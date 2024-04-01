Off Tackle Open Threads: Time is a Flat Circle

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: Purdue makes the Final Four, as we all thought would happen with no issues whatsoever. Zach Edey was unguardable - he dropped 40 and 16 and Tennessee’s only hope was to try and wrestle with him and hope the refs wouldn’t notice. He shot 22 free throws and could’ve shot 50. The B1G lives for one more weekend.

misdreavus79: The “lose to a 16-seed then win the national championship” dream lives on for another week! Congrats to Purdue fans, you get to see your team reach a final four for the first time since the 80s. For some of you, you’ll see them in a final four for the first time ever!

BoilerUp89: What a moment for Purdue’s coaches, players, and fans. Been a lot of missed opportunities over the years to get to a Final Four and now Purdue has advanced to one for the first time in 44 years.

MaximumSam: Watching Duke fold down the stretch was quite fun to watch. Sets up a DJ Burns/Zach Edey contest. Centers have come back to college basketball.

misdreavus79: See, bottom feeder Big Ten teams? You can win five in five! You can even win nine straight en route to a final four!

Previews

MaximumSam: Fairly certain the bracket makers were hoping for this matchup tonight, for some reason. Would say more but have been contacted by Kim Mulkey’s attorneys that she doesn’t appreciate anyone saying anything about her that she doesn’t like.

misdreavus79: No matter the outcome, word will be had by people all over the internet in defense and/or to bemoan something, or someone, in this game.

#3 UConn Huskies v. #1 USC Trojans, 8 pm, ESPN

misdreavus79: Remember when UConn winning a title was a foregone conclusion?

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.