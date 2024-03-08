Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

MaximumSam: Hey, the Badgers looked like a functional team again! Welcome back to the land of the living. All that stands between them and 20 regular season wins is a trip to Purdue.

No Men’s Big Ten, but there is a bevy of other stuff, including the top seeds of the women getting going.

Women’s Big Ten Tourney

MaximumSam: The Big Three of the Big Ten get in action today. All eyes will be on Caitlin Clark, as is usual, though the Lady Buckeyes and Hoosiers have both had excellent seasons and a deep run here should result in pretty good seeds. Both Iowa and OSU are in contention for 1 seeds. Currently, on the Women’s Bracketology, OSU is a 1, Iowa is a 2, and Indiana is a 4. The Hoosiers are dealing with an injury to star forward Mackenzie Holmes, so some wins might convince the committee to leave them in the top 16.

Men’s Conference Tournaments

Southern - Round 1

8 Mercer Bears v. 9 The Citadel Bulldogs, 4pm, ESPN+

7 East Tennessee State Buccaneers v. 10 Virginia Military Institute Keydets, 6:30 pm, ESPN+

Coastal Athletic Association - Round 1

12 North Carolina A&T Aggies v. 13 William & Mary Tribe, 1 pm, FloHoops

11 Elon Phoenix v. 14 Hampton Pirates, 3:30 pm, FloHoops

Summit League - Round 1

8 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles v. 9 South Dakota Coyotes, 7 pm, MidcoSN/Summit League Network

West Coast - Round 2

5 San Diego Toreros v. 8 Pepperdine Waves, 8 pm, ESPN+

6 Portland Pilots v. 7 Loyola Marymount Lions, 10:30 pm, ESPN+

For some reason ESPN’s website shows the San Diego-Pepperdine matchup as being on FS1. It isn’t. ESPN has the rights to this tournament and the Mountain West regular season is scheduled on FS1 at that time.

Big South - Quarterfinals

1 High Point Panthers v. 9 Radford Highlanders, 11 am, ESPN+

4 Winthrop Eagles v. 5 Longwood Lancers, 1 pm, ESPN+

2 UNC Asheville Bulldogs v. 7 Charleston Southern Buccaneers, 5 pm, ESPN+

3 Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs v. 6 Presbyterian Blue Hose, 7 pm, ESPN+

Missouri Valley - Quarterfinals

1 Indiana State Sycamores v. 9 Missouri State Bears, noon, MVC Network and ESPN+

4 Northern Iowa Panthers v. 5 Belmont Bruins, 2:30 pm, MVC Network and ESPN+

2 Drake Bulldogs v. 10 Evansville Purple Aces, 6 pm, MVC Network and ESPN+

3 Bradley Braves v. 11 UIC Flames, 8:30 pm, MVC Network and ESPN+

Ohio Valley - Semifinals

1 Little Rock Trojans v. 4 Western Illinois Leathernecks, 7 pm, ESPNU

2 Tennessee Martin v. 3 Morehead State Eagles, 9:30 pm, ESPNU

362 to 1

We entered yesterday with 314 teams still in the running to win the national championship. Alabama State stayed alive in the SWAC and ineligible Utah Tech stayed alive in the WAC so both conferences will finalize their tournament fields on Saturday.

Arch Madness - Round 1

The Murray State Racers scored just 35 points and lost 35-60 to Missouri State. Their record drops to 12-20 (9-11). Hard to believe they were in the Round of 32 just 2 years ago as a 7 seed before losing to upstart St. Peter’s.

The Region’s Valparaiso Beacons saw their hopes darken with a 61-86 loss to Belmont that diminished their record to 7-25 (3-17). The Beacons haven’t been dancing since 2015 when they were still the Crusaders. They’ve won two NCAA tournament wins ever with both coming in 1998.

Illinois State was upset by the Evansville Purple Aces 53-59. The Redbirds moved to 15-17 (9-11) and will need to wait at least another year to make their first NCAA tournament since 1998. They’ve been to the Round of 32 three times in program history.

Southern Illinois completed a 16 point comeback and then blew a 7 point lead of their own to lose in double overtime to UIC 82-84. UIC tied the game with 6 seconds in regulation and again with 3 seconds left in overtime. The Salukis end the season at 19-13 (11-9) and with a NET ranking of 113. They have not been dancing since a Round of 32 appearance in 2007.

West Coast - Round 1

Advert your eyes.

The Pacific Tigers did not come back and lost to Pepperdine’s coach free team 43-102. They finish winless against WCC competition this season and 6-26 (0-16). The Tigers have fallen far from their 1967 Elite 8, their 1966 and 1971 Sweet 16s, and their 2004 and 2005 Round of 32 appearances.

Sun Belt - Round 2

South Alabama was defeated by Georgia Southern 71-76. Senior Tyrell Jones played all 40 minutes and scored 22 points in the losing effort. The Jaguars fell to 16-16 (8-10). With a NET ranking of 242 they will not be getting an at-large bid this season. South Alabama hasn’t gone dancing since 2008 and haven’t won a NCAA tournament game since beating Alabama before losing to tournament champions Michigan in the Round of 32.

Coastal Carolina saw their season end at the hands of Louisiana 66-80. Their record moves to 9-22 (5-13). The Chanticleers saw their head coach Cliff Ellis retire this back in December. Coastal Carolina has not made the tournament since 2015. They are yet to win a NCAA tournament game with 3 of their 4 losses coming against Big Ten teams.

Southern Miss was knocked out by Texas State 59-75. The Golden Eagles’ record drops to 16-16 (9-9), but their NET ranking is 230. Southern Miss has not gone dancing since 2012 and have an 0-3 tournament record.

Georgia State dropped their Sun Belt tournament game to Marshall 74-86. The Panthers finish the season at 14-17 (8-10). We all remember their last tournament appearance: a 2015 upset of third seed Baylor that was capped off by a deep three point shot by Ron Hunter’s son. Ron Hunter had torn his achilles tendon during the Sun Belt tournament celebrations and fell off the stool he was using for the Baylor game. The Panthers last went dancing in 2022.

Patriot League - Quarterfinals

Holy Cross will not be returning to the promised land this season. The Crusaders lost to heavy Patriot League favorite Colgate 64-81 and dropped to 10-23 (6-12). I believe Holy Cross is our first former NCAA tournament champion defeated. The Crusaders won the 1947 championship over Oklahoma. They have not been to the Big Dance since 2016.

Lafayette was defeated by bitter rival Lehigh on their home floor 61-76. It’s a tough loss for the Leopards and they finish their season with a 11-21 (10-8) record. Lafayette is 0-5 in the NCAA tournament despite only making it 4 times. They lost the 1957 regional third place game. Their most recent loss came in 2015.

The Navy Midshipmen saw their postseason dreams sunk by Boston 61-70. Ed DeChellis will have to wait until next season to return Navy basketball to glory after finishing 13-18 (8-10). The Midshipmen haven’t been in the tournament since 1998 and haven’t won a game since they defeated Cleveland State 71-70 to advance to the 1986 Elite 8.

The American Eagles were embarrassed by Bucknell 57-80 and end the season 16-16 (10-8) with a NET ranking of 276. The Eagles are 0-3 in NCAA tournament history with their most recent loss coming by 40 points at the hands of Wisconsin in 2014.

Horizon League - Quarterfinals

Rough night in the Horizon League as three of the four likeable teams remaining lost.

Your Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons saw their Horizon League tournament end at the hands of 1 seed Oakland 65-75. It was a decent season for the Mastodons (21-12, 11-9 in the Horizon, and NET of 152) but they remain without a tournament appearance in their program history.

In even worse news, Youngstown State lost at home to fellow northeastern Ohio resident Cleveland State 70-8 and waddled to 22-10 (14-6) and a NET of 126. The Penguins were the 2 seed and were a 1 seed last season but have failed to win the Horizon again. They remain without a tournament bid in their history and with six seniors in their rotation are likely to face a rebuild before having another good shot of winning the Horizon.

Wright State lost to Northern Kentucky 97-99 in overtime. Up three points with 4 seconds, the Raiders fouled NKU. NKU made the first free throw and then Wright State gave up an offensive rebound to NKU’s Randall Pettus II. Pettus tied the game as regulation ended. I’ve been there Norse fans and that hurts. Wright State had a three point attempt with 2 seconds left in overtime to try and win but missed. The Raiders finish with a 18-14 (13-7) record and a NET ranking of 144. The Raiders won their first NCAA tournament game in their most recent appearance: a 2022 First Four game against Bryant.

The Green Bay Phoenix were burnt to ashes by Milwaukee 84-95. The good news is that Sundance Wicks is more likely to be back for year 2 now. The Phoenix improved to 18-14 (13-7) this season and have a NET ranking of 214. They haven’t been to the Big Dance since 2016 and haven’t won a game since some guy named Dick Bennett was roaming the sidelines.

Ohio Valley Quarterfinals

1 and 2 seeds get byes to semifinals

Tennessee State Tigers lost a nail biter to fan favorite Western Illinois 59-61. The Leathernecks took the lead with 2 seconds to go and Tennessee State’s three at the buzzer was missed. The Tigers end the regular season at 18-15 (10-8) and with a NET ranking of 281. Tennessee is 0-2 in the NCAA tournament and haven’t participated since 1994.

Southern Illinois Edwardsville one their first OVC tournament game and as a reward saw Morehead State. The Cougars were defeated 63-78 and end the season at 17-16 (9-9) with a NET ranking of 277. Edwardsville remains without a NCAA Division 1 tournament appearance.

ASUN Semifinals

I’ll admit I was nervous following the Jacksonville-Stetson game.

10 seed Jacksonville lost to beloved Stetson 87-88. I have nothing against the Dolphins, but Stetson has the support of every neutral college basketball fan. Jacksonville has a great ride the past week. Their inclusion in the ASUN field came down to the final seconds of the final ASUN regular season game (a loss by Bellarmine) and they then beat Kennesaw State and 1 seed Eastern Kentucky before losing on a Stetson three pointer by Stephan Swenson with 4 seconds remaining. The Dolphins are a reminder that it isn’t over until you are officially eliminated. We thank them for their effort and for providing great entertainment this week. Special thanks to Robert McCray V who had 36 points in the losing effort. Your 1970 national runner-ups, the Dolphins finish the season at 16-17 (5-11). They haven’t been to the Big Dance for 38 seasons.

In the second semifinal game, North Alabama lost to Austin Peay 71-77. The Lions loss prevents us from a guaranteed first time dancer out of the ASUN since out of the final 3 ASUN teams only Austin Peay has been to the Big Dance. North Alabama finishes the season 15-17 (8-8).

That brings yesterday’s total eliminations to 21. 292 teams remain!

