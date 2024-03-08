 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Around the Empire: State of the Sherman

Hail to the Chief of OTE!

By AlmaOtter
/ new
Antique engraving of General William Tecumseh Sherman Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Happy Friday, all.

Click here to check out the browser version of our brand-new weekly newsletter. And if you like it (or even if you don’t), subscribe here!

It’s all of the B1G-centric news and stories that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week.

Sign up at the link and make sure to check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.

And hit us up with your feedback in the comments, whether it’s positive or constructive!

Loading comments...