the conference by three full games and are the only top 100 team in the SoCon.

SoCon Contenders

2 seed UNC Greensboro Spartans - Greensboro plays a lot slower than Samford but also takes a ton of threes and also makes them at an impressive rate (39.4%). The Spartans aren’t very tall though. That hurts them on the boards and results in them fouling their opponents a little too often.

3 seed Chattanooga Mocs - The Mocs won this tournament in 2022 and make a run to the championship game as the 7 seed last year. Over half of their field goal attempts are three pointers (the 2nd highest % in the country). They don’t make them at the same rate as Samford or Greensboro, but they are a respectable 35.5% and can get hot in a hurry.

4 seed Western Carolina Catamounts - WCU beat Notre Dame, McNeese State, and Vanderbilt in the non-conference slate but struggled a bit once they hit conference play. Last season wins against Furman and Chattanooga showed that they shouldn’t be overlooked.

5 seed Furman Paladins - Furman has consistently been near the top of the SoCon under Bob Richey but backslid to just 10-8 in conference play this season following last year’s NCAA appearance. The do however have a 10 point home win over Samford and lost their road game to the Bulldogs by just 2 points.

Never Made the Tournament Club

The Citadel Bulldogs (1939) - The Citadel are the third and final founding member of the NMTC. They are one of the few NMTC programs that I don’t root for every March, but you can make your own decisions.

Other Significant Droughts

Virginia Military Institute Keydets (1977)

Western Carolina Catamounts (1996)

Samford Bulldogs (2000)

B1G Connections

Penn State alumni, player, and former assistant Dan Earl is the current head coach of the Chattanooga Mocs. Earl followed DeChellis from PSU to Navy as an assistant.

Former Purdue assisant Greg Gary is in his 5th year as the Mercer head coach and has former Boilermaker player D.J. Byrd on his staff.

Former Minnesota assistant Ed Conroy is The Citadel’s head coach. I’m assuming he’s working to destroy them from the inside.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went undefeated against the SoCon this season.

Samford Bulldogs L to Purdue 45-98. Purdue won the tip-off.

SoCon Tournament History

The SoCon has been a 1 bid conference for over 20 years, although 2019 Wofford would have been in position for an at-large had they lost in the conference tournament.

The most recent win by the SoCon in the NCAA tournament came last year when Furman upset Virginia 68-67 on a wild game ending sequence. Shame Virginia couldn’t have done that in 2019 instead...

The SoCon hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since Davidson was still in the conference in 2008. Sophomore Stephen Curry led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 where they fell to Kansas 57-59. I wonder what Curry has done since then?

The Chattanooga Mocs made the 1997 Sweet 16 as a 14 seed by beating Illinois 75-63 in the Round of 32.

The Western Carolina Catamounts almost became the first 16 seed to beat a 1 seed in their lone NCAA tournament appearance when they lost 71-73.... to Purdue.

Furman Paladins made the 1974 Sweet 16.

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers made the 1968 Sweet 16 before losing to Ohio State 72-79.

The VMI Keydets have advanced further than any current SoCon program. They made the 1976 Elite 8 before losing to Rutgers. Wait! Rutgers has made a Final Four?

Likely Seeds

Samford is headed towards a 13 seed if they can win the SoCon tournament. Don’t let their season opening loss to Purdue deceive you, that was a pissed off Boilermakers squad that had heard about FDU for 8 months. Other SoCon contenders are looking at a 14 or 15 seed. In the past five tournaments the SoCon has had four 13 seeds and a 7 seed. It helps that the regular season champion has won the tournament every one of those years.

Additional Notes

VMI won one game against a Division 1 opponent this season: The Citadel.

UNC Greensboro won the Nassau Championship.

Samford won the Samford MTE.

Rooting Interests

In Big Ten country, most of us will root against The Citadel and VMI.

Samford has had a great season and has a long NCAA tournament drought so they seem like the obvious choice.

The Paladins and Mocs are great team names if you need an excuse to root for Furman or Chattanooga.

Summit League

Bracket & Format

The Summit dropped down to 9 teams this season after Western Illinois departed for the greener pastures of the Missouri Valley. The Leathernecks were tired of trying to push that ball up the hill to the summit. The Summit will follow a traditional 9 team format with an 8/9 game followed by the standard quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game.

The tournament takes place across 5 straight days. Why five days? Aren’t there just four rounds? Well, the unique thing about the Summit tournament is that they only play two games a night. The 1 and 2 seeds will have their quarterfinals on Day 2. The 3 and 4 seeds play their quarterfinals the following day. This is intended to give your 1 and 2 seeds an extra day of rest (assuming they win). All games will be played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in beautiful Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

NCAA ineligible St. Thomas is allowed to participate in the Summit tournament but if they win can’t get the auto bid. Should the Tommies win, the auto bid will go to the 1 seed South Dakota State.

For once I recognize all the logos on a logo bracket but in case the readers don’t, here you go: 1) South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 2) Kansas City Roos, 3) North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 4) St. Thomas Tommies, 5) North Dakota State Bison, 6) Omaha Mavericks, 7) Denver Pioneers, 8) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 9) South Dakota Coyotes

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are the reigning champions but have slipped quite a bit from last season’s 30-5 (18-0) finish.

How to Watch

The championship game will be played on CBSSN. All other games are available on MidcoSN/Summit League Network.

Summit Favorites

1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits - Mike Daum and T.J. Otzelberger are long gone and no longer terrifying Summit tournament hopefuls, but the Jackrabbits remain one of the best programs year after year. It’s all about shooting for SDSU.

4 seed St. Thomas Tommies - St. Thomas finished 4th in the conference but advanced metrics have them as the best team in the Summit League. Some of that might be bad luck or the fact that advanced stats seem to over rank super slow teams (St. Thomas is 351st in pace), but the Tommies lost a lot of close games. If they can figure out how to turn close losses into close wins, they could ... send South Dakota State dancing. sigh

Summit Contenders

2 seed Kansas City Roos - The Roos enter the postseason on a 6 game winning streak that includes wins over North Dakota and South Dakota State. They play very physical on defense resulting in many too many free throws for their opponents, but don’t get turnovers or poor shooting numbers from their opposition.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Denver Pioneers (1939 with breaks) - the Pioneers was forced to drop down to Division II in 1979 due to declining university finances. They moved back up to Division I status in 1998.

Kansas City Roos (1990)

South Dakota Coyotes (2013) - honestly thought they were Division I way before this.

Omaha Mavericks (2015)

St. Thomas Tommies (ineligible until 2026)

Other Significant Droughts

N/A. Teams have either made the tournament recently or never made it. Like most NMTC fans, I blame Mike Daum.

B1G Connections

Matthew Mors (former Badger) plays for South Dakota State

Charlie Easley (former Cornhusker) plays for South Dakota State

St. Thomas’s Hayden Tibbits played at Wayzata High School, the same high school Camden Heide led to the 2021 Minnesota State championship. Or was it Tibbits that led them there?

Denver head coach Jeff Wulbrun is the father of former Purdue player Jared Wulbrun. How many coaches’ sons has Painter had on his team over the years?

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 2-0 against the Summit this season. As stated preseason, the Gophers were too scared to play St. Thomas.

North Dakota L to Iowa 68-110

North Dakota L to Nebraska 75-83

Summit Tournament History

The Summit League has been a 1 bid conference for the past 20 years.

The most recent Sweet 16 by the Summit League was by Oral Roberts in 2021. They upset 2 seeded Ohio State in overtime in the first round. Their Round of 32 win over Florida is the most recent Summit League win in the NCAA tournament.

Oral Roberts also made the 1974 Elite 8.

North Dakota State advanced to the Round of 32 in 2014.

South Dakota won the Division II 1958 tournament. Their in-state rival South Dakota State followed their lead 5 years later.

St. Thomas skipped Division II and jumped from Division III. When they were in Division III, they won the 2011 and 2016 tournaments.

Likely Seeds

The Summit is probably headed to a 16 seed although it feels like I’ve said that about 10 conferences now. They aren’t one of the six worst conferences this season, but they don’t have a team in the top 125. If there are upsets of 1 seeds elsewhere, maybe South Dakota State could get a 15 seed. There has been a bunch of variety in the Summit’s seed lines in recent years. The conference has seen two 12s, one 13, one 15, and one 16 seed in the past 5 tournaments.

Additional Notes

The previous two Summit League seasons have seen a team go 18-0 and win the Summit tournament (SDSU in 2022 and Oral Roberts in 2023). This season’s tournament should be much more open.

Denver and North Dakota have combined for 17 hockey championships. Omaha also has a Frozen Four to their name.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks won the Central Arkansas Classic.

Rooting Interests

I don’t care who you root for just don’t root for South Dakota State. They need to learn to share.

Probably shouldn’t root for St. Thomas either since if they win South Dakota State gets the auto bid.

