America East & Big Sky Men’s Basketball 2024 Tournament Previews

Just two conferences start their tournaments today: the America East and Big Sky. Will Vermont make the tournament again? Who is coming out of the Big Sky?

America East

Bracket & Format

Welcome to the America East Conference tournament. This 9 team conference only allows their top 8 teams into their bracket. I think we can all agree that the correct team missed the AE tournament: New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The tournament consists of three rounds and is reseeded for the semifinals. All games take place at the home of the highest seed in the matchup. Due to the reseeding and lack of central location, there are two travel days between the quarterfinals/semifinals and three travel days between the semifinals/championship.

The Vermont Catamounts are the reigning champions. Vermont has won the past two tournaments, 4 of the last 6, and been to the championship game 5 of the past 6 tournaments (just losing early in the COVID season).

How to Watch

The quarterfinals will be available on ESPN+, the semifinals are split between ESPN2 and ESPN+ and the championship- game will air on ESPN2.

America East Favorite

1 seed Vermont Catamounts - Vermont went 15-1 in the AE this season with the one loss coming against NJIT by 2 points on the road. They take exceptional care of the basketball and maximize their possession advantage by avoiding turnovers and securing defensive rebounds at an elite level. They avoid going for offense rebounds so they don’t get beat in transition. Vermont does play very slow despite being in a conference with three top 10 pace of play teams. A game with less possessions can sometimes allow an underdog to pull off the upset.

America East Contenders

2 seed UMass Lowell River Hawks - the River Hawks took Vermont to overtime at home this season. Their upset hopes may be complicated by injuries to post players Max Brooks and Abdoul Karim Coulibaly.

3 seed Bryant Bulldogs - Bryant’s a pretty solid defensive team holding opponents to a 45.6% effective field goal percentage on the season. They also have 7 seniors in their 8 man rotation. Like UMass Lowell, Bryant has two injuries they are dealing with late in the season. In addition to being short handed, Bryant is a poor rebounding team and not very good at shooting the basketball.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Maine Black Bears (1939 with breaks)

New Hampshire Wildcats (1939 with breaks)

New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders (2010)

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2018)

Maine and New Hampshire are considered non-major programs for their 1948-1961 seasons. I don’t understand why. Both schools were part of the Yankee Conference during this time and fellow league members UMass and UConn were in the NCAA tournament quite often during that era. Chalk it up to one of the oddities of early college basketball.

Other Significant Droughts

Binghamton Bearcats (2009)

B1G Connections

Bryant’s head coach is Phil Martelli Jr. - the son of Michigan assistant/sometimes interim head coach Phil Martelli. There was a point in early November that father and son were both interim coaches. Junior took over for Jared Grasso following the former head coach’s hit and run incident. He was not named head coach until November 15.

UMBC’s head coach Jim Ferry is the former Penn State interim head coach.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 5-0 against the AE this season.

Bryant L to Rutgers 57-66

Maine L to Minnesota 62-80

Binghamton L to Northwestern 61-72

UMBC L to Maryland 68-92

UMBC L to Iowa 81-103

America East Tournament History

Vermont upset Syracuse to go to the Round of 32 in 2005 - a pick that I had correct on my bracket.

UMBC Retrievers were the first 16 seed to upset a 1 seed when they blew out Virginia 74-54 in 2018. I wonder what happened to Virginia the following season? I should go look...

The only other AE program with a NCAA tournament win is Albany who has a single First Four win over Mount St. Mary’s.

UMass Lowell were the 1988 Division II champions.

Likely Seeds

Vermont is hovering around the top 100 of college basketball this season which put them somewhere around the 13/14 seed split. Maybe UMass Lowell could get a 15 seed. Everyone else would likely be a 16 seed and many of them would be headed to the First Four. In the past five NCAA tournaments, Vermont has been the representative four times and received three 13s and a 15 seed. The other AE representative was 16 seed UMBC.

Additional Notes

Vermont’s John Becker has been their head coach for 13 seasons and made 5 tournaments so far.

Nightmare fuel Doug Edert now plays for Bryant coming off the bench.

No MTEs were won by the America East this season.

Just three teams in the America East finished with a winning record in conference play.

Rooting Interests

Any of the three participating Never Made the Tournament Club members are easy teams to root for.

Maryland fans that haven’t been hurt enough can root for fellow University of Maryland school UMBC.

Purdue fans don’t need to worry about rooting against NJIT since they failed to finish in the top 8 of the America East.

Personally, I’m partial to Vermont thanks to their upset over Syracuse being a big part of me winning my family’s bracket competition in 2005 (most of my family had Syracuse going far).

Polls

Poll Who do you want to win the America East? Vermont

UMass Lowell

Maine

New Hampshire

Someone else vote view results 0% Vermont (0 votes)

0% UMass Lowell (0 votes)

0% Maine (0 votes)

0% New Hampshire (0 votes)

0% Someone else (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the America East tournament? Vermont

UMass Lowell

Bryant

A team that went sub .500 in conference play vote view results 0% Vermont (0 votes)

0% UMass Lowell (0 votes)

0% Bryant (0 votes)

0% A team that went sub .500 in conference play (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Big Sky Conference

Bracket & Format

The Big Sky is home to ten teams and has ten team tournament format. It does have a couple of twists to aid the top seeds. First, there is a 9 v 10 game and a 7 v 8 game to ensure the 1 seed gets the worst team remaining. Secondly, like the Summit Conference, it is still a five day tournament since the quarterfinals are split across two days giving the 1 and 2 seeds an additional day of rest (should they win) in the semifinals. This format also ensures that your 7 through 10 seeds don’t have to play 4 days straight.

It’s a logo bracket so here are your teams: 1) Eastern Washington Eagles, 2) Northern Colorado Bears, 3) Montana Grizzlies, 4) Weber State Wildcats, 5) Montana State Bobcats, 6) Portland State Vikings, 7) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 8) Idaho State Bengals, 9) Idaho Vandals, 10) Sacramento State Hornets.

The Montana State Bobcats are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

Every game is available on ESPN+. The first semifinal will also be on ESPNU while the championship game can be found on ESPN2. As someone who distinctly remembers watching multiple Big Sky tournament games late at night last year on ESPN2, I’m disappointed that ESPN has cut down on their broadcast of this conference.

Big Sky Favorites

1 seed Eastern Washington Eagles - the Eagles won the double round robin regular season by 3 full games and have the top offense in the Big Sky. A very good shooting team, Eastern Washington can get sloppy sometimes and commit turnovers and their defense is extremely beatable.

Big Sky Contenders

2 seed Northern Colorado Bears - Northern Colorado is a discount version of Eastern Washington but has more seniors in their rotation. They’ve got plenty of shooting surrounding him, but it feels like they will go as far as Saint Thomas carries them.

3 seed Montana Grizzlies - The Grizzlies are the oldest of the Big Sky contenders with five senior starters and another senior in their rotation. They play much slower than Eastern Washington or Northern Colorado and will need to do a better job of getting those teams to play to their preferred pace than they did in the regular season if they want to win the Big Sky.

4 Weber State Wildcats - Weber State handed Eastern Washington their only home loss of the season back on February 22 and enter the postseason having won 8 out of 10 games. Their issue is that they can play down to their level of competition. Despite sweeping Northern Colorado, and splitting with Montana & Eastern Washington, Weber State lost game to Sacramento State and twice to Idaho State.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Sacramento State Hornets (1992)

Other Significant Droughts

Idaho State Bengals (1987)

Idaho Vandals (1990)

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2000)

Portland State Vikings (2009)

Northern Colorado Bears (2011) - the lone Northern Colorado appearance in the Big Dance is actually a season they vacated all their wins from due to their head coach completing coursework for his players.

B1G Connections

None found

Games against B1G teams

None found

Big Sky Tournament History

The Big Sky has been a 1 bid conference for over 20 years.

The conference’s last tournament win came in 2006 by Montana over Nevada.

Idaho State Bengals have advanced the furthest with a 1977 Elite 8. The Bengals made four other Sweet 16s.

Montana Grizzlies made the 1975 Sweet 16.

Weber State Wildcats made the 1969 and 1972 Sweet 16s.

Idaho Vandals made the 1982 Sweet 16 by beating Iowa 69-67 in overtime.

Montana State Bobcats were awarded the 1929 Premo-Porretta and Helms champions.

Likely Seeds

A 15 seed feels like the consensus pick for the Big Sky this season. The past five tournaments have seen three 15 seeds and two 14 seeds. The Big Sky has mostly been able to avoid the 16 seed line which partially explains their long drought since they last won a game. Most low major conferences have found themselves in the First Four at some point and gotten a win there.

Additional Notes

The Big Sky lost the Big Sky-Summit challenge this season. The challenge awarded 1 point for each home win and 1.5 points for each road win in men’s and women’s basketball games between the two conferences. The first tiebreaker was total points scored which came into play and was won by the Summit League 2654-2552.

The Big Sky won zero MTEs this season.

Northern Colorado has a player named Saint Thomas. Thomas is a first team Big Sky player and was named Newcomer of the Year for the Big Sky. Unfortunately, Northern Colorado did not play St. Thomas this season.

Rooting Interests

Hard to make suggestions for this conference since there were zero B1G connections that I could find and it’s difficult to imagine a 15 seed Big Sky team playing a Big Ten team this postseason. That would require the 15 seed Big Sky team to win a tournament game (completely plausible) and a 7 or 10 seed B1G team to win (much less likely).

Sacramento State is a good team to root for as the only NMTC member but they aren’t likely to be around too long in the Big Sky tournament.

Idaho should get some credit for helping you remember to think about the Roman Empire today since the Vandals did invade the Empire.

The Lumberjacks and Bengals are also solid team names.

Polls

Poll Who do you want to win the Big Sky tournament? Lumberjacks

Sacramento State

Vandals

Bengals vote view results 0% Lumberjacks (0 votes)

0% Sacramento State (0 votes)

0% Vandals (0 votes)

0% Bengals (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now