Women’s BTT

MaximumSam: Chalk did not reign supreme. Maryland whopped Ohio State out of the gym, and both Nebraska and Michigan pulled upsets. So much for earning the double bye. Iowa did not get upset, even with Caitlin Clark having a rough game going 5/19 from the field. That leaves Penn State in a precarious position regarding the tourney. Bracketology currently has them as the last team in the field.

MNW: Somehow Northwestern is holding fast to an 8-seed in Lunardi’s projections, a 10 in Palm’s, and a 9 in the Matrix.

And yet I am really nervous—a ‘Cats team still technically on the bubble? A Minnesota team that gets hot at weird times?

In 2012 that was the case, and Andre Hollins decided to can five threes in the Big Ten Tournament. The heroic efforts of John Shurna and JerShon Cobb weren’t enough, and on the sad band bus ride back to Evanston, when we stopped for food somewhere in northwest Indiana, I bought a corkscrew and two $2 bottles of wine from a Wal-Mart, drank them both, and was blackout drunk when we got back to campus. [Remember: you get these stories for absolutely fucking free—subscribe to our newsletter for more.]

I have a child now and can’t get away with such behavior anymore, so I am going to have to respectfully ask Ryan Langborg and Boo Buie to bomb the Gophers back to the Stone Age Dan Monson Era.

Maryland Terrapins v. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 1 pm, BTN

Michigan Wolverines v. Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: With the upsets of most of the top seeds, Iowa is the clear favorite. Still, the other teams also have something to play for. Right now, all of them are in according to Bracketology, though Michigan and Maryland are pretty close to the bottom, with Michigan a 10 seed and Maryland an 11. Nebraska is listed as a 9 seed, and all of them could use an extra win to feel more secure. Well, Iowa doesn’t need another win, though they could snag a 1 seed with Ohio State looking like a pile of mismatched shoes.

AlmaOtter: Man, was I wrong yesterday. Didn’t expect three of the top seeds to go down, that’s my bad. Maryland just wrecked Ohio State and kept their foot on the gas the entire game. I think Nebraska can take advantage of the chaos and make it an Iowa/Nebraska title game. Let’s go Huskers!

Big Sky – Round 1

9 Idaho Vandals v 10 Sacramento State Hornets, 6:30 pm, ESPN+

7 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks v 8 Idaho State Bengals, 9 pm, ESPN+

Coastal Athletic – Round 2

8 Monmouth Hawks v 9 Campbell Fighting Camels, 11 am, FloHoops

5 Towson Tigers v 13 William & Mary Tribe, 1:30 pm, FloHoops

7 Stony Brook Seawolves v 10 Northeastern Huskies, 5 pm, FloHoops

6 Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens v 14 Hampton Pirates, 7:30 pm, FloHoops

America East – Quarterfinals

3 Bryant Bulldogs v 6 Maine Black Bears, 1 pm, ESPN+

1 Vermont Catamounts v 8 Albany Great Danes, 2 pm, ESPN+

2 UMass Lowell River Hawks v 7 UMBC Retrievers, 2 pm, ESPN+

4 New Hampshire Wildcats v 5 Binghamton Bearcsts, 2 pm, ESPN+

Southern – Quarterfinals

1 Samford Bulldogs v 8 Mercer Bears, 11 am, ESPN+

2 UNC Greensboro Spartans v 7 East Tennessee State Buccaneers, 1:30 pm, ESPN+

3 Chattanooga Mocs v 6 Wofford Terriers, 5 pm, ESPN+

4 Western Carolina Catamounts v 5 Furman Paladins, 7:30 pm, ESPN+

Sun Belt – Quarterfinals

1 Appalachian State Mountaineers v 9 Georgia Southern Eagles, 11:30 am, ESPN+

4 Arkansas State Red Wolves v 5 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 2 pm, ESPN+

3 Troy Trojans v 11 Texas State Bobcats, 5 pm, ESPN+

2 James Madison Dukes v 10 Marshall Thundering Herd, 7:30 pm, ESPN+

West Coast – Quarterfinals

(1 and 2 seeds get byes to semifinals)

4 Santa Clara Broncos v 5 San Diego Toreros, 9 pm, ESPN2

3 San Francisco Dons v 6 Portland Pilots, 11:30 pm, ESPN2

Summit – Quarterfinals Day 1

1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits v 8 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 6 pm, MidcoSN/Summit League Network

2 Kansas City Roos v 7 Denver Pioneers, 8:30 pm, MidcoSN/Summit League Network

Big South – Semifinals

1 High Point Panthers v 5 Longwood Lancers, 11 am, ESPN+

2 UNC Asheville Bulldogs v 3 Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, 1:30 pm, ESPN+

Missouri Valley – Semifinals

1 Indiana State Sycamores v 4 Northern Iowa Panthers, 2:30 pm, CBSSN

2 Drake Bulldogs v 3 Bradley Braves, 5 pm, CBSSN

Northeast - Semifinals

2 Merrimack Warriors v 4 Le Moyne Dolphins, 11 am, YES/ESPN+

1 Central Connecticut Blue Devils v 6 Wagner Seahawks, 1 pm, YES/ESPN+

Ohio Valley - Championship Game

Really would have liked to see Western Illinois or UT Martin in this game but this is still a championship game and worth tuning in for.

1 Little Rock Trojans v 3 Morehead State, 7 pm, ESPN2

362 to 1

Conference tournaments are well underway and we are approaching the 100 teams eliminated milestone. That will happen sometime later today, but we’ve got plenty of conference tournament action to catch up on from yesterday and another MACrifice.

Ball State entered Friday one game behind Western Michigan and Kent State needing a loss from Kent State and a win for themselves to get the 8th and final spot in Cleveland next week. Kent State lost to Toledo (giving Toledo the MAC regular season title) but Ball State couldn’t get the job done against Bowling Green. At 15-16 (7-11), the Cardinals season is over and next year will mark 25 seasons since their last NCAA tournament appearance. Ball State’s furthest advance in the Big Dance was a Sweet 16 in 1990.

The SWAC, WAC, and Big West still have one team each to eliminate on Saturday.

Southern – Round 1

The Citadel’s postseason hopes were set on fire by Mercer as they lost 76-84. The Bulldogs drop to 11-21 (3-15) and join fellow founder of the Never Made the Tournament Club Army in watching the NCAA tournament from afar for another season. The Citadel is one of three founders (programs that have been considered D1 since the first tournament) of the NMTC.

In solitary with their fellow southern military school, Virginia Military Institute surrendered to East Tennessee State 66-98 to finish the season 4-28 (1-17). One of those wins came against The Citadel and the other three were against non-Division 1 competition. VMI has made the NCAA tournament three times, but not since their 1977 Sweet 16 run. That was the follow up to their 1976 Elite 8.

Coastal Athletic Association – Round 1

North Carolina A&T (that’s Agricultural & Technical) were dethroned by William & Mary 62-79. The Aggies finish their season at 7-25 (5-13) and are 1-10 in the NCAA tournament. Their win in their most recent appearance: a 2013 First Four victory over Liberty before losing to Vacated.

Elon isn’t just the name of an annoying billionaire but also the name of a team that dropped the opening round game of their CAA tournament 55-66 to Hampton. The Phoenix came back from down 14 to take a one point lead on a three pointer with 25 seconds remaining but gave up a layup and the game with 6 seconds to go. At 13-19 (6-12), Elon will have to wait until next year to escape the confines of the NMTC.

Summit League – Round 1

South Dakota couldn’t matchup with Oral Roberts and their season ended with a 62-77 loss. The Coyotes dropped to 12-20 (5-11) and will need to wait at least another year to end their NMTC membership. Unfortunately for them, there is a good chance they have to wait their rival SDSU go dancing again.

West Coast – Round 2

A day after feeling like Gonzaga, Pepperdine’s reached low tide against San Diego. The Waves played an excellent defensive game but a 35% shooting night doomed them to a 52-57 loss. They will have a new coach next year to build upon this season’s 13-20 (5-11) record and try to return the program to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2002. The Waves made the 1944 8 team tournament (so they technically have an Elite 8), but the furthest they’ve advanced by winning is a Sweet 16 back in 1976.

Loyola Marymount lost in Sin city to Portland by a score of 70-78. The Lions were tied with 10 minutes left but didn’t score for the next four minutes and finish the season at 12-19 (5-11). The Lions have not been in the NCAA tournament since their tragedy filled 1990 Elite 8 season.

Big South – Quarterfinals

Radford lost to top seeded High Point 63-77 after leading by 2 at the half. Radford drops to 16-17 (5-11) on the season. With the loss by the Highlanders, only one Highlanders program (Riverside) remains in the running this season. Radford is 1-3 in the NCAA tournament with a First Four win coming during their most recent appearance in 2018.

Winthrop was knocked out of the Big South tournament by 5 seed Longwood 56-69. Senior guard Sin’cere McMahon had 19 points off the bench for the Eagles but the rest of the team struggled to score the ball. The Eagles are 17-15 (8-8) but have a NET ranking of 173 which will keep them out of at-large bid consideration. Winthrop is 1-11 in tournament history but have made it as far as the Round of 32 (a beautiful win over Notre Dame in 2007). This will mark their third consecutive missed tournament.

Charleston Southern trailed by 9 at the half, but a strong second half saw them grab an 8 point lead with 6:20 to play. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers they scored just three more points the rest of the game and fell to UNC Asheville 55-60. Bad time of the year to have a scoring drought although their record of 10-20 (6-10) suggests it wasn’t the first time. Charleston Southern’s lone NCAA tournament came in 1997 and resulted in a 34 point loss to future Big Ten member UCLA.

Presbyterian led by 12 in the second half before letting Gardner-Webb back into the game. They still managed to hold a one point lead with 14 seconds following a successful old fashioned three point play by Blue Hose guard Kobe Stewart. The Blue Hose committed a foul with 3 seconds to go though and the Runnin’ Bulldogs converted at the charity stripe to end Presbyterian’s season at 14-18 (6-10). The Blue Hose have yet to make the NCAA tournament but have only been eligible since 2013.

Missouri Valley – Quarterfinals

Missouri State lost to Cream Abdul-Jabbar (HaCream Olajuwon?) and Indiana State 59-75. The Bears end the season at 17-16 (8-12) and with a NET ranking of 142. Since making their first Sweet 16 in 1999 following wins over Wisconsin & Tennessee, Missouri State has not been back to the Big Dance. 25 years is a long drought.

The Belmont Bruins lost to Northern Iowa in the second quarterfinal 62-67. The loss drops their record to 20-13 (12-8). Despite reaching 20 wins, Belmont has a NET ranking of 116 which isn’t going to be good enough to go dancing. Belmont has been competitive since making the move to the MVC, but the jump up in competition means they haven’t been dancing since 2019.

Evansville folded against the Drake Bulldogs 58-79. The Purple Aces fell to 16-17 (6-14) and will reach their 25th consecutive season without a NCAA tournament bid. They have just one Division 1 tournament win to their name: a 1989 overtime win over Oregon State.

Illinois - Chicago competed for a half before things burned out of control in the second half against Bradley. The Flames (12-21, 4-16) lost by 27 points to your favorite MVC program by a score of 47-74. UIC is 0-3 in NCAA tournament games but haven’t been dancing since 2004.

Ohio Valley – Semifinals

A sad night in the Ohio Valley as our two remaining NMTC members lost in the semifinals.

Western Illinois lost to the 1 seed Little Rock by a score of 57-82. The Leathernecks were never competitive in this game and their record moves to 21-12 (13-5). Due to a weak strength of schedule, that impressive looking record only resulted in a NET ranking of 250 so the Leathernecks will need to wait at least one more year before experiencing the Big Dance they’ve been waiting for since 1982.

In our other semifinal, Tennessee Martin couldn’t handle Morehead State. Things slipped away with about 7 minutes to go in the game and the Skyhawks fell short 78-84. They wrap the season at 21-11 (14-4) with a NET ranking of 203 and their drought will reach 32 seasons.

The above eliminations bring our countdown to 274.

A programming note: I’ll be travelling early Sunday morning to West Lafayette and my first game at Mackey Arena since the 2012-13 season. As a result, the 362 to 1 countdown of Saturday’s games won’t be posted until Monday as I won’t be staying up late Saturday night and won’t have time Sunday morning. The countdown will resume either in the Monday open thread or a standalone article since there is no conference tournament preview to drop Monday morning. Have fun watching games this weekend, go Boilers, and beat wisconsin!

