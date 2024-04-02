Off Balance Empire: NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Preview

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Our Olympic sport series continues! Wow, this spring is busy for collegiate events. The NCAA really needs to space things out a bit better.

Today, we’re previewing the women’s NCAA championship bracket, which starts tomorrow with two play-in meets. The bracket is a little convoluted, but put simply: 8 teams that were on the bubble compete over the next two days to join the second round regional pods. Once the regionals start, the top two squads from each of the 8 pods moves on to the regional finals, which are this weekend. And the top team from each regional will compete later this month at the NCAA semi-finals and finals.

It’s a lot of winnowing down and a lot of endurance from the athletes, especially for the squads advancing from the play-in round. Most elite gymnast compete a few times a year; some of these athletes might compete three times this week.

If you want to get a breakdown of each of the four events, plus actual analysis from our guest OTE gymnastics correspondent, former collegiate gymnast (and my wife), OhioOtter, check out our Big Ten preview from last month here.

Which Big Ten teams are in? Which ones might advance?

The Bee One Gee qualified as many teams as perennial powerhouse SEC did, but we admittedly got a tough draw as a conference. Illinois is taking on Ball State in the play-in round to make it to the next round. If they do, they’ll join Ohio State, NC State, and #1 and reigning champion Oklahoma. Not an easy draw for OSU or Illinois.

Michigan and Penn State are in a regional pod with Kent State and Alabama. Penn State would need a pretty massive upset to make it out, but Michigan will likely advance.

Big Ten champion Michigan State is in a pod with Maryland, Towson, and powerhouse Utah. The Terps would need a lot of luck to advance here too, but they showed out in the morning session of the conference meet. Perhaps their turtleshell leotard backs are lucky?

On the other side of the bracket, Nebraska (plus their star Paris Olympics national team member for Hungary, Csenge Bácskay, are in a regional with Kentucky, Arkansas, and Arizona. Tough beat for the Huskers as well.

Minnesota did well enough to steal second in the conference meet and make it in as the #15th ranked team in the country, putting them in great position to advance against LSU, Oregon State, and Boise State or BYU. However, LSU is on fire and Oregon State has Olympic gold medallist Jade Carey on the squad, so it’s still a tough spot for the Flippin’ Gophers.

What's the schedule? Where can I watch this?

It’s a bit of a staggered bracket, but there will be meets on from Wednesday at 1:00 PM CT all through Sunday afternoon. It’ll be on ESPN+. The College Gym News schedule is linked here.

We’ll have gone from 36 squads all the way down to the top 16. Good luck to all of the competitors, good luck to the Bee One Gee, and go Illini!