Midwestern Approaches: On Confronting Fear, Riding the Rails, and Going Home

I don’t get out much. Or at least I haven’t recently. Bear with me if you’d like to. You don’t have to stick around for this one. This isn’t at all about sports or history or any of the usual stuff I write about.

I went home to Wisconsin last week, and that was a triumph.

I’m from rural northwest Illinois. I went to the University of Illinois. My dad did too. But my mom and dad and sister and brother-in-law and one-year old nephew (happy birthday, Henry!) all live in Milwaukee. Is it home? Not exactly. It’s not my hometown. I’ve never lived there, barring a few weeks a year during grad school. But it’s where I go to see my people. That’s home enough.

This silly little site is also where we go to see our people, whether long-time friends or unknown pseudonyms behind an SBNation username. We’re all bound together in a love of sports, sure. And sarcasm and shittalking. And beer, if we’re being totally honest.

But at the core of OTE is also a love of place, of the Midwest, with all the multitude of definitions that the Midwest entails. Maybe you’ve always lived in God’s Time Zone. You might be an expat longing for that place, like me. Maybe you’re stuck somewhere, unable to leave, but dreaming of elsewhere. Those four new West coast teams be damned; we’re from the Midwest and this is our home, chosen or otherwise.

I digress.

Last spring, I passed out in the shower. My vision went black, I couldn’t breathe. I was absolutely sure that I was dying. I repeatedly hit my head on the floor, trying with all my might to stay off of the ground. And then it was over.

I woke up naked on the bathroom tile, shower still running, head bleeding, cat looking at me with vague concern. Not an ideal way to regain consciousness.

Since then, I’ve dealt with debilitating vertigo and dizziness and balance issues. I’ve been to the ER and I’ve been hospitalized and I’ve done every kind of test you can think of. You haven’t lived until you’ve spent the first week of the college football season sitting quietly with your thoughts while a genial Russian dude named Igor attaches electrodes to your skull. Free healthcare is great, once you clear that maximum out-of-pocket cost.

After all of that, it seems like I have some sort of POTS: Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. Translated: sometimes I pass out when I stand up for too long. But after months of not leaving my house, not walking my dog, not wandering to the grocery store, not meeting my friends at the bar, something even more debilitating happened. I became afraid.

Fear is powerful. Brains are strange. Agoraphobia is excruciating. I never thought that I would feel this way, but leaving the house brought me into a deep and unbreakable panic. It was demoralizing and emasculating. I felt like an invalid, a captive in my house, a prisoner in my own stupid fucking head.

It’s taken time and effort. But after months of medication and practice and baby steps and massive failures and tiny victories, I went home. My wife and I took the train back to Milwaukee for my nephew’s first birthday.

I love trains. It’s the third best way to see the country, behind a bike and a car. Sure, part of our rationale was because dealing with an airport with POTS seemed kind of shitty and the Boeing news looks pretty bleak, but regardless: Amtrak is fantastic.

We sat in our tiny bedroom, read our books, and sipped paper cups of cheap wine as Harpers Ferry faded into the gloaming light behind us. The Appalachians loomed. Over the ridge, cornfields waited. The train steamed on.

It didn’t hit me when we woke up in South Bend. It definitely didn’t register while eating a bagel outside of Gary. And despite my abiding love of Union Station, I didn’t really notice it in Chicago either. I finally felt that warmth of home after Ms. OhioOtter and I schlepped our bags through the cold April rain to a brewpub next to the Intermodal station. A shoutout to Milwaukee’s Explorium, where the waitress found us towels to dry off, a massive 16 oz pretzel, and a flight of beer (followed by a Wisconsin Old Fashioned).

We had cheese dip. We were home.

And I wasn’t scared. For once in the past year, I was beyond the confines of my house and I didn’t feel that ever present and visceral fear.

The rest of the trip was wonderful. I got to be a silly uncle and play with my one-year old nephew. I made homemade pizza in my sister’s massive kitchen. I played cards with my mom and my dad and my 80-year old grandma.

It wasn’t all normal. Life isn’t, my family certainly doesn’t pretend to be, and my head is still pretty fucked.

But I got out. I went home. And that’s a small victory.