Vigilante Shit: 15 Questions with Illini Gymnast Mia Takekawa

The University of Illinois graduated about 8,000 students last year. Very few also happened to be two-time All-Americans in any sport. Even fewer are arguably one of the best all-around athletes in their team’s history. And I’d have to assume that only one of that select group is also taking on a Master’s program in Bioengineering. She’s got a perfect GPA and multiple perfect scores on the balance beam.

Yeah, Mia Takekawa is a badass. And heading into the NCAA regionals, the last meet of her decorated career, she’s on her vigilante shit.

Between training and class and getting pumped up to Taylor Swift and all the rest that she's doing, Mia was kind enough to take some time to answer a few questions for the OTE readership. Thanks and good luck tomorrow, Mia!

Freshman Mia Takekawa earns the first 10.0 on beam in #Illini history! pic.twitter.com/miPvbNPHTu — Illinois Women's Gymnastics (@IlliniWGym) January 10, 2020

What were your goals coming into your final season at Illinois? What are your individual and team goals for the post-season?

My goals coming into this final season were to push this team further than we have gone in the years I’ve been here. That meant winning more regular season meets, top 3 at Big 10s, and qualifying to the 3rd round of regionals, and National Championships. Personally, I wanted to maintain the confidence I’ve gained over the last 4 years and have a strong final season to leave a legacy and impact on this team.

You came into collegiate sports before the NIL changes were in place. How do you think collegiate sports have changed since then? How have NIL deals personally impacted you?

Collegiate sports, specifically gymnastics, have definitely changed dramatically. Gymnasts have been remarkably successful in the NIL world, giving a huge platform to gymnasts and opportunity for our sport to grow. I think it has allowed some student-athletes to find new passions, financial stability, and to connect new brands and audiences to our sport.

Personally, I have done some NIL activities but have not committed as much time and effort to it as I would have liked. It has been so fun exploring this new part of college athletics, and I’ve been so lucky to partner with the companies I’ve worked with. I’ve also had the opportunity to work with my amazing agent, Cam Scott with Atlas Sports, who have helped me empower and navigate me through the NIL world.

Women’s collegiate sports have developed dramatically over the past few years. The SEC has Friday Night Heights, the Iowa Hawkeye and Caitlin Clark played a massive game at the University of Iowa football stadium, and Nebraska had 92,000 fans at their outdoor volleyball match. What would you like to see Illinois or the Big Ten do to emphasize gymnastics and women’s sports more generally?

I think the SEC specifically has done a remarkable job at using their resources to make gymnastics exciting and important for the communities around their schools. At Illinois and within the Big 10, I believe there is still room to grow gymnastics within the communities and make people excited about the teams. Giving more of a platform to Olympic, non-revenue sports in general could emphasize gymnastics and women’s sports.

The environment Illinois has fostered for my team and women’s sports is always supportive, and I am forever grateful for the experience I’ve had here. At the same time, I’m hopeful for more to be poured into the women’s sports here to emphasize their importance.

Having grown up in California, what originally brought you to Illinois? Was there any culture shock with the cold weather and the cornfield on campus?

I was excited about going somewhere different for college than where I had grown up, and after taking a spontaneous visit to Illinois I was hooked. The team and the top-notch engineering program at Illinois were what sealed the deal for me.

I was honestly excited about the snow and with the nice parkas we get from athletics I was good to go! The cornfields and extremely flat land did shock me when I first got here, though. After 5 years now, I am maybe looking forward to some more warm weather but the midwest has definitely grown on me.

Having already graduated in 2023 with a degree in Bioengineering, what are your future plans? Are you continuing your Master’s degree at Illinois?

I am currently working on my Master of Engineering degree for Bioengineering, and planning on working in the pharmaceutical or medical device fields following graduation.

What was your best moment in college gymnastics? What’s one moment that you would go back and change?

My best moment in college gymnastics was Regionals 2022 in Seattle. We were just on fire and so united as a team, and that was maybe the most fun meet of my life. We were beating the highest ranked seed in our session, Utah, until the last rotation I believe. We did not end up qualifying to the next round as a team, but we truly left it all out on the floor.

That meet also qualified me and Mia Townes to NCAA’s as individuals, so that was such a fun and emotional moment. It’s either that moment or my first 10.0 freshman year, but moments just feel better when it’s about the whole team! There aren’t many moments I would go back and change, I truly believe that all the mistakes and lows I went through and we went through as a team helped us learn and get better.

One routine I do cringe thinking about now though is my bar routine at Minnesota in 2020. I’m pretty sure it was the week after I scored my 10.0 at home, and then we went to Minnesota and I fell 4 times on bars and scored a 6.1. Woohoo! It’s a little bit funny now but definitely hurt my confidence then.

How do you manage your time between gymnastics and your classes?

My planner is my best friend. I make sure to write out all the upcoming assignments and due dates for the next 1-2 weeks so I don’t miss anything. Having friends in my classes to study with and help me when I have to miss class for competitions has also been so helpful.

The way athletics supports me academically is also key to my time management. My coaches are always supportive and emphasizing the importance of our classes, and the academic staff within athletics do everything they can to help us succeed.

Rapid Fire:

Favorite restaurant on campus?

Tough to choose… Sakanaya or Thai Fusion

Favorite place on campus?

Engineering quad!

Favorite class at UIUC?

BIOE 306: Biofabrication Lab with Dr. Cvetkovic. So fun!

Favorite artist/song/album?

Taylor Swift all time. I also love Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Quinn XCII

What do you do in your free time?

I play Catan (board game) with friends, read, nap, and all the NYT games

Favorite non-gymnastics sport/team?

Big 49ers and Sacramento Kings fan!

Best meet to road trip to?

Wherever is closest, I do not like long bus rides!

What’s your current go-to pump-up song?

Two vibes: Vigilante Shit by Taylor Swift and Rhymin & Stealin by the Beastie Boys